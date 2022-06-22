Mawani adds two port calls to Gulf China Service in King Abdulaziz Port 

You are here

Mawani recently added seven new shipping line services to strengthen Saudi ports’ connectivity with ports around the world. (Supplied)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has announced adding two new ports of call – Shanghai and Singapore – to the Gulf China Service as part of the move to increase the capacity of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

GCS is a direct weekly service launched last year by Pacific International Lines to connect China with the Gulf area in the Middle East.

Mawani recently added seven new shipping line services to strengthen Saudi ports’ connectivity with ports around the world in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, it said in a press release.

Spread over a total area of 19 square kilometers with 43 berths, the Dammam port has a capacity to handle 105 million tons. 

The port handled 32 million tons of cargo, with container volumes reaching a total of 1.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2021.

Earlier this month, Saudi Ports Authority signed a SR500 million ($133 million) deal with DP World to create a new fully integrated smart logistics park in Jeddah Islamic Port.

Updated 22 June 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 22 June 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell on Wednesday despite a recent rebound, as the Fed Reserve’s planned rate hikes and the threat of a recession continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The main index, TASI, fell 2.91 percent to close at 11,319, while the parallel market, Nomu, decreased 1.08 percent to 20,649.

Arab Sea Information System Co. gained 4.76 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. with a 4.41 percent gain.

National Gypsum Co. led the laggards with a 9.99 percent decline, followed by Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 7.46 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 0.80 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi lost 4.31 percent, after data showed that the bank dropped 15 percent during June, its worst monthly decline since August 2015.

Further in the financial sector, Alinma Bank dropped 1.32 percent, while Arab National Bank added 1 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. decreased 3.71 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. fell 3.74 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 3.42 percent and 3.57 percent, respectively.

Anaam International Holding Group sank 0.36 percent, following the purchase of a real estate asset for SR23 million ($6 million).

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $109.21 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $103.76 a barrel, as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time.

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based AI technology startup Synapse Analytics raised $2 million in a pre-series A funding round led by venture capital firm Egypt Ventures with participation from other investors.

The company currently supports business with AI-based products and is aiming to use its acquired funds to further accelerate customer adoption.

“Our mission is to accelerate the world’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence,” Chief Operating Officer of Synapse Analytics, Galal El-Beshbishy, said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, the company provides data teams full autonomy on their pipeline without the need of software support teams, Wamda reported.

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Negotiations aimed at boosting trade between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which currently stands at $34 billion, began in Riyadh on Wednesday.

UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajjraf to launch the trade talks, according to an official press release.

The UK is the third-largest export market for the GCC, and the new trade negotiations are expected to benefit exporters from both jurisdictions.

“I’m excited to open up new markets for UK businesses large and small, and supporting the more than 10,000 SMEs already exporting to the region,” said Trevelyan.

She added: “This trade deal has the potential to support jobs from Dover to Doha, growing our economy at home, building vital green industries and supplying innovative services to the Gulf.”

The UK government analysis has suggested that a deal with the GCC is expected to increase trade by at least 16 percent, which will add at least $1.6 billion a year to the country’s economy.

As the GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, are aiming to diversify their economies, the new trade negotiations are expected to attract exports and investments in areas like technology, cyber, life sciences, creative industries, education, and artificial intelligence.

“A UK-GCC free trade agreement will increase trade and investment both ways, contributing to economic growth and prosperity in the UK, Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf, and cementing the strong diplomatic cooperation between the UK and GCC countries,” said Neil Crompton, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s renewable business Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, also known as FRV-X, has invested $10.5 million in energy software company Evergen.

The investment is the Australian company’s largest to date and will be used to expand the business in its home market, as well as across the Middle East region and the rest of the world.

“Our investment in Evergen represents our deep commitment to supporting innovative concepts that are driving the global energy transition toward a more sustainable model,” said Fady Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.

According to a statement, the investment underscores FRV and Evergen’s common goal to shift the international energy system to a more sustainable model, by optimizing the entire energy supply chain to support and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Ben Hutt, CEO and managing director of Evergen said: “The world is looking to us to lead the way on a clean energy future. This significant investment from FRV-X will give Evergen the opportunity to grow in Australia and deploy our software solutions to key international markets.”

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE government has made a revenue of 11.33 billion dirhams ($3.08 billion) during the first quarter of this year, the latest data from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

This is against a slightly higher expenditure of 11.35 billion dirhams that the federal government made during the period, with the public service sector leading the spending with 2.43 billion dirhams, which is 21.4 percent of total spending, Emirates News Agency reported. 

This was followed by the public order and safety sector, with a total expenditure of 2 billion dirhams, which is equivalent to 18.6 percent of the total. The government also spent 17.7 percent of its expenditure on the social protection sector, followed by the defense sector which accounted for 14.7 percent of the allocation. 

The remaining spending was allocated for various other sectors including education, health, entertainment and culture, economic affairs, housing and utilities, and environment protection. 

