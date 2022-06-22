Imdaad expands its presence to Egypt through joint venture with LMD

RIYADH: Dubai-based integrated facilities management company Imdaad has entered the Egyptian market through a joint venture with real estate developer LMD.

Imdaad is planning to employ more than 2,000 employees in Egypt by 2026, and will expand further after the company affirms its presence in the country, according to a statement.

The new venture will be based in New Cairo, and it will provide facility management solutions throughout Egypt.

Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad said: “The Egypt market offers many exciting opportunities as we look to further strengthen our global footprint and deliver integrated FM solutions of the highest quality across LMD’s portfolio.”

Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, said the two firms shared “values”, and his firm is able “to offer a package of unprecedented facility management solutions in the Egyptian market, taking advantage of our excellent pool of expertise and product/service portfolios.”