Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has revised Arab Petroleum Investments Corp’s outlook on its long-term issuer default rating to positive from stable — affirming it at AA.
The revised outlook reflected “steady improvements in key solvency and liquidity metrics over recent years” and its expectation that this trend will continue, according to a statement.
The Fitch report noted APICORP’s usable capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio of 52 percent and equity-to-adjusted-assets ratio of 32 percent, both of which are “well above the ‘excellent’ thresholds of 35 percent and 25 percent, respectively.”
The multilateral financial institution is rated Aa2 by Moody’s and AA- by S&P.
Established in 1975 by ten Arab oil exporting countries, APICORP seeks to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector through a range of financing and direct equity solutions.
Emirates aiming to have full fleet flying in 2022 as it narrows loss: Top officials
Plans to operate one of its 777 with 100% sustainable fuel in November
DOHA: Emirates airline still hasn’t achieved pre-pandemic revenue levels, but its goal is to have the entire fleet flying in 2022, its president Tim Clark told Arab News.
At the International Air Transport Association’s Annual General Meeting in Doha, Clark discussed COVID-19 and its repercussions, saying: “The pandemic has caused an earthquake 9-10 on the Richter scale through the global economy, and what you are seeing now are the aftershocks.”
He said that the best way to deal with it is to be as collegial as possible.
“Come together and sort it out, rather than beating each other up, blaming games, price increases,” he added.
According to Clark, businesses need to figure out how to deal with the aftershocks to get the market back on track.
Emirates has never had to cut back on flight numbers, he pointed out. However, late last night they received a call from Heathrow airport in London to cancel their full flight to the destination, due to baggage handling issues, Clark said.
“That is not what I call good planning, and that really does affect us,” Clark said.
The Independent reported that Heathrow has asked airlines operating from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 percent of their schedules for Monday (June 20) due to baggage handling issues.
Emirates narrows losses
Meanwhile, Adel Al-Redha, chief operating officer of the airline noted that it has successfully narrowed its losses to $950 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, from a $5 billion net loss in the previous year, as the aviation sector strongly rebounds from the pandemic.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Al-Redha said the airline is hoping to continue this growth and made it clear that the only challenge in the journey will be rising fuel prices.
“We continue to grow our cash. We continue to improve our performance and revenues. These are all good indications, the only challenge we have to worry about is the variables we are exposed to, which include fuel prices and currency exchange that are fluctuating. These are variables that impact directly on our operating costs,” said Al-Redha.
100% capacity by 2023
Al-Redha added that Emirates will make profits in this financial year, and he expects to operate with 100 percent capacity by 2023.
The COO revealed that Emirates currently operates to 128 destinations, compared to 143 destinations before the pandemic outbreak.
Talking about going sustainable and achieving IATA’s net-zero goal by 2050, Al-Redha said that Emirates is working closely with Boeing and Airbus.
“By November this year, we are planning to operate one of our 777 with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel. We are in discussion with Airbus to do the same trial on the Airbus A380. We are also in discussions with some of the companies to make SAF available at the airports,” added Al-Redha.
Hiring workforce
Al-Redha further noted that Emirates is planning to hire more people, as the aviation sector is currently on the path of recovery.
“We need to recruit over 5,000 crew members over the next 12 months. We are planning to hire 800 pilots, along with 1,500 people for IT jobs and over 400 staff within the airports. In areas where there is a demand, we continue to recruit,” he said.
Al-Redha added that Emirates is not competing with any of the other airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council, instead, it is trying to provide the best for travelers.
“We always look at improving our product. And we always look at delivering the best experience to our customers. Each airline and each company has its own strategy. But we have to continue to invest in our product and we continue to invest to offer the best product to our customer,” he concluded.
Stocks slip as falling oil prices weigh on energy sector
NEW YORK: Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as sharp drops in crude oil prices pulled energy companies lower, according to AP.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 191 points, or 0.6 percent, to 30,344 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent.
US crude oil prices slumped 6.1 percent and weighed heavily on energy companies. Chevron fell 4.4 percent.
Bond yields fell sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.14 percent from 3.30 percent late Tuesday. That weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Citigroup fell 1 percent.
Industrial and technology stocks also fell broadly. Markets in Europe and Asia also fell.
The weak start follows a solid rally on Tuesday in what has been a turbulent period for the broader market, with daily and sometimes hourly swings from sharp gains to losses. Much of that has been tied to concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plan to aggressively raise interest rates in order to temper inflation’s impact on consumers and businesses.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the Fed’s determination to raise interest rates high enough to slow inflation, a commitment that has fanned concerns that the central bank’s fight against surging prices could tip the economy into recession. Powell is addressing Congress this week, starting with the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.
Powell’s testimony comes a week after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in nearly three decades.
With inflation worsening, the Fed’s policymakers also forecast a more accelerated pace of rate hikes this year and next than they had predicted three months ago, with its key rate reaching 3.8 percent by the end of 2023. That would be its highest level in 15 years.
The Fed’s moves are happening as some discouraging signals have emerged about the economy, including sagging spending at retailers and soured consumer sentiment.
The worries over inflation and interest rates have been worsened by a spike in energy and other key commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Imdaad expands its presence to Egypt through joint venture with LMD
RIYADH: Dubai-based integrated facilities management company Imdaad has entered the Egyptian market through a joint venture with real estate developer LMD.
Imdaad is planning to employ more than 2,000 employees in Egypt by 2026, and will expand further after the company affirms its presence in the country, according to a statement.
The new venture will be based in New Cairo, and it will provide facility management solutions throughout Egypt.
Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad said: “The Egypt market offers many exciting opportunities as we look to further strengthen our global footprint and deliver integrated FM solutions of the highest quality across LMD’s portfolio.”
Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, said the two firms shared “values”, and his firm is able “to offer a package of unprecedented facility management solutions in the Egyptian market, taking advantage of our excellent pool of expertise and product/service portfolios.”
Mawani adds two port calls to Gulf China Service in King Abdulaziz Port
RIYADH: Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has announced adding two new ports of call – Shanghai and Singapore – to the Gulf China Service as part of the move to increase the capacity of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.
GCS is a direct weekly service launched last year by Pacific International Lines to connect China with the Gulf area in the Middle East.
Mawani recently added seven new shipping line services to strengthen Saudi ports’ connectivity with ports around the world in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, it said in a press release.
Spread over a total area of 19 square kilometers with 43 berths, the Dammam port has a capacity to handle 105 million tons.
The port handled 32 million tons of cargo, with container volumes reaching a total of 1.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2021.
Earlier this month, Saudi Ports Authority signed a SR500 million ($133 million) deal with DP World to create a new fully integrated smart logistics park in Jeddah Islamic Port.