Low-cost Wizz Air launches new flights from Saudi Arabia to UAE, Europe

RIYADH: Europe’s low-cost carrier Wizz Air is launching new flights from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi, according to a statement.

Flights to Rome will start on Sept. 28, while Vienna operations will commence on Sept. 30. Tickets for all destinations are currently on sale on the airline’s website and mobile app, with fares starting from €24.99 ($26.4).

The budget airline, which operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts, has begun bookings on its official website for Vienna, flying out every Monday and Friday, and Rome every Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday.

“Wizz Air is committed to increasing global connectivity to marvelous destinations with real opportunities for growth and expansion,” said Robert Carey, president of Wizz Air.

“Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market, and our expansion will bring ultra-low-cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists and a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom.”

Last month, the airline signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to support the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, welcomed the new routes, saying: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Co. continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam.”