Saudi IT provider MIS gets shareholders' approval for 20% capital raise

Saudi IT provider MIS gets shareholders’ approval for 20% capital raise
MIS was established in 1979 (MIS)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT provider MIS gets shareholders’ approval for 20% capital raise

Saudi IT provider MIS gets shareholders’ approval for 20% capital raise
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has received approval from its shareholders to increase capital by 20 percent through the issuance of bonus shares.

According to a bourse filing, MIS’ board had earlier recommended boosting capital from SR250 million ($67 million) to SR300 million “to enhance the company’s resources."

The information technology firm also noted that the capital plan comes in a bid to achieve high growth rates over the coming years.

Shareholders will be granted one bonus share for every five shares held by capitalizing SR50 million from reserves and retained earnings, according to the filing.

Topics: Al Moammar Information Systems Company

SARCO partners with Christof Impact to explore renewable energy projects

SARCO partners with Christof Impact to explore renewable energy projects
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

SARCO partners with Christof Impact to explore renewable energy projects

SARCO partners with Christof Impact to explore renewable energy projects
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Refineries Co. has signed two non-binding agreements with UK-based Christof Global Impact for the development of renewable energy projects in the Kingdom aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The first project involves constructing a refinery to produce biodiesel — a carbon-negative biofuel derived from algae — with an initial investment of up to SR1 billion ($266.50 million) for the first phase, according to a bourse filing.

The second project aims to convert slop oil, oil from shipping ships, waste fuel tanks, and petroleum materials into low carbon raw materials with an estimated total cost of SR130 million for the first phase.

These projects are subject to the approval of the Ministry of Energy and to the completion of technical and financial studies, the company said.

Topics: Saudi SARCO MoU biofuels

TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell

TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell

TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose in the last trading session but continued to trade at a low level, with persistent worries that a global recession could be triggered by rising interest rates.

The main index, TASI, increased 0.28 percent to reach 11,351, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.10% to 20,630,  as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. climbed 4.89 percent to lead the gainers, following its shareholders’ approval to increase its capital by 20 percent to SR300 million ($80 million).

Following this was Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. with a 2.22 percent gain, and Saudi British Bank with a 2.10 percent gain.

Saudi Real Estate Co. led the laggards with a 3.62 percent decline, followed by Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment with a 2.32 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started today’s trading up 0.40 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 0.61 percent, while Alinma Bank improved 0.46 percent

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. decreased 1.23 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. gained 0.40 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc edged up 0.10 percent, while Zain KSA declined 0.37 percent.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. added 0.62 percent, following the signing of two non-binding agreements for renewable energy with the UK-based Christof Global Impact.

Topics: TASI Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Three Arrows to receive a default notice

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Three Arrows to receive a default notice
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Three Arrows to receive a default notice

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Three Arrows to receive a default notice
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.94 percent to $20,293.15 as of 8:20 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,082.86 falling by 1.76 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto broker Voyager likely to send Three Arrows a default notice

Voyager Digital Ltd. said on Wednesday that if cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd. fails to repay a loan it may issue a default notice to the company, according to Reuters.

Voyager has a total exposure of 15,250 Bitcoin, $310 million, and $350 million USD Coin to Three Arrows Capital, the company said.

It requested that the entire amount be repaid by June 27 after initially asking for $25 million USDC by June 24. Neither of those have been repaid, Voyager added.

The hedge fund is also being investigated for legal recourse, according to Voyager. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Three Arrows is considering selling assets and getting a bailout from another firm.

With inputs from Reuters

Topics: crypto moves Bitcoiin Ethereum Three Arrows Capital

Oil Updates — Crude falls again; Russia eyeing new markets in Middle East and Africa

Oil Updates — Crude falls again; Russia eyeing new markets in Middle East and Africa
Updated 50 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls again; Russia eyeing new markets in Middle East and Africa

Oil Updates — Crude falls again; Russia eyeing new markets in Middle East and Africa
Updated 50 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices continued to pull back on Thursday, dropping more than 2 percent as investors recalibrated assessments of recession risks and fuel demand amid interest rate hikes in major economies.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures had skidded $2.6, or 2.7 percent, to $103.46 a barrel by 0330 GMT. 

Brent crude futures slid $2.5, or 2.3 percent, to $109.22 a barrel.

Both benchmarks tumbled by as much as $3 a barrel in the early morning of Asian trading, after plunging around 3 percent in the previous session. They are at their lowest levels since mid-May.

Russia seeks fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said.

The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the US – which are the top three suppliers to Asia.

The EU has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed to a full embargo that will take effect by the end of 2022.

Asian buyers have stepped in to rapidly increase purchases of Russian crude, even though Asia is not a natural market for Russian fuel because it refines more oil than it needs and is a net fuel exporter.

That makes finding new outlets such as Africa and the Middle East paramount for Russia to protect its global market share and avert a deeper decline in oil exports and output.

Norway oil service workers agree to wage deal

Two Norwegian labor unions have signed new wage deals with oil service companies, the organizations said on Thursday, preventing a strike among workers.

Some 646 members of the Safe and Industri Energi unions had threatened to go on strike at companies such as Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Subsea 7 unless a deal was reached.

Topics: oil updates russia oil

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Updated 58 min ago
Reuters
Reuters

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Updated 58 min ago
Reuters

US President Joe Biden rarely mentions electric car maker Tesla Inc. in public. But privately his administration has leaned on the company to help craft a new policy to allow electric vehicles to benefit from the nation’s lucrative renewable fuel subsidies, according to emails reviewed by Reuters.

The Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office, marking the start of a series of meetings on the topic between federal officials and companies linked to the EV industry over the months that followed, according to the emails.

The administration’s early and extensive outreach reflects that expanding the scope of the US Renewable Fuel Standard to make it a tool for electrifying the nation’s automobile fleet is one of Biden’s priorities in the fight against climate change.

The RFS, which dates back to 2005, is a federal program that requires transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels. Until now, it has been primarily a subsidy for corn-based ethanol.

The White House’s outreach to Tesla also shows that, despite a public grudge match between Biden and Tesla founder Elon Musk, the Biden team tried early on to involve the carmaker in one of its key policy pushes. Biden has set a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles.

The US Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the RFS, is expected to unveil proposed changes to the policy sometime this year, defining new winners and losers in a multibillion-dollar market for credits, known as RINs, that has supported corn growers and biofuels producers for more than a decade.

Early signs are that the administration is leaning toward a rule that benefits carmakers like Tesla, giving them the greatest access to so-called e-RINS, or electric RINs. But the reform could also spread the subsidy to related industries too, like car charging companies and landfills that supply renewable biogas to power plants, according to industry players.

“We have heard through the grapevine that car companies are really, really going to like this rule,” said Maureen Walsh, director of federal policy with the American Biogas Council, speaking at a conference in May. But she added: “We have all been scrapping at that pile.”

The idea of including electric vehicles in the RFS has been under consideration for years, but gained steam as Biden’s transition team zeroed in on EVs as a job-friendly solution to the climate crisis.

Transport accounts for more than a quarter of US greenhouse gas emissions.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The EPA said it was consulting “all interested stakeholders” in its RFS policy review.

The current RFS requires oil refiners to blend ethanol and other biofuels into the fuel pool or buy RINs from those who do. That policy has spurred an economic boom in Farm Belt states. But it has also angered environmental groups who say the extra corn production damages land and water while prolonging the era of the internal-combustion engine.

Friends of the Earth, an environmental group, has voiced disapproval over an e-RIN program. The group sees the RFS as a policy that has failed to increase production of new generation lower-carbon fuels, while also harming the environment. It also sees expanding the program as a slippery slope toward increasing the use of feedstocks for wood and wood waste, which can generate electricity.

“The RFS should be reformed to tackle giveaways for dirty corn ethanol. It shouldn’t be expanded to include new giveaways for factory farming and woody biomass,” said Friends of the Earth spokesman Lukas Ross.

Turn To Tesla 

(Shutterstock)


On the morning of Biden’s presidential inauguration in January 2021, EPA staffer Dallas Burkholder emailed a top Tesla lobbyist, Rohan Patel, to set up a meeting on how to incorporate electric cars into the RFS, according to the documents reviewed by Reuters. They scheduled a meeting for a week later, records show.

Since then, the Biden EPA has had additional meetings on the topic with Tesla, groups representing biogas producers like Waste Management Inc. and Republic Services Inc. and charging station companies like ChargePoint Holdings Inc., according to the documents.

The EPA has also set up at least one meeting with White House staff members, including climate adviser Ali Zaidi, to discuss the reforms, according to the emails.

The Biden White House has been an unapologetic supporter of the EV industry, pinning much of its climate hopes on getting more electric cars on the road. The bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed last year included $7.5 billion for new EV charging stations and Biden has sought to reinstate expired tax credits to help consumers pay for new vehicles.

Even so, Tesla’s CEO, Musk, has often been at odds with the White House, sending out harsh tweets directed at Biden. In February, Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in EV manufacturing, after Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored.

What Everyone Wants 

Tesla is seeking changes to the RFS that will allow it to earn renewable fuel credits based on kilowatt hours driven or similar metrics, according to two sources familiar with the plan. The company has also explored partnerships with biogas-producers to give them leverage in whatever market emerges from the new rule, the sources say.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Members of the car-charging industry, meanwhile, are also pushing for a share.

Matthew Nelson, a lobbyist with Electrify America, a charging company trade group, wrote to the EPA in October and told them that e-RINs would do more to enable Biden’s 2030 goals of 500,000 charging stations and 50 percent EV sales than any other policy, according to the emails. He added that charging companies need the credit to compete with gasoline.

The United States currently has about 48,000 charging stations, concentrated around coastal regions, according to Department of Energy data.

Biogas producers, like landfills, also want credits, arguing they provide renewable fuel to the grid that generates the power for electric vehicles.

Biogas-derived electricity is already eligible for generating RINs. But the EPA has never approved an application from the industry because it has yet to determine the best way to trace the power entering EVs back to its origin.

In 2020, landfill gas generated about 10 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, or 0.3 percent of US utility-scale power.

“We feel that implementing the electricity program in the RFS aligns well with the Biden administration’s climate goals,” Carrie Annand, executive director of the Biomass Power Association, wrote to the EPA, according to the documents. 

Topics: Joe Biden Tesla

