Sweden advises against travel to Iran as contentious trial verdict looms

A demonstration supporting the Swedish-Iranian doctor and researcher Ahmadreza Djalali, who is imprisoned and sentenced to death in Iran, was held in Stockholm on May 14, 2022. (Reuters/File)
  • Due to the security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Iran
  • Sweden has strongly condemned the death sentence of Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian disaster medicine researcher
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s foreign ministry has advised its citizens against traveling to Iran ahead of the conclusion of a trial that has soured relations between the two countries.
“Due to the security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Iran,” the ministry said in a statement.
Relations between the two countries soured after Sweden put on trial a former Iranian official on charges of war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s. The verdict is due on July 14.
In turn, Sweden has strongly condemned the death sentence of Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian disaster medicine researcher that Iran has accused of spying for Israel.
“In recent times, expressions of dissatisfaction with Sweden and other European countries have increased. Iran has in various ways expressed its dissatisfaction with an ongoing trial against an Iranian citizen in Sweden,” Swedish news agency TT said, citing the Foreign Ministry.
Sweden had previously advised against all unnecessary travel to Iran.
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners in recent years, mostly on espionage charges. Rights activists have accused Iran of using them as bargaining chips. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.
However, Iran has exchanged several jailed foreigners and dual nationals with Iranians detained abroad.

2 Nigerians charged in UK over alleged organ-harvesting plan

LONDON: British police on Thursday charged a man and a woman with conspiring to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs.
London’s Metropolitan Police force said Nigerian nationals Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, “namely organ harvesting.”
They are being held in custody and are due to appear in a London court later Thursday.
Police said a child had been taken to safety.
The force said detectives launched an investigation after they were alerted to potential modern slavery offenses in May.
The suspects share the names and ages of a former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and his wife. The former deputy Senate president’s office had no immediate comment.

Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

  • The patient is a 30-year-old male with no travel history, says minister
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Thursday reported its first case of monkeypox, joining some 40 other countries that have identified patients with the disease.
“The patient is a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who has no travel history, meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference.
“Working with the relevant health authorities, a process of contact tracing has begun.”
Initial symptoms of monkeypox typically include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery, chickenpox-like rash.
The disease is usually mild and patients normally recover after two or three weeks.
The World Health Organization said last week that Europe remained the epicenter of the global monkeypox outbreak.
The UN health body is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

  • The Philippines, which relies overwhelmingly on fuel imports, has struggled to find foreign partners to help exploit its offshore energy reserves due to China’s overlapping claims
MANILA: The Philippines’ outgoing foreign minister said on Thursday that talks over joint energy exploration between his country and China in the South China Sea had been terminated, citing constitutional constraints and issues of sovereignty.
The two countries have sparred for decades over maritime sovereignty and had since 2018 pledged to jointly explore oil and gas assets in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), despite China also laying claim to them.
“We got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go. One step forward from where we stood on the edge of the abyss is a drop into constitutional crisis,” Teodoro Locsin said in a speech.
“Three years on and we had not achieved our objective of developing oil and gas resources so critical for the Philippines — but not at the price of sovereignty; not even a particle of it.”
It was not clear when the decision was taken. China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Philippines, which relies overwhelmingly on fuel imports, has struggled to find foreign partners to help exploit its offshore energy reserves due to China’s overlapping claims.
The two countries vowed to work together instead, helped by outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s pursuit of warmer ties with China.
But many experts doubted such an arrangement was possible due to political sensitivities and warned any deal to share energy resources could be seen as legitimising the other side’s claim, or giving away sovereign territory.
A 2016 international arbitration ruling made clear the Philippines had sovereign rights to exploit energy reserves inside its 200-mile EEZ, but China, which claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea as its territory, has refused to recognize that decision.
The two countries set up a special panel to work out how they can jointly explore those areas, without needing to address the touchy issue of sovereignty.
But Locsin said that could not be achieved without violating the Philippine constitution, or China’s government renouncing its claims. Duterte, he said, made the call to scrap the talks.
“The president had spoken ... oil and gas discussions are terminated completely. Nothing is pending; everything is over,” Locsin said.

Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

  • Strikes carried out between Monday and Wednesday around Bankass and Segue, near where the mass killing took place
BAMAKO: Mali’s army on Thursday said it had carried out air strikes against Al-Qaeda affiliated Macina Katiba militants in the country’s center following the massacre of at least 132 civilians.
It carried out strikes between Monday and Wednesday around Bankass and Segue, near where the mass killing took place, and also further afield around Djenne and Tenenkou, the army said in a statement.
“These actions resulted from efforts to search for and gather information on the perpetrators of the attacks against civilians on 18 June,” the statement said.
The army did not provide any assessment of the operations, which no other sources have confirmed.
Mali suffered one of its worst civilian killings over the weekend, the latest in an ongoing series of massacres across the Sahel.
According to the government, 132 civilians were killed in Diallassagou and two surrounding villages, a few dozen kilometers from the town of Bankass.
The Malian army described the killings as a backlash against the “strong pressure” it says it has put them under in recent months.
The UN, France and other international observers have expressed grave concern about the deteriorating security situation in Mali.
Dozens of civilians protested on Tuesday in Bankass to demand state protection.
Mali has since 2012 been rocked by militant insurgencies.
Violence began in the north and then spread to the center and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

  • French President acknowledged this month’s parliament elections laid bare “deep divisions” across society
PARIS: French parties from left and right brushed off President Emmanuel Macron’s appeal for help to overcome a hung parliament on Thursday, demanding he clarify what compromises he was ready to make to win their backing.
Before heading off to a European Union summit in Brussels, Macron late on Wednesday made a televised speech in which he acknowledged that this month’s parliament elections had laid bare “deep divisions” across French society.
Ruling out a government of national unity, he called on rival party leaders either to look at possible coalition options with his centrist alliance or to consider lending support for reforms on a bill-by-bill basis.
But the gambit was widely dismissed as an attempt to rally others to his policies while making few concessions.
“If he sticks to his project, he doesn’t have an absolute majority,” Socialist deputy Valerie Rabault told France Inter radio. “It will be him blocking France, not us.”
Bruno Retailleau, a senator for the mainstream right Republicans party considered Macron’s best hope of getting his economic reforms through parliament, ruled out any form of coalition saying there was no trust in Macron.
“For us it will be on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Louis Aliot, vice president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) which is now the second-biggest party in parliament, also dismissed the appeal. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called Macron’s speech a “ratatouille,” a southern dish made by combining vegetables with lots of olive oil.
The reactions offer little hope of a swift way out of the impasse.
Voters delivered what is for France a rare hung parliament, with Macron’s centrist alliance 44 seats short of an absolute majority, and the far right and a broad leftwing alliance that includes the far left battling to be the main opposition force. The conservatives could be kingmakers.
Government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire qualified Macron’s implication that he wanted parties to clarify their stances within 48 hours, saying any further consultations would likely take weeks.
“He has started a dialogue which won’t end after 48 hours,” she told radio.

