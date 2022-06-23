Saudi Islamic university achieves second world record with 170 nationalities on campus 

RIYADH: The Islamic University of Madinah has entered the Guinness World Records for the second time for having more than 170 nationalities in its student body.

Talal Omar, the MENA director of the records reference book, handed the framed certificate bearing the new world record to the president of the university, Prince Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan Al-Saud, in Madinah this week.

Opened by royal decree in 1961, the university first broke the record in 2016, but has overcome its own standard with another expansion in nationalities.

With more than 20,000 students studying in nine faculties, the Islamic university has become a meeting place for the world’s diverse cultures.

The Saudi government offers students from around the world full scholarships that cover the entire cost of education, accommodation and transportation.

Notable alumni include Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the grand mufti of Lebanon; Sheikh Khaled Hafiz, former advisor to the Muslim minority in New Zealand; Dr. Abdullah Hakim Quick, Canadian scholar and historian; Prince Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Nasser, deputy governor of the Northern Borders region; Sheikh Mishary Al-Afasy, famous Qur’an reciter who is a specialist in the 10 readings; and Dr. Mohamed Jallow, a Senegalese Islamic preacher and author.