Saudi Islamic university achieves second world record with 170 nationalities on campus 

RIYADH: Staff at the Djibouti Embassy in Riyadh donned patriotic colors as they celebrated the country’s 45th National Day on Wednesday night, hosting a befitting reception to mark the occasion.
The National Day reception, hosted by Djibouti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter, was attended by Prince Sultan bin Salman and Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf on behalf of Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, alongside a number of diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom. They were received by the ambassador and a number of the embassy staff.
Speaking to Arab News, Bamakhrama, who is also the dean of the Diplomatic Corps, said: “I am so happy to receive Prince Sultan and Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz. People of our two countries share a very good relationship. As we are celebrating the 45th National Day, this occasion comes with the meeting of the Djibouti-Saudi joint commission held in Riyadh in accordance with the very good relationship history between the two countries.”
He added: “The fourth session of the Djiboutian-Saudi Joint Committee, headed by the undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Transport and the secretary-general of the Djiboutian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, culminated on Wednesday in the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of navigational linkage and an executive program between the two diplomatic institutes in the two countries.”
He praised the convening of the Joint Committee, which saw the passing of other agreements that advance economic, development and political cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting comes within the framework of fruitful cooperation and continuous coordination between Djibouti and Saudi Arabia, the envoy added.
Last month, Djibouti joined the Riyadh-based Digital Cooperation Organization, a global multilateral organization established in 2020 that brings together nations, businesses, civil society groups, academics and R&D institutions to promote social prosperity through more inclusive participation and growth across the digital economy.
Bamakhrama signed the DCO’s founding charter in a ceremony organized at the Djibouti Embassy in Riyadh, and in the presence of the DCO’s secretary-general, Deemah Al-Yahya, and Omar Al-Nimr, the director of governmental and international relations.
Moreover, in February Djibouti gave its full support to Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. Bamakhrama made the announcement, adding that his country is building on “strong ties and special relations” with the Kingdom.