You are here

  • Home
  • White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

US Secretary for Defense speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 15, 2022. (AP)
US Secretary for Defense speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 15, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tdez

Updated 45 sec ago

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China
Updated 45 sec ago

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday that the NATO alliance’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China, including its economic practices.
“Less than a year ago, the defense ministers for the first time in NATO put mention of China in the communique,” said John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator.
“So it’s building on what has been once discussions and deliberations with the allies about the threat that China poses to international security, well beyond just the Indo-Pacific region.”
President Joe Biden leaves on Saturday to meet with other G7 leaders in southern Germany before heading to Madrid for a summit where NATO is expected to announce plans to expand its forces in eastern Europe and Washington will lay out steps to strengthen European security.

Rights group demands Taliban release 2 Afghan journalists, investigate assault

Rights group demands Taliban release 2 Afghan journalists, investigate assault
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Rights group demands Taliban release 2 Afghan journalists, investigate assault

Rights group demands Taliban release 2 Afghan journalists, investigate assault
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists urged the Taliban on Wednesday to immediately release two detained Afghan journalists and investigate the violent assault of another.

“The Taliban must take immediate measures to halt repeated arbitrary detentions and abuse of journalists in Afghanistan,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

“The Taliban must immediately release journalists Abdul Hannan Mohammadi and Khan Mohammad Sial, and investigate the assault of Mohammad Ikram Esmati.”

Sial, a broadcast manager for the independent Paiwaston TV station, was detained in early May by Taliban police in Trinkot, and has since been held in the central prison of Uruzgan Province.

According to reports, Taliban members beat Sial and told him to confess that his outlet was funded by foreign entities, and was both morally and financially corrupt. Taliban members also reportedly told Sial that he would be released if he confessed.

In mid-June, Taliban intelligence agents detained Mohammadi, a reporter for Pajhwok news agency in northern Kapisa Province. Mohammadi was on his way to an assignment, but the Taliban agents relocated him to an undisclosed location.

The reason for his detention is not immediately clear.

On the same day in a separate incident, the Taliban stopped Esmati, a former journalist for the independent Kabul News TV station, and questioned him about his work.

According to Esmati, three Taliban members then bundled him in a vehicle, drove him to a remote area, and beat him with guns and fists until he was knocked unconscious.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August, the Taliban have cracked down on media freedom in the country, prompting watchdogs to voice concerns about the safety of Afghan journalists, reporters and media workers.

According to Reporters without Borders, at least 12 journalists were arbitrarily arrested in Afghanistan in May despite the Taliban announcement of a new system to protect media workers.

In the same month, the Taliban ordered women TV presenters to cover up fully in public, including their faces, ideally with the traditional burqa.

 

 

Topics: Taliban Committee to Protect Journalists Afghanistan Paiwaston TV

Related

Rights watchdog condemns the Taliban for violently beating Afghan journalist
Media
Rights watchdog condemns the Taliban for violently beating Afghan journalist
‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
World
‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova
  • The move sent a "very strong signal" to the Kremlin that the EU backs the pro-Western aspirations of Ukraine
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter hailed the EU's decision "a unique and historic moment in Ukraine-EU relations"
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, in a show of support in the face of Russia’s war.
“A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path toward the EU,” Michel wrote on Twitter during a summit in Brussels.
“Our future is together.”
Ukraine applied to become an EU candidate in a bid to cement its place in Europe just days after Moscow launched its devastating invasion.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron said the move sent a “very strong signal” to the Kremlin that the EU backs the pro-Western aspirations of Ukraine.
“We owe it to the Ukrainian people who are fighting to defend our values, their sovereignty, their territorial integrity,” he said.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter hailed the EU’s decision “a unique and historic moment in Ukraine-EU relations,” adding that “Ukraine’s future is within the EU.”
The decision sets the two ex-Soviet nations at the start of a years-long path toward joining the bloc requiring major reforms and protracted negotiations.
The EU has laid out a series of steps for Kyiv to take, including on bolstering the rule-of-law and fighting corruption, before it can progress to the next stage entailing accession talks.
Moldova and Georgia, two countries that also have part of their territory occupied by the Kremlin’s forces, handed in applications in Ukraine’s slipstream.
EU leaders agreed to offer Georgia a “European perspective” but said it must carry out a raft of steps before it can become a candidate.
Georgia reacted by saying it was determined to take steps required to qualify.
“We are ready to work with determination over the next months to reach the candidate status,” President Salome Zurabishvili said on Twitter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Moldova candidate European Council

Related

European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate
World
European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
World
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

‘Most important moment of my life’: Filipinos embark on Hajj after two-year hiatus

‘Most important moment of my life’: Filipinos embark on Hajj after two-year hiatus
Updated 23 June 2022
ELLIE ABEN and JEOFFREY MAITEM

‘Most important moment of my life’: Filipinos embark on Hajj after two-year hiatus

‘Most important moment of my life’: Filipinos embark on Hajj after two-year hiatus
  • About 3,500 Philippine Muslims are going to participate in Hajj this year
  • Number is lower than the country’s quota as travel costs have increased after pandemic
Updated 23 June 2022
ELLIE ABEN and JEOFFREY MAITEM

MANILA/DAVAO CITY: Bazer Sulaiman was ready to perform the Hajj in 2020, when coronavirus travel restrictions swept the world, preventing him and millions of other foreign pilgrims from reaching Makkah for two years.

One of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, the Hajj was restricted over pandemic fears to only 1,000 people living in Saudi Arabia in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

But this year, as it has already lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, Saudi Arabia will welcome one million pilgrims from abroad — and 3,500 of them will come from the Philippines.

A predominantly Christian country of 110 million people, the Philippines has a Muslim minority comprising about a tenth of its population. Most Filipino Muslims live in the country’s south, in parts of Mindanao, Palawan and the Sulu Archipelago.

“It’s the most important moment of my life. I have been waiting for this,” Sulaiman, a 59-year-old retired policeman, told Arab News.

Embarking on his journey to Makkah and Madinah on Wednesday, the two holiest sites of Islam, Sulaiman will fly more than 8,500 km from Parang, Maguindanao province, in the southern part of Mindanao.

“I want to meet my fellow Muslims from the other side of the planet,” he said. “I want to strengthen my faith.”

This year, the Philippines has been allotted a quota of 4,074 pilgrims, but not all of them will be able to join the Hajj as the transportation industry still has not rebounded from two years of pandemic closures and travel costs are high, Malo B. Manonggiring, who heads the bureau of pilgrimage of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, told Arab News.

“They (the pilgrims) may be ready, but the problem is their financial capability because the cost of doing the Hajj now is $3,390. Before it was less than $3,000,” he said.

“The quota given to us was 4,074, but we are analyzing the situation, which is why we lowered it to 3,500.”

Mike Bantilan, a 58-year-old who is traveling to Makkah from Cotabato City in Maguindanao, has been supported by his family to perform the pilgrimage.

“There were donations from my relatives,” he said. “Because of my excitement and thinking of the memorable journey, there were nights I couldn’t sleep.”

Bantilan has already processed all the documents, and prepared himself physically, as he will travel this week.

“It’s obligatory for all Muslims who can afford to attend the Hajj,” he said. “I am doing this for Allah.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 Philippines Saudi Arabia Philippine Muslims

Related

Philippine Muslims to have burial ground in Manila
World
Philippine Muslims to have burial ground in Manila
British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 
World
British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns extremist attack in Mopti region of Mali
  • Mali has seen an increase in extremist insurgency following military coups in the last two years.
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Thursday Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the recent extremist attacks that took place in the Mopti region of Mali.

The Malian government said fighters from the Fulani religious leader Amadou Koufa's armed group, the Macina Katiba, killed 132 civilians in Diallassagou and two surrounding villages, a few dozen kilometers from Bankass.

The mass killing — the latest in a series of attacks across the Sahel — resulted in one of Mali's highest civilian death tolls.

Villagers were contining a search for the missing this week, raising fears of an even greater toll.Mali has seen an increase in extremist insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda following two military coups in the last two years.

The Saudi foreign ministry expressed sincere condolences to victim’s families, the government and the people of Mali, while affirming the Kingdom's opposition to all forms of violence.

Topics: mali extremist attack

Related

Mali army strikes militants after massacre, army says
World
Mali army strikes militants after massacre, army says
Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists
World
Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’

Iraq-born Irish man denied entry to US ‘because of birthplace’
  • Abood Al-Jumaili, who plays the Irish sport of hurling, planned to coach children in Atlanta
  • Abood Al-Jumaili: I received an email to say that I have been rejected entry to the US because I was born in Iraq, even though I am an Irish citizen
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraq-born Irish national was prevented from flying to the US by border officials because he was born in Iraq, The Independent reported. 

Hurler Abood Al-Jumaili was preparing to fly to Atlanta from Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.

The US and Ireland share a preclearance scheme for travel, which allows travelers to clear immigration checks before departure.

But ahead of his trip, Al-Jumaili, an Irish citizen who travels on an Irish passport, received an email from US authorities alerting him that his ESTA application had been denied.

Al-Jumaili claimed that in the email, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that he was denied because of his birthplace.

The athlete then visited Dublin Airport, where he was again refused by CBP employees.

Al-Jumaili was planning to travel to the US to coach, play hurling matches and attend Irish events. 

He said: “A series of events was organized by the Irish in Atlanta and the Gaelic Athletic Association personnel — something I have been looking forward to all this month.”

Al-Jumaili added that he was “excited” to visit the US to “play my beloved sport and do talks and coach American youth GAA, share my journey with them and meet with several Irish and American organizations.

“I received an email to say that I have been rejected entry to the US because I was born in Iraq, even though I am an Irish citizen.

“I was shocked and still am. A mission that I have been preparing myself for and looking forward to being denied because of where I was born?

“I was in the airport looking at all these passengers getting through with their Irish passport. I’m there as an Irish citizen, yet I am denied travel because of where I was born. It really is appalling and insulting.”

Al-Jumaili, who has never traveled to Iraq as an adult, moved to Ireland from Baghdad aged nine in 2008. He was granted Irish citizenship two years later.

The CBP criteria for travel says that Iranian, Iraqi, North Korean, Sudanese and Syrian nationals are ineligible for the Visa Waiver Program.

“I believe it is totally unethical to have such a policy in place,” Al-Jumaili said.

“Someone’s country of birth or nationality should not determine their entry to a specific country or any country.

“This policy is not compliant with human rights and contrary to the rule of law.”

Topics: Iraq Ireland United States of America (USA) Abood Al-Jumaili

Related

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch
World
Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch
Muslim Canadian woman ‘denied entry to US’ after prayer videos found on phone
World
Muslim Canadian woman ‘denied entry to US’ after prayer videos found on phone

Latest updates

Tunisia trade unions chief rejects IMF reforms
Tunisia trade unions chief rejects IMF reforms
Lebanon appalled by footage of young man beating Lebanese, Syrian workers
Lebanon appalled by footage of young man beating Lebanese, Syrian workers
UN to hold new talks between Libya rivals
UN to hold new talks between Libya rivals
White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China
White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China
Cypriot filmmaker Marios Piperides on the importance of cultural discourse
Cypriot filmmaker Marios Piperides on the importance of cultural discourse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.