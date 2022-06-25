You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing expects demand to be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, says top official

Boeing expects demand to be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, says top official

Short Url

https://arab.news/mtufk

Updated 14 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

Boeing expects demand to be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, says top official

Boeing expects demand to be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, says top official
Updated 14 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

DOHA: Boeing anticipates global demand to see about 4 percent annual growth year over year for the next two decades, expecting to be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, said Omar Arekat, the company’s Middle East and Africa VP of commercial sales and marketing. He added that the growth for the Middle East would be slightly above that at 4.2 percent year over year.

During the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association, Arekat told Arab News that the market is growing, and there is a demand for roughly 3,000 cargo and freighters in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“We see that there is a recovery coming and our market is a very resilient market,” he added.

Despite a recovery, Boeing is still not quite at pre-pandemic levels, Arekat said. “We are seeing the recovery move much quicker than anticipated, especially on the regional and domestic fronts,” he informed.

Airlines returned to almost 100 percent of their operational capacity for regional and domestic travel, Arekat said. Internationally, it is growing, but it isn’t completely there yet, he added.

Based on peak season base, Boeing is 70 to 75 percent behind 2019, Arekat said.

He believed that the GCC is doing better than the rest of the world in terms of recovery. There has been strong growth in intra-regional travel, and international travel is increasing quickly, he said. “So we anticipate that we would see a recovery to 2019 levels by the year 2024,” Arekat added.

According to Arekat, the GCC region and the Middle East are important markets for Boeing.

Boeing and Qatar Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year for the purchase of up to 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, he said, adding that by 2024, the aircraft will begin being delivered.

“Qatar Airways announced a MoU for the purchase of 25 Boeing 737 Max with an option for another 25,” he said.

Arekat informed that Qatar Airways was the launch customer for 777-8 Freighter with a firm order for 34 jets earlier this year.

Boeing is currently working with Saudi Arabia on different opportunities. “The Saudi market has a lot of potential for growth,” he added.

Being a pioneer in sustainability, Boeing also plans to add the Boeing 777-200 to the sustainability program in 2023, he said. The company also has the Boeing 737 Max, which runs on sustainable fuel, and Etihad’s Boeing 787, the Greenliner. Boeing has been investing continuously in expanding its fuel-testing platform and leads the way in that area, he concluded.

“It’s in early stages right now and the demand will grow but the focus right now is on making sure that it’s affordable, and it’s available and produced widely,” he said.

Topics: Boeing business

Related

Exclusive Boeing sees sustainable fuel key to reducing emissions as airlines bill hits $1tr video
Business & Economy
Boeing sees sustainable fuel key to reducing emissions as airlines bill hits $1tr
Emirates says its Boeing 787 deliveries delayed by at least a year
Business & Economy
Emirates says its Boeing 787 deliveries delayed by at least a year

Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA’s CO2 Connect rollout: President

Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA’s CO2 Connect rollout: President
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA’s CO2 Connect rollout: President

Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA’s CO2 Connect rollout: President
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

DOHA: Philippine Airlines is working toward developing sustainable fuel for its airline fleet, as the International Air Transport Association aims to achieve net zero by 2050, said Stanley Ng, president of Philippine Airlines. 

“We really support the zero-emission initiative of the group. We’re also tracking our carbon emissions. And we’re constantly trying to reduce that. We’re also looking for sustainable aviation fuel as well but right now, we still don’t have that in place. However, the team is already working on that,” Ng said during an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Doha. 

The comments from Ng came at a time when IATA launched its CO2 Connect, an online tool which provides the most accurate carbon dioxide emission calculations for any given commercial passenger flight. 

Ng also revealed that the increase in fuel prices is negatively impacting the finance of the airlines. 

“It’s the biggest challenge right now. We have to fly more frequencies because of the demand. But also it’s eating up the margin as well. So our fuel costs are like 30 to 40 percent,” he said. 

Ng, however, made it clear that the airline is not passing this burden to travelers in the form of ticket price hikes, instead, the carrier is charging a little amount as a fuel surcharge to stay afloat. 

He added that the aviation sector is strongly rebounding after the pandemic. He noted that domestic travel is almost equal to the pre-pandemic level, while international travel currently stands at 60 percent of the volume in 2019. 

Ng further added that strong passenger volumes can be achieved soon when countries like China open up. 

“For our long-haul flights, we’re about 80 percent pre-pandemic level already based on the capacity that we’re put into. But it’s really the regional routes that are set actually. We’re still waiting for China to open up. And then we will be almost back to our pre-pandemic capacity,” he said. 

 

Topics: IATA Doha Philippine Airlines sustainable

Related

Special IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 video
Business & Economy
IATA’s CO2 Connect to support industry’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Mideast aviation sector’s net losses to narrow to $1.9bn in 2022, IATA forecasts
Business & Economy
Mideast aviation sector’s net losses to narrow to $1.9bn in 2022, IATA forecasts

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold
Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold
Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar retreated and recession fears buoyed its safe-haven appeal, but looming interest rate hikes set the non-yielding asset on course for a weekly dip.

Spot gold rose is currently priced at $1,826.88 per ounce, while US gold futures are priced at $1,830.30.

Biden, G7 leaders to ban Russian gold imports: sources

US President Joe Biden and his G7 counterparts will agree on an import ban on new gold from Russia as they broaden sanctions against Moscow for its war against Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The US has rallied the world in imposing swift and significant economic costs on Russia to deny President Vladimir Putin the revenue he needs to fund his war.

According to the source, the US Treasury Department will issue a determination to prohibit the import of new gold into the US on Tuesday, which will further isolate Russia from the global economy by preventing its participation in the gold market.

Soy, Grains up

US soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short-covering, traders said.

Corn also was higher, with bargain buying featured after the market fell 3.3 percent over the previous four sessions.

Gains in the new-crop contracts outpaced the nearby contract as traders unwound some bull spreads as they monitored crop development in the US Midwest.

Wheat futures fell, pressured by the ongoing harvest in winter wheat-growing areas of the US.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel.

Strength in the crude oil market added support to soybeans.

CBOT July corn futures were up 3-1/2 cents at $7.50-1/4 a bushel. The December contract gained 18-1/2 cents to $6.74.

Stress from dryness could spread to about 40 percent of US corn and soy next week before showers curb driest areas to less than one-third of the belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 13-1/2 cents at $9.23-3/4, and hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 12 cents lower at $9.93 a bushel.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodity Gold shares Russia trading

Related

Commodities Update — Gold falls on firmer dollar; Grains slump on demand worries; Copper at 16-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold falls on firmer dollar; Grains slump on demand worries; Copper at 16-month low
Commodities Update — Gold eases on dollar strength; Wheat slowly recovers; Copper falls on supply worries
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold eases on dollar strength; Wheat slowly recovers; Copper falls on supply worries

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony
Updated 55 min 29 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony
Updated 55 min 29 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 0.93 percent to $21,420.15 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,237.88, rising by 1.38 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Celsius Network hires advisers to prepare for bankruptcy 

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Celsius Network LLC hired restructuring experts from Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a potential bankruptcy filing.

Early this month, the New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lending company froze withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme” market conditions.

CoinDesk reported that Goldman Sachs plans to raise $2 billion from investors to buy Celsius’ distressed assets.

If the cryptocurrency lender files for bankruptcy, investors can buy the assets at potential discounts, according to a report citing two sources.

As of last month, Celsius had assets worth $11.8 billion.

Investors have dumped risky assets amid fears that rate hikes could plunge the economy into recession, leading to extreme volatility in digital assets in recent months.

A $100 million heist hits US crypto firm Harmony

In the latest cyber heist on a long-targeted sector, US-based crypto firm Harmony said hackers stole around $100 million in digital coins from one of its key products, Reuters reported.

The company develops blockchains for decentralized finance, peer-to-peer sites offering loans and other services without banks’ traditional gatekeepers, and non-fungible tokens.

According to the company, the heist targeted its Horizon bridge, which transfers crypto between different blockchains.

According to Harmony, it has been working with forensic experts and national authorities to identify the culprit and retrieve the stolen funds.

Harmony said its global team was “working around the clock to address the issue.”

According to Elliptic, which tracks publicly visible blockchain data, the hackers stole Ether, Tether, and USD Coin from Harmony, which they later traded for ether using decentralized exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Three Arrows to receive a default notice
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Three Arrows to receive a default notice
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 59 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 59 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market declined to one of its lowest levels in months last week due to concerns that rising interest rates could push the global economy into recession.

TASI, the main index, fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday to end 0.1 percent lower at 11,311 points, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.4 percent to 20,728.

Qatar led the fall in the Gulf with a 1.6 percent decline, followed by a 1.1 percent drop in Dubai’s stock index.

Stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all lost between 0.2 and 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index EGX30 closed 01.8 percent lower.

Oil prices rose on Friday, buoyed by tight supply. Brent crude settled at $113.12 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $107.62 a barrel.

Stock news

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. closed a SR295 million ($79 million) deal with Tareg Al-Jaafari Contracting Co. for the construction of a hospital in Yanbu industrial city

Methanol Chemicals Co. said it would pay SR273 million in total as an early loan repayment to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and lending banks

The Saudi Stock Exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4, as its second derivatives product after introducing index futures in late 2020

Calendar

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Retal Urban Development Co. will start trading its shares on TASI

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering

July 4, 2022

Start of single-stock futures trading on Tadawul

Topics: Tadawul stock shares TASI

Related

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI remains at one of its lowest levels on recession fears: Opening bell

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4, amid efforts to bolster liquidity and lure investors into the region’s biggest bourse.

It added that the first tranche of the futures contracts will include Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC, Saudi Kayan, Saudi Telecom Co., Saudi Electricity Co., Almarai, and Ma’aden. 

A single-stock future is a type of futures contract between two parties to exchange a specified number of stocks in a company for a price agreed today with delivery occurring at a specified future date.

The move will “enable local and international investors to hedge and manage portfolio risks more effectively as well as diversify products available for trading and hedging in the market,” Tadawul said in a statement.

Single-stock futures will be the second derivatives product on the Kingdom’s bourse, after the launch of index futures in late 2020.

Topics: Saudi stock exchange Tadawul shares

Related

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $1.5bn government debt
Saudi stock exchange to start options trading on single stocks for more liquidity: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange to start options trading on single stocks for more liquidity: Bloomberg

Latest updates

Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA’s CO2 Connect rollout: President
Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA’s CO2 Connect rollout: President
Village life left in ruins after deadly Afghan quake
Village life left in ruins after deadly Afghan quake
Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold
Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.