Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products

RIYADH: Egypt has launched a digital platform for petroleum products and natural gas, as the country moves ahead on the path toward digital transformation, Daily News Egypt reported.

Announcing the launch of the initiative, Tarek El Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources, said the new digital services will provide an integrated system to manage and follow up on the supply of fuel to cars using a smart card instead of paper coupons.

He said the new digital service platform will ensure secure transportation and circulation of petroleum products, which will preserve the rights of the contracting parties, through data that can be accessed through the smart card.

El Molla further noted that cashout services will be available in gas stations, and the public can withdraw cash from gas stations using their bank cards.

The minister revealed that withdrawal services are now made available at 400 petrol stations in the country.