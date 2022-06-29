You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares

Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares

Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares
The company said the financing of the purchase process will be done through its own resources. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pprbj

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares

Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Hail Cement Co.’s shareholders approved the buyback of 4.9 million shares to keep them as treasury shares.

The shares will be held in treasury for up to 10 years, the cement producer said in a bourse filing.

The company said the financing of the purchase process will be done through its own resources, as well as its credit facilities.

 

Topics: hail cement Treasury suadi

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs

SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs

SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, has completed a private placement of Tier 1 Sukuk worth SR2 billion ($533 million) in a bid to meet the lender’s financial needs.

Denominated in Saudi Riyals, the Shariah-compliant bond is perpetual and has a rate of return of 6 percent to be paid semi-annually from the issue date, according to a bourse filing.

Alistithmar Capital acted as the lead manager and bookrunner of the offering, which aims to fulfill the bank’s financial and strategic needs and support its capital base.

Topics: sukkuk Saudi Riyal

Related

SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1
Business & Economy
SAIB net profit rises 34% to $76m in Q1
SAIB's board recommends highest dividend since 2016; 33% capital hike 
Business & Economy
SAIB's board recommends highest dividend since 2016; 33% capital hike 

SABIC Agri-Nutrients declares $508m dividends for H1

SABIC Agri-Nutrients declares $508m dividends for H1
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC Agri-Nutrients declares $508m dividends for H1

SABIC Agri-Nutrients declares $508m dividends for H1
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi petrochemical firm SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co.’s board has decided to distribute SR1.9 billion ($508 million) in dividends for the first half of 2022.

The dividend payout will be SR4 per share, to be paid on Aug. 1 with almost 476 million shares eligible for dividends, the homegrown company revealed in a bourse filing.

Half owned by chemical giant SABIC, SABIC Agri-Nutrients had earlier posted a near six-fold jump in its quarterly profits, buoyed by a surge in sales.

Despite global logistic hurdles, net profit soared to SR2.5 billion in the first quarter of the year, compared to SR423 million in the same period a year ago.

Topics: Saudi SABIC dividends

Related

SABIC Agri-Nutrients to invest inside and outside Saudi Arabia: Chairman
Business & Economy
SABIC Agri-Nutrients to invest inside and outside Saudi Arabia: Chairman

Saudi Derayah REIT to restructure $200m financing for cost reduction

Saudi Derayah REIT to restructure $200m financing for cost reduction
Updated 33 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Derayah REIT to restructure $200m financing for cost reduction

Saudi Derayah REIT to restructure $200m financing for cost reduction
Updated 33 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Derayah REIT’s board has approved restructuring the fund’s outstanding financing facility, which was valued at SR748 million ($200 million) by 2021-end.

According to a bourse filing, the fund manager, Derayah Financial, has agreed with a local bank to reschedule existing financing, with maturity staggered in 2026 and 2027.

As per the agreed terms, the profit spread will be reduced by 20 percent and the maturity will be extended to seven years from the restructuring date.

The move is aimed at cutting Derayah REIT’s financing expenses, which will have a positive impact on its financial results for the second half of the ongoing year.

Topics: Saudi REIT restructuring Finance

Related

Derayah Financial CEO says it owns 20% of PIF-backed digital bank D360
Business & Economy
Derayah Financial CEO says it owns 20% of PIF-backed digital bank D360

SADAFCO shareholders approve $26m half-year dividend

SADAFCO shareholders approve $26m half-year dividend
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

SADAFCO shareholders approve $26m half-year dividend

SADAFCO shareholders approve $26m half-year dividend
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s shareholders have approved the board proposal to distribute SR96 million ($26 million) in cash dividends for the second half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Shareholders are set to receive SR3 for each share, the company said in a bourse filing

The dairy firm’s payout remained unchanged from the same period last year.

SADAFCO, based in Jeddah, operates sales and distribution centers in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. 

 

Topics: dividend Saudi dairy

Related

SADAFCO to set up $7.2m sales depot in Makkah
Corporate News
SADAFCO to set up $7.2m sales depot in Makkah
Exclusive SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
Business & Economy
SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah

QIA CEO says exploring opportunities in blockchain

QIA CEO says exploring opportunities in blockchain
Updated 28 June 2022
Dana Alomar

QIA CEO says exploring opportunities in blockchain

QIA CEO says exploring opportunities in blockchain
  • Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund chief says not interested in crypto investment
Updated 28 June 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The chief executive of Qatar Investment Authority said on Tuesday that the sovereign wealth fund is not interested in crypto investments but it is exploring opportunities in blockchain.

Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg.

The $300 billion sovereign wealth fund owns stakes in Credit Suisse and Volkswagen AG as part of its European portfolio.

Russian exemption

On the other hand, Russian lawmakers approved a draft law that would potentially exempt issuers of digital assets and cryptocurrencies from value-added tax.

Russia has long voiced skepticism of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, with the central bank citing concerns over financial stability.

But in February the regulator gave blockchain platform Atomyze Russia the first license to exchange digital assets. A license for dominant lender Sberbank soon followed.

Unprecedented Western sanctions have hit the heart of Russia’s financial system over events in Ukraine and lawmakers have scrabbled to bring in new legislation to soften the blow.

The draft law, approved by State Duma members in the second and third readings on Tuesday, envisages exemptions on value-added tax for issuers of digital assets and information systems operators involved in their issue.

It also establishes tax rates on income earned from the sale of digital assets.

The current rate on transactions is 20 percent, the same as for standard assets. Under the new law, the tax would be 13 percent for Russian companies and 15 percent for foreign ones.

The draft must still be reviewed by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Bitcoin miners

Bitcoin miners have been forced to tap into their cryptocurrency stashes as a plunge in prices, rising energy costs and increased competition bite into profitability.

The number of coins miners are sending to crypto exchanges has been steadily climbing since June 7, researchers at MacroHive noted, in a sign that “miners have been increasingly liquidating their coins on exchanges.”

Several publicly listed bitcoin miners collectively sold more than 100 percent of their entire output in May as the value of bitcoin tumbled 45 percent, an analysis by Arcane Research found.

“The plummeting profitability of mining forced these miners to increase their selling rate to more than 100 percent of their output in May. The conditions have worsened in June, meaning they are likely selling even more,” said Arcane analyst Jaran Mellerud.

The crypto mining space rapidly expanded in 2021 as bitcoin more than quadrupled in value, but this growth has further pressured margins as the process is designed to grow more difficult as the number of miners increases.

“Over the past six months, hash rate and mining difficulty have increased while the price of bitcoin has dropped. These are both negatives for existing miners as both work to compress margins,” said Joe Burnett, analyst at bitcoin mining firm Blockware Solutions.

High energy prices are also hitting miners, which by some estimates use more electricity than the Philippines, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

“If you’re not at a very low-cost electricity area at this point, you’ve got to shut down,” noted Chris Brendler, senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.77 percent to $20,811.95 as of 9:15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,192.89 falling by 1.73 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: blockchain Qatar Investment Authority

Related

SAMA’s $13bn cash injection brings immediate relief to Saudi lenders: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
SAMA’s $13bn cash injection brings immediate relief to Saudi lenders: Bloomberg
UAE to offer long-term dollar bonds amid rising recession fears: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
UAE to offer long-term dollar bonds amid rising recession fears: Bloomberg

Latest updates

Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares
Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares
NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
Makkah Health Cluster ready for Hajj with 10 hospitals and 82 health centers
Makkah Health Cluster ready for Hajj with 10 hospitals and 82 health centers
LIV Golf unveils 12 teams for LIV Golf Invitational Portland
LIV Golf unveils 12 teams for LIV Golf Invitational Portland

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.