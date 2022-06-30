Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m

RIYADH: Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has signed a final agreement to acquire 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a deal worth SR102 million ($27 million).

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Jeddah Doctors Co. is a Saudi closed joint stock company that owns a hospital presently under construction in Jeddah called Jeddah Doctors Hospital.