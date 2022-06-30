Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m

You are here

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has signed a final agreement to acquire 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a deal worth SR102 million ($27 million).

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Jeddah Doctors Co. is a Saudi closed joint stock company that owns a hospital presently under construction in Jeddah called Jeddah Doctors Hospital.

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. has cut its financial costs after paying SR1.68 billion ($450 million) as an early loan settlement.

The petrochemical firm said in a bourse filing that the transaction will reduce financial costs by nearly SR72 million.

Saudi-listed Kayan had seen its net profit plunge by 57.5 percent to SR209 million in the first quarter of 2022, weighed down by higher average sales prices.

 

RIYADH: Unemployment among Saudis fell to 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to official data provider GASTAT.

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi’s board has declared cash dividends of SR900 million ($240 million) in total for the first half of 2022.

The dividend payout will be SR0.75 per share, to be paid on Aug. 4, with almost 1.2 billion shares eligible for dividends, a bourse filing revealed.

This comes after the bank's net profit surged to SR875 million in the first quarter of the year, from SR780 million in the same period a year ago.

 

RIYADH: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. obtained approval from shareholders to reduce its capital to SR1.14 billion ($304 million), from SR2.1 billion.

Its shares will be reduced to 114 million from 210 million, the company revealed in a bourse filing.

This follows the approval of the Capital Market Authority earlier this month.

Founded in 1990, the Saudi-listed firm has grown into one of the leading retailers across the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.


 

  • Gross domestic product fell at a 1.6 percent annualized rate last quarter
WASHINGTON: The US economy contracted slightly more than previously estimated in the first quarter amid a record trade deficit and supply chain disruptions, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department’s third estimate of gross domestic product also showed some under- lying softness in the economy, with consumer spending revised lower and inventories higher than reported last month. This does not bode well for domestic demand and the economic outlook amid recession jitters as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens monetary policy to tame inflation.

“The biggest effect from this report is that it leaves inventories in a more overbuilt position than previously thought, putting second quarter GDP into negative territory pending what tomorrow’s data reveal about May consumption and consumer inflation and April revisions to the same,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.6 percent annualized rate last quarter, revised down from the 1.5 percent pace of decline reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the pace of contraction would be unrevised at a 1.5 percent rate.

The economy was initially estimated to have contracted at a 1.4 percent rate. It grew at a robust 6.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter. GDP was 2.7 percent above its level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, grew at a 1.8 percent rate instead of the 3.1 percent pace reported last month. The downgrade reflected downward revisions to financial services and insurance as well as healthcare.

Spending on long-lasting goods like motor vehicles and recreational goods was revised lower.

Businesses accumulated inventories at a $188.5 billion rate, rather than the $149.6 billion rate reported last month. As a result, growth in final sales to private domestic purchasers, which excludes trade, inventories and government spending, was revised down to a 3 percent rate last quarter. This measure of domestic demand was previously reported to have risen at a 3.9 percent rate.

