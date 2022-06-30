You are here

NRG Matters — UAE emerges as important renewables investor; Germany's capital region to use hydrogen-powered trains

NRG Matters — UAE emerges as important renewables investor; Germany’s capital region to use hydrogen-powered trains
he UAE is emerging as one of the world’s biggest state investors of clean energy. (Shutterstock)
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, the UAE is emerging as one of the world’s biggest state investors of clean energy that seeks to become influential in renewables, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Zooming in, TotalEnergies has announced discounts on pump prices at French motorway petrol stations, as the French government seeks to help consumers tackle higher energy costs. 

Looking at the bigger picture

The UAE is emerging as one of the world’s biggest state investors of clean energy that seeks to become influential in renewables, as it currently is in oil and gas, according to a report by WSJ.

As global nations agreed to speed up emissions-cutting plans in November, the UAE has committed $400 million to enable developing countries’ transition to clean energy.

It has also vowed to help supply green electricity to 100 million Africans by 2035, the WSJ report added.

Munich-based railway company Siemens Mobility will build seven hydrogen-powered trains for a network in Germany’s capital region, according to CNBC. 

Operations on the Heidekrautbahn network are planned to start in December 2024, in Germany’s latest move of using hydrogen-based technology in rail transport. 

Through a micro lens:

 Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.'s unit Petrosafe has partnered with US oil company Baker Hughes to use its flare.IQ technology in refinery operations in the north African country.

The technology will help in reducing emissions from oil and gas flaring operations, reported Trade Arabia. 

Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem has been awarded $1.25 billion onshore and offshore contracts across the Middle East region, the report added.  

TotalEnergies has announced discounts on pump prices at French motorway petrol stations.

The move was a result of pressure from the French government to do more to help consumers tackle higher energy costs, Reuters reported.

Topics: energy renewable

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with BARQ to enable digital payments

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with BARQ to enable digital payments
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based fintech company, Geidea, has partnered with BARQ, another Kingdom-based delivery-as-a-service startup to facilitate point-of-delivery digital payments.

The partnership will enable BARQ customers to pay digitally upon delivery using the company’s Geidea-enabled mobile app.

“With BARQ’s large network and our fintech experience, we can synergize our capabilities and further boost growth in digital payments across the country,” Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, Geidea operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region along with 150,000 clients.

Topics: Saudi Fintech Partnership Digital payments

Global oil demand to witness 1.9% quarterly growth in Q3: KAPSARC report

Global oil demand to witness 1.9% quarterly growth in Q3: KAPSARC report
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The global oil demand is expected to witess a 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth to 100.6 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, according to the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. 

This increase is higher than the pre-pandemic levels. 

In its latest Oil Market Outlook, KAPSARC noted that countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development are expected to account for 53 percent of this growth with 54 million bpd. 

Saudi Arabia’s oil demand is expected to increase in the third quarter to 4.3 million bpd, as the Kingdom aims to satisfy its vast cooling needs throughout the summer season, the report added. 

It further noted that oil demand will be the highest in the US with 20.6 million bpd, followed by China and India with 15.3 million bpd and 4.8 million bpd respectively. 

According to the report, 2.2 million bpd of net global growth is expected on the supply side. This would imply an organic increase of 0.9 percent, hitting 99.4 million bpd over the next quarter — the highest level of quarter-on-quarter growth seen in several years. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s quarter-on-quarter estimates will witness a growth of 3.2 percent reaching 12,356 million bpd for all liquids, which accounts for about 60 percent of the total supply growth of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

Topics: KAPSARC Oil market report Outlook Forecast OPEC OECD Saudi Arabia

DP World, India's NIIF expand partnership with $300m investment in Hindustan Ports

DP World, India’s NIIF expand partnership with $300m investment in Hindustan Ports
Updated 53 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund has broadened its existing partnership with UAE’s DP World by investing around $300 million to acquire around 22.5 percent in Hindustan Ports Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World, according to a statement. 

“With this transaction, which is also the Master Fund’s single largest investment, NIIF’s investment under this partnership will reach around $500 million,” the companies said in a statement. 

The statement added that the transaction is subjected to customary completion conditions, and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.

The latest investment from the NIIF Master Fund extends the already existing DP World and NIIF partnership, which was formed in 2018 through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd. 

HPPL is one of India’s leading container terminal platforms. It operates five container terminals managing more than five million twenty-foot equivalent units, also known as TEU, of capacity, representing a national market share of over 20 percent. 

“The broadening of our partnership with NIIF to include our flagship India ports platform is a natural extension of our existing relationship and aligns both parties to focus on delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World. 

Topics: DP World India NIIF Partnership Hindustan Ports

Italian oilfield engineering firm Saipem gets Middle East contracts worth $1.25bn

Italian oilfield engineering firm Saipem gets Middle East contracts worth $1.25bn
Updated 30 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem has been awarded onshore and offshore contracts worth $1.25 billion in the Middle East, the firm said in a statement.

According to the statement, the first group of contracts is associated with the extension of onshore drilling contracts in the Middle East for an overall amount of approximately $600 million.

This group is related to the ten-year extension of existing contracts regarding four land rigs located in the Middle East. 

It includes the deployment of land rigs for exploration and production activities in various oil and gas fields that are already under operation.

Apart from these existing contracts, Sapiem was also awarded four new contracts in the Middle East with a combined value of $650 million.

The scope of these includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of several offshore jackets, decks, subsea pipelines, subsea composite cables, umbilicals, fiber optic cables and brownfield modifications.

Topics: Saipem

Amazon Payment Services offers 0% transaction fees to new businesses

Amazon Payment Services offers 0% transaction fees to new businesses
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: To mark the two-day DIFC Fintech Week, Amazon Payment Services offered new businesses signing up for the service zero percent transaction fees up to 200,000 dirhams ($54,451).

According to a statement, the offer also included expedited onboarding of new clients with assistance from in-house account managers.

APS also hosted the “Startup Pitch Competition” during the event, which saw entrepreneurs and innovators present their business ideas to their executive panel. 

The winning team was given the chance to explore potential business opportunities with the company’s team, the statement added.

APS executives engaged in discussions with fintech leaders, innovators, enterprises, investors, and policymakers throughout the event. 

There was a focus on how digital currencies can be safely and effectively integrated into payment options available in the region to increase efficiency and give customers and businesses more options.

During the Tech Talk session, Mohamad Imtiyaz, APS’ head of business development, outlined how innovation in payment services will lead to digital payments. 

Srinath Hariharan, head of the company’s product management, spoke on a panel about the 'Buy now, pay later' option and its implications for businesses and consumers.

APS’ latest initiative is Amazon Fintech Lab, a center for digital innovation located within Dubai’s financial district. It will engage with, and foster, the fintech, online retail, and wider business communities across the Middle East and North Africa.

Topics: DIFC FINTECH WEEK Amazon Payment Services

