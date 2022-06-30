Abu Dhabi to allocate $2.7bn to position itself as regional industrial hub  

You are here

This is being done as part of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi government is planning to invest 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) across six industrial programs as it aims to double the size of the manufacturing sector to 172 billion dirhams by 2031.

It intends to achieve the goal by increasing manufacturers’ access to financing, and improving the ease of doing business while attracting foreign direct investment, the National reported. 

This is being done as part of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy that looks to strengthen the emirate’s position as the region’s competitive industrial hub by 2031. 

Last year, the UAE launched an industrial strategy, named Operation 300 billion, as it seeks to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the country's gross domestic product to 300 billion dirhams in 2031, up from 133 billion dirhams in 2021. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Investment manufacturing

Reuters

Reuters

LONDON, June 30 : OPEC and its allies agreed on Thursday to stick to earlier approved oil output increases in July and August and refrained from any policy discussions for September, two OPEC+ sources said, according to Reuters.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+

Dana Abdelaziz 

Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, the UAE is emerging as one of the world’s biggest state investors of clean energy that seeks to become influential in renewables, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Zooming in, TotalEnergies has announced discounts on pump prices at French motorway petrol stations, as the French government seeks to help consumers tackle higher energy costs. 

Looking at the bigger picture

The UAE is emerging as one of the world’s biggest state investors of clean energy that seeks to become influential in renewables, as it currently is in oil and gas, according to a report by WSJ.

As global nations agreed to speed up emissions-cutting plans in November, the UAE has committed $400 million to enable developing countries’ transition to clean energy.

It has also vowed to help supply green electricity to 100 million Africans by 2035, the WSJ report added.

Munich-based railway company Siemens Mobility will build seven hydrogen-powered trains for a network in Germany’s capital region, according to CNBC. 

Operations on the Heidekrautbahn network are planned to start in December 2024, in Germany’s latest move of using hydrogen-based technology in rail transport. 

Through a micro lens:

 Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.'s unit Petrosafe has partnered with US oil company Baker Hughes to use its flare.IQ technology in refinery operations in the north African country.

The technology will help in reducing emissions from oil and gas flaring operations, reported Trade Arabia. 

Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem has been awarded $1.25 billion onshore and offshore contracts across the Middle East region, the report added.  

TotalEnergies has announced discounts on pump prices at French motorway petrol stations.

The move was a result of pressure from the French government to do more to help consumers tackle higher energy costs, Reuters reported.

Topics: energy renewable

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based fintech company, Geidea, has partnered with BARQ, another Kingdom-based delivery-as-a-service startup to facilitate point-of-delivery digital payments.

The partnership will enable BARQ customers to pay digitally upon delivery using the company’s Geidea-enabled mobile app.

“With BARQ’s large network and our fintech experience, we can synergize our capabilities and further boost growth in digital payments across the country,” Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, Geidea operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region along with 150,000 clients.

Topics: Saudi Fintech Partnership Digital payments

Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia’s oil demand is expected to increase in the third quarter to 4.3 million bpd.
Arab News

RIYADH: The global oil demand is expected to witess a 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth to 100.6 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, according to the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. 

This increase is higher than the pre-pandemic levels. 

In its latest Oil Market Outlook, KAPSARC noted that countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development are expected to account for 53 percent of this growth with 54 million bpd. 

Saudi Arabia’s oil demand is expected to increase in the third quarter to 4.3 million bpd, as the Kingdom aims to satisfy its vast cooling needs throughout the summer season, the report added. 

It further noted that oil demand will be the highest in the US with 20.6 million bpd, followed by China and India with 15.3 million bpd and 4.8 million bpd respectively. 

According to the report, 2.2 million bpd of net global growth is expected on the supply side. This would imply an organic increase of 0.9 percent, hitting 99.4 million bpd over the next quarter — the highest level of quarter-on-quarter growth seen in several years. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s quarter-on-quarter estimates will witness a growth of 3.2 percent reaching 12,356 million bpd for all liquids, which accounts for about 60 percent of the total supply growth of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

Topics: KAPSARC Oil market report Outlook Forecast OPEC OECD Saudi Arabia

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund has broadened its existing partnership with UAE’s DP World by investing around $300 million to acquire around 22.5 percent in Hindustan Ports Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World, according to a statement. 

“With this transaction, which is also the Master Fund’s single largest investment, NIIF’s investment under this partnership will reach around $500 million,” the companies said in a statement. 

The statement added that the transaction is subjected to customary completion conditions, and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.

The latest investment from the NIIF Master Fund extends the already existing DP World and NIIF partnership, which was formed in 2018 through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd. 

HPPL is one of India’s leading container terminal platforms. It operates five container terminals managing more than five million twenty-foot equivalent units, also known as TEU, of capacity, representing a national market share of over 20 percent. 

“The broadening of our partnership with NIIF to include our flagship India ports platform is a natural extension of our existing relationship and aligns both parties to focus on delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World. 

Topics: DP World India NIIF Partnership Hindustan Ports

Related

UAE’s DP World revenues climb to $10.8bn in 2021 despite supply chain woes
Business & Economy
UAE’s DP World revenues climb to $10.8bn in 2021 despite supply chain woes

