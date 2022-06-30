Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Hub71 and e& enterprise have opened the region's first AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE).The AI CoE will serve as a platform for AI initiatives in Abu Dhabi to be built and scaled.

The center's goal is to transform the future of AI, support an ecosystem of innovation, promote local talent, and boost socio-economic growth.

The partnership agreement was signed by the acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, Badr Al-Olama, and the Chief Executive Officer of e& enterprise, Salvador Anglada

“The region’s first AI Center of Excellence at Hub71 will provide a robust ecosystem for innovative technology ideas to grow and scale, and will allow startups to benefit from Hub71’s community, programs and knowledge sharing platforms.” Al-Olama said.

“The AI Center of Excellence, supported by our strategic partner DataRobot, will further progress our vision to be the leading digital enabler for our enterprise and government clients as we empower them to become data-driven and highly automated organizations.” Anglada said

“We look forward to driving the digital transformation conversation by leveraging the expertise of disruptive scale-ups and AI companies while establishing long-term partnerships with major accelerators and technology providers regionally and globally,” he added.

At the AI CoE, e& enterprise plans to launch new ventures using cutting-edge business models.

Scale-ups that participate in its innovation-led programs, such as FutureNow, will be given priority access to Hub71's value-add programs.

Startups will also benefit from Hub71's expanding capital ecosystem, which includes venture capital firms with assets worth nearly $1.72 billion.

Startups can apply to join the AI CoE through The Outliers, a Hub71 program that aims to solve corporate and government challenges through innovative solutions.