Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah's 51% acquisition of UAE health company 

Operating as a holding company, Tibbiyah, through its subsidiaries, offers medical systems, healthcare equipment, and medical supplies in the Kingdom. 
Operating as a holding company, Tibbiyah, through its subsidiaries, offers medical systems, healthcare equipment, and medical supplies in the Kingdom. 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 

Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, has got the General Authority for Competition's approval to acquire a 51 percent stake in UAE's Innovative Healthcare Co.

Operating as a holding company, Tibbiyah, through its subsidiaries, offers medical systems, healthcare equipment, and medical supplies in the Kingdom. 

The authority also approved Growth Avenue Investment Co.’s acquisition of a 40 percent stake in Saudi Medical System.

Since the beginning of 2021, the authority has approved 101 acquisitions. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Authority for Competition acquisition

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway
Updated 12 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway

Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway
Updated 12 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

CAIRO: Egypt has contracted to buy the largest quantity of wheat in a tender in at least a decade, as it takes advantage of the recent price drop. Additionally, the World Bank has agreed to provide the North African country $500 million in development funds to boost food security.
Egypt has contracted to buy the largest quantity of wheat in a tender in at least a decade, as it takes advantage of the recent price drop, Bloomberg reported. 

The country’s General Authority for Supply Commodities bought 815,000 tons to bolster stockpiles as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global supplies.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the order is considered the largest single purchase since at least 2012. 

Food security

The World Bank has agreed to provide Egypt with $500 million in development funds to boost food security.

Egypt-Saudi electrical interconnection

The minister of electricity and renewable energy has said work is currently in progress on the electrical interconnection project with Saudi Arabia to exchange 3,000 MW at a cost of $1.8 billion. 

Mohamed Shaker told Daily News Egypt that the project is set to be operational by 2026.

Topics: Egypt wheat World Bank Saudi Arabia

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022

Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline flyadeal has launched new summer destinations for 2022.

The news destinations include Amman in Jordan, Tbilisi in Georgia, Baku in Azerbaijan, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Khartoum in Sudan. 

The budget airline’s network currently includes 24 domestic and international routes. 

The company operates a new fleet of 24 Airbus 320 aircraft with an age of only 2.1 years, CEO Con Korfiatis said. 

He added the airline approached 15 million passengers in a period of less than 5 years, which is an unprecedented number for an emerging airline.

Topics: flyadeal summer expansion

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi
Updated 25 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi
  Scale-ups participating in e& enterprise's innovation programs will be given priority access to Hub71's value-add programs
Updated 25 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Hub71 and e& enterprise have opened the region's first AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE).The AI CoE will serve as a platform for AI initiatives in Abu Dhabi to be built and scaled.

The center's goal is to transform the future of AI, support an ecosystem of innovation, promote local talent, and boost socio-economic growth.

The partnership agreement was signed by the acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, Badr Al-Olama, and the Chief Executive Officer of e& enterprise, Salvador Anglada

“The region’s first AI Center of Excellence at Hub71 will provide a robust ecosystem for innovative technology ideas to grow and scale, and will allow startups to benefit from Hub71’s community, programs and knowledge sharing platforms.” Al-Olama said.

“The AI Center of Excellence, supported by our strategic partner DataRobot, will further progress our vision to be the leading digital enabler for our enterprise and government clients as we empower them to become data-driven and highly automated organizations.” Anglada said

“We look forward to driving the digital transformation conversation by leveraging the expertise of disruptive scale-ups and AI companies while establishing long-term partnerships with major accelerators and technology providers regionally and globally,” he added.

At the AI CoE, e& enterprise plans to launch new ventures using cutting-edge business models.

Scale-ups that participate in its innovation-led programs, such as FutureNow, will be given priority access to Hub71's value-add programs.

Startups will also benefit from Hub71's expanding capital ecosystem, which includes venture capital firms with assets worth nearly $1.72 billion.

Startups can apply to join the AI CoE through The Outliers, a Hub71 program that aims to solve corporate and government challenges through innovative solutions.

Topics: Hub71 e& Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence

Saudi food security boosted with $373m loans from Agricultural Development Fund

Saudi food security boosted with $373m loans from Agricultural Development Fund
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi food security boosted with $373m loans from Agricultural Development Fund

Saudi food security boosted with $373m loans from Agricultural Development Fund
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Farmers, poultry breeders and vegetable producers in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from financing loans and credit facilities worth SR1.4 billion ($373 million) from the Kingdom's Agricultural Development Fund.

The announcement comes in line with the Fund’s strategic objectives of developing the agricultural sector in all its vegetable, animal and fishery fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The approved loans include development loans for small farmers, financing loans for the sectors of vegetable production in greenhouses, poultry breeding and production and fish farming.

So far, the value of loan approvals until the end of the first half of the current fiscal year amounted to over SR2.8 billion.

Topics:  Agricultural Development Fund

PIF launches new aircraft leasing company

PIF launches new aircraft leasing company
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

PIF launches new aircraft leasing company

PIF launches new aircraft leasing company
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has launched an aircraft leasing company named AviLease, according to a statement.

PIF said AviLease will initially focus on scaling through purchase-and-lease-back transactions with airlines, portfolio acquisitions and direct orders from aircraft manufacturers.

PIF added that AviLease will also look into expansions through corporate acquisitions.

AviLease’s fleet will consist of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft developed by the world’s leading manufacturers.

“As a PIF fully owned company, PIF’s ample liquidity and strong balance sheet, combined with its depth of financing and investment-structuring expertise will help the company leverage the opportunity in the aircraft leasing market,” according to PIF.

In the statement, PIF revealed that its assets under management had reached approximately $620 billion.

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF)

