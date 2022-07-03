You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake
The company is looking to offer 500,000 shares, representing 20 percent of its capital. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4thr4

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi recruitment service provider International Human Resources has selected Yaqeen Capital to advise on its potential initial public offering on the Kingdom’s stock market.

The company is looking to offer 500,000 shares, representing 20 percent of its capital, on the parallel market Nomu, according to a filing.

The IPO will be confined to qualified investors, who will be allowed to subscribe starting July 31 until Aug. 2.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

RIYADH: Saudi recruitment service provider International Human Resources has selected Yaqeen Capital to advise on its potential initial public offering on the Kingdom’s stock market.

The company is looking to offer 500,000 shares, representing 20 percent of its capital, on the parallel market Nomu, according to a filing.

The IPO will be confined to qualified investors, who will be allowed to subscribe starting July 31 until Aug. 2.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Topics: Saudi Human resource HR Contract IPO TASI NOMU

Related

Naba Alsaha, iHR among firms approved in new listing wave on Saudi Exchange
Business & Economy
Naba Alsaha, iHR among firms approved in new listing wave on Saudi Exchange

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has given out an order worth SR60 million ($16 million) to homegrown Arabian Pipes Co. to supply steel pipes.

The contract will be valid for one year, the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Arabian Pipes expects the transaction to impact its financial statements starting from the second quarter of 2023.

This comes as an extension to two contracts awarded by Aramco to Arabian Pipes so far this year, worth SR368 million in total.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Pipes Steel order

Related

Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes deal to homegrown pipe producer
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes deal to homegrown pipe producer

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, will distribute SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion) in dividends for the first half of 2022.

With over 4.47 billion shares eligible for dividends, the payout per share is SR1.1, the bank said in a bourse filing.

The lender had earlier posted a 32-percent surge in its quarterly profit to SR4.5 billion, from SR3.4 billion in the same period last year.

 

Topics: SNB Saudi National Bank Profit dividends

Related

Update Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends
Business & Economy
SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power Co. announced that its shareholders have approved a dividend payout of SR563 million ($150 million) for 2021.

Shareholders will receive SR0.77 per share, representing 7.7 percent of the nominal value per share, according to the company’s bourse filing.

The distribution of dividends begins as of July 21, the company added.

Topics: ACWA Power dividends Saudi

Related

PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
Update Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power invests $1.5bn in Egyptian wind power plant 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power invests $1.5bn in Egyptian wind power plant 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Updated 03 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Updated 03 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Friday as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $111.63 a barrel, rising $2.60, or 2.4 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $108.43 a barrel, gaining $2.67, or 2.5 percent.

WTI and Brent traded at about 70 percent and 77 percent, respectively, of the previous session’s volumes ahead of the US Fourth of July holiday.

For the week, Brent lost 1.3 percent, while WTI rose 0.8 percent. For June, both benchmarks had ended the month lower for the first time since November.

Petroecuador lost 1.99 million barrels of oil output 

More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil production, the company said on Friday, adding that it expects to reach 90 percent of pre-crisis output in the next week.

Protests erupted in Ecuador in June to demand lower fuel prices and limits to the expansion of the mining and oil industries, leading to at least eight deaths and devastating oil production. A pact to end the crisis was signed on Thursday between the government of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenous leaders.

The incident cost the company some $512.9 million, more than half of which came from lost production, while missed exports of Oriente crude — which were declared under force majeure earlier this week — cost it some $110 million.

“We found facilities destroyed, vandalized,” said Petroecuador’s manager, Italo Cedeño, at a news conference.

The company said it recovered 19,000 barrels per day of output since the protests ended on Thursday, while its Esmeraldas refinery was working at 70 percent capacity on Friday.

Nigeria lost $1 billion in Q1 revenue due to crude oil theft

Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of this year due to crude oil theft, the petroleum regulator said on Friday, warning the practice was a threat to the economy of Africa’s top producer.

Gbenga Komolafe, the head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said of the 141 million barrels of oil produced in the first quarter of 2022, only about 132 million barrels of oil were received at export terminals.

“This indicates that over nine million barrels of oil were lost to crude oil theft. This amounts to a loss in government revenue of about $1 billion in just one quarter,” Komolafe said in a statement.

“This trend poses an existential threat to the oil and gas sector and by extension, the Nigerian economy if not curbed,” he added. 

Crude oil theft has increased to a daily average of 108,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2022 from 103,000 barrels in 2021, Komolafe said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia import

Related

Oil Updates — Crude prices fall amid build in US fuel product inventories; Ecuador’s Oriente crude exports suspended
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices fall amid build in US fuel product inventories; Ecuador’s Oriente crude exports suspended
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Nigeria raises $482m from oilfield licenses; Exxon, Imperial to sell shale assets 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Nigeria raises $482m from oilfield licenses; Exxon, Imperial to sell shale assets 

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
Updated 03 July 2022
Reuters

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
  • Inflation is running above 60 percent and the peso currency is under growing pressure
Updated 03 July 2022
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s economy minister Martin Guzman resigned on Saturday, a blow to a government beset by mounting economic crises.
Guzman, who led Argentina’s debt restructuring deal with the International Monetary Fund and creditors, posted a letter to his Twitter account announcing his decision.
“I write to you to present my resignation as economy minister,” Guzman said in a letter addressed to President Alberto Fernandez. He had been minister since late 2019.
The government is facing its lowest approval rating since taking office in 2019. Inflation is running above 60 percent and the peso currency is under growing pressure. Sovereign bonds have plummeted.
The resignation leaves the ministry leaderless just as Guzman was expected to travel to Europe to negotiate a $2 billion debt deal with the Paris Club of sovereign lenders.
Investors are skeptical about the economy and infighting in the governing coalition between moderates like Guzman and a more militant wing including Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
Mariel Fornoni, director of the Management and Fit consultancy, said the resignation of a key ally was a reflection of President Fernandez’s loss of power since a painful midterm election defeat last year.
“It is the chronicle of a death foretold. Ever since the loss in last year’s legislative election,” she said, adding that a militant wing around the powerful vice president had been pushing to oust Guzman.
“(The president) has lost another piece of his board, perhaps the most important, and is increasingly alone,” Fornoni said.
Guzman tellingly posted his resignation letter while Fernandez de Kirchner was giving a speech commemorating iconic former Argentine President Juan Domingo Peron.
Guzman said “there should be a political agreement within the governing coalition” to choose his successor.
The president’s office said that it did not yet know when a replacement for Guzman would be announced.
A government source who asked to remain anonymous told Reuters that Guzman’s exit was due to what he felt was a lack of political support for his agenda.
Miguel Kiguel, former secretary of finance in Argentina, told Reuters that whoever takes over will have a tough time, noting that inflation could hit 80 percent this year and there is a gap of nearly 100 percent between official and parallel currency exchange rates.
“We don’t know who’s coming, but this will be a very hot potato,” Kiguel said. “Whoever comes is going to have a very complicated time.”

Topics: Argentina Martin Guzman Economic crisis Peso

Related

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Copper slips on recession fears; Argentina planning to nationalize soymeal giant Vicentin
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Copper slips on recession fears; Argentina planning to nationalize soymeal giant Vicentin
Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew
World
Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew

Latest updates

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake
Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake
Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19
Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19
Ronaldo wants to leave Man United — reports
Ronaldo wants to leave Man United — reports
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.