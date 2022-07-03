TASI begins July in green following a dismal June: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started their first trading session of July in green, following a dismal performance in June when the market lost 11 percent.

As of Sunday’s opening bell, TASI gained 0.60 percent to reach 11,591, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.17 percent to 21,622, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

This was led by a 3.03 percent gain in one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders Saudi National Bank and a 0.26 percent gain in oil giant Aramco.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. gained 3.37 percent to lead the gainers, while Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 2.51 percent to lead the fallers.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.85 percent, while Alinma Bank climbed 0.90 percent.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. added 2.22 percent, after being awarded SR34 million ($9 million) by Saudi Co. for Comprehensive Technical and Security Control as well as SR21.9 million by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. edged down 0.19 percent, after reporting that it canceled the initial public offering plans for its malls unit.

Oil prices closed Friday with US West Texas Intermediate crude at $108.43 per barrel and Brent crude at $111.63 per barrel.