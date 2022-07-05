You are here

  • Home
  • China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong

China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong

China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.1 percent at 4,489.54 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4gjm2

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong

China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday as concerns over the worsening COVID-19 situation offset optimism from recovering services activities in the country.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.1 percent at 4,489.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat, at 3,404.03 points.

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans

China’s ambassador touted trade and investment plans for Afghanistan on Tuesday, in what was a public endorsement for doing business in the Taliban-controlled country after an earthquake drew attention to the humanitarian consequences of Western sanctions.

At a rare press conference alongside the Taliban administration’s acting minister for disaster management, Ambassador Wang Yu announced $8 million in aid for relief from the June 22 earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people.

“Besides emergency humanitarian aid, after the political changes last year and after the earthquake, we also have long-term economic reconstruction plans,” he said. The priority would be trade, followed by investment, as well as agriculture.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban, who seized power last year after the US and its allies withdrew troops following 20 years of war.

China port group launches major pipeline in oil hub Shandong

China’s Yantai Port Group has started pumping oil into a newly expanded crude oil pipeline that connects the port of Yantai to a group of independent refineries in the country’s refining hub Shandong, state media reported on Tuesday.

The 370-kilometer pipeline, with an annual transport capacity of 20 million tons which equals 400,000 barrels per day, is solely invested by Yantai Port Group, a unit of provincial government-backed Shandong Port Group.

The new line, linking Yantai with the city of Weifang, adds to an existing parallel 650 km pipeline connecting Yantai with Zibo, bringing total transport capacity to 40 million tons annually, or 800,000 bpd.

About 10 independent refineries are linked to the two pipelines, according to Shandong-based commodities consultancy JLC.

As part of commodities logistics operations, Yantai Port also operates a 300,000 ton crude oil terminal and a 3.6 million cubic-meter crude oil tank farm.

Topics: China In-Focus 

Saudi Aramco signs 55 deals in a major expansion of its industrial investment program

Saudi Aramco signs 55 deals in a major expansion of its industrial investment program
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco signs 55 deals in a major expansion of its industrial investment program

Saudi Aramco signs 55 deals in a major expansion of its industrial investment program
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has signed 55 agreements across sustainability, digital, industrial, manufacturing and social innovation sectors, as part of a major expansion of its Namaat industrial investment programs. 

Growing from 32 to 55 investments since last year, Namaat supports industrial investment partnerships to create jobs for Saudis and to contribute to national growth and capacity building, according to a statement.

“Namaat enables Aramco to be a catalyst for change across the Kingdom’s economy, while maintaining our reliability as a global energy supplier at a time of market uncertainty,” Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco senior vice president of technical services, said. 

Bolstering Aramco’s long-term growth strategy and the Kingdom’s expanding energy and chemicals value chains, the agreements include:

Honeywell, to establish a joint venture to develop and implement digital technology solutions across industrial facilities.

Armorock and AlKifah Precast, to establish a joint venture to localize the use of polymers in concrete production.

Shell & AMG Recycling and United Company for Industry, the signing of the Vanadium concentrate sales agreement, enabling the construction of an in-Kingdom metal reclamation and catalyst manufacturing facility. 

In addition to the Saudi-owned conglomerate Al Rushaid Group’s agreement between ARPIC, Samsung, and Aramco to create a National Engineering, Procurement and Construction joint venture in Saudi Arabia. 

The new EPC joint venture aims to increase Saudization levels and deploy leading construction technologies in alignment with the Saudi Aramco Namaat program.  

Topics: Aramco Namaat industrial investment

Related

South Korean firm KEPCO wins cogen contract for Saudi Aramco’s giant gas field
Business & Economy
South Korean firm KEPCO wins cogen contract for Saudi Aramco’s giant gas field

UAE In-Focus — Aldar buys hotel and two islands; Dubai takes step to boost real estate market

UAE In-Focus — Aldar buys hotel and two islands; Dubai takes step to boost real estate market
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Aldar buys hotel and two islands; Dubai takes step to boost real estate market

UAE In-Focus — Aldar buys hotel and two islands; Dubai takes step to boost real estate market
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Aldar Properties, an Abu Dhabi developer, acquired two islands for residential development and the Nurai Island Resort hotel. 

The purchase came after acquiring land on Saadiyat island worth 3.7 billion dirhams ($1 billion) to build 2,700 units with a gross development value of 15 billion dirhams, according to MEED.

In addition, Aldar plans to renovate and expand the hotel. The two new islands purchased in Abu Dhabi will be used to build high-end luxury beachfront villas.

Along with the hotel, Nurai island includes water and estate villas owned by third parties.

In February and March, Aldar acquired Rixos Bab Al-Bahr resort and Al-Hamra mall in Ras Al-Khaimah for 410 million dirhams and 770 million dirhams, respectively.

Rental check payments

Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the the Middle East North Africa and Turkey region, and Dubai Land Department have partnered to boost and strengthen the UAE’s real estate market, according to a statement

Rental check payments will soon be automated and digitized through use of the Direct Debit System of the Central Bank of the UAE to support the rental market.

By eliminating the administrative activities required to manage post-dated checks manually, this collaboration aligns with Dubai’s vision of paperless payment ecosystems as well as the Dubai 10X initiative, the statement added.

In addition, tenants will be able to pay their rent using their bank account rather than issuing checks. In addition, their landlords or property management companies will be able to offer them flexible payment plans.

The Emirates NBD offers non-resident savings accounts that will facilitate investor purchases in Dubai and allow them to manage their property and collect rent conveniently.

A dedicated relationship management team will support overseas investors through the account opening process, the statement concluded.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Dubai real estate

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Taxi to test Tesla Model 3; policies approved to expedite circular economy transition
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Taxi to test Tesla Model 3; policies approved to expedite circular economy transition

Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell

Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell

Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished lower on Tuesday for the third time this week amid fears of unstable oil prices and slowing economic growth.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.12 percent to 11,344, weighed down by a 7.37 percent drop in Methanol Chemicals Co. and a 4.6 percent decline in Sahara International Petrochemical Co.

The parallel market, Nomu, ended Tuesday’s session with a gain of 2.24 percent, reaching 21,135 points.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. slipped 2.88 percent, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. dropped 1.2 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, gained 0.39 percent, while chemicals maker Petro Rabigh climbed 1.29 percent.

In the banking sector, the Saudi National Bank rose 0.76 percent, and Alinma Bank lost 0.75 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, lost 0.24 percent of its share price.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $108.82 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $112.23 per barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears
Business & Economy
TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears

MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort

MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort

MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraqi oil and gas company Gulf Keystone Petroleum has received seven bids for its planned gas management project at the Shaikan Field, MEED reported citing the company’s chief executive Jon Harris.

The $250 million gas management project involves developing a third production facility at the field as well as a gas gathering pipeline, it added.

“Most of the third production facility will be made up of gas handling and compression units,” Harris told MEED, adding that the company is going to put an early production facility on the same site.

Firms bid for Misk Foundation Forum bridge

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, known as Misk Foundation, has received bids from contractors to develop its newest 240-meter Forum bridge. 

The project will come up in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, known as Misk city, scheme that the foundation is developing in Riyadh.

Amongst the contractors which have submitted bids include local firms Saudi Mohammed Al-Rashid Co. and Real Estate Infrastructure Company, according to MEED Projects.

Located in the Irqah neighborhood, the Misk City project will cover a 3.4 square-kilometer area, which will include 500 villas and townhouses, and 6,000 apartments.

TRSDC and AREIC collaborate Jumeirah Red Sea Resort project

The Red Sea Development Company has formed a joint venture with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Company for the development of the $400 million Jumeirah Red Sea resort in Shura Island.

Expected to start operations in 2024, the Shura island will encompass luxury resorts and suburban neighborhoods, entertainment and recreational facilities, and a 118-berth marina, reported Trade Arabia.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with TRSDC and its best-in-class management team on this exciting and compelling project,” AREIC Chairman Tariq Almutlaq said.

“The destination is coming to life, and we look forward to welcoming our first guests in 2024,” he added.

Topics: MENA Projects TRDSC

Related

MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 
MENA Project Tracker: KSA launches Arts Valley project in AlUla; Honeywell, Anchorage to build $2bn petrochemical complex in Egypt 
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: KSA launches Arts Valley project in AlUla; Honeywell, Anchorage to build $2bn petrochemical complex in Egypt 

Saudi airline flynas joins with Amazon Payment to offer installment payment options

Saudi airline flynas joins with Amazon Payment to offer installment payment options
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi airline flynas joins with Amazon Payment to offer installment payment options

Saudi airline flynas joins with Amazon Payment to offer installment payment options
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has become the first carrier in the Kingdom to offer installment payment options to customers after joining with Amazon Payment Services.

According to a press release issued by flynas, this new option allows travelers to pay for their booking in regular monthly payments through the bank issuing the credit card.

Currently, installments are supported by banks across three countries; Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

“We are pleased to offer our guests this new payment option to purchase their tickets in installments, which gives them more opportunities to travel and expands their options when choosing their favorite destinations,” said Stefan Magiera, chief commercial officer at flynas.

Amazon Payment Services’ Mona Alsemayen said, “By offering the Installments payment option to their travelers through the bank issuing the credit card, flynas is leading innovation in the Saudi travel industry by adopting technologies that improve the customer experience overall.”

 

Topics: Flynas Amazon Payment Services

Related

Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October
Business & Economy
Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October
Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah

Latest updates

China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong
China In-Focus — Stocks unchanged; China touts Afghan trade plans; major pipeline launched in oil hub Shandong
Israel expands permits for Palestinians on Eid Al-Adha
Israel expands permits for Palestinians on Eid Al-Adha
Saudi Aramco signs 55 deals in a major expansion of its industrial investment program
Saudi Aramco signs 55 deals in a major expansion of its industrial investment program
UAE In-Focus — Aldar buys hotel and two islands; Dubai takes step to boost real estate market
UAE In-Focus — Aldar buys hotel and two islands; Dubai takes step to boost real estate market
Christophe Galtier latest coach to try his hand at PSG job that Zidane shunned
Christophe Galtier latest coach to try his hand at PSG job that Zidane shunned

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.