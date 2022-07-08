Mastercard appoints new General Manager for MENA

RIYADH: Mastercard has appointed Adam Jones as the new country general manager of its Middle East and North Africa Central cluster, as it works together with Saudi Arabia towards the goals outlined in Vision 2030.
According to a press release, Jones will lead Mastercard’s operations across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Iraq.
Jones will work together with Maria Medvedeva, vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to materialize the Vision 2030 goals aimed at ensuring diversity and inclusion, empowering youth, and strengthening the involvement of women in the Kingdom to emerge as business leaders.
“The Kingdom is setting the pace for digital acceleration, providing a glimpse of what the future holds for the payments solutions sector,” said Jones.
Medvedeva said, “At Mastercard we strive to empower youth and female leaders to fulfill their potential as innovators and change-makers, reshaping the cultural landscape of the Kingdom to enter the new era of inclusive opportunity. I am proud to be able to set an example across the region and the world.”