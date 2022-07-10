Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented a comprehensive health insurance program for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom during the Hajj season for the current year 2022.

This is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims and enable them to perform their rituals in peace and comfort.

The program is overseen by the Saudi Central Bank, “SAMA,” and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to enhance pilgrims’ experience while they are in the Kingdom by easing any financial burdens that may be incurred as a result of their exposure to any risk, within the advantages and limits of insurance policy coverage.

The program includes transporting the bodies of the deceased to their countries if their relatives so desire, and covers personal accidents that result in death or permanent total disability as a result of an accident.

In addition to covering cases of COVID-19 infection by paying for institutional quarantine and treatment costs, the program also provides compensation in cases of flight cancelations or delays leaving the Kingdom.







Pilgrims can perform their rituals comfortably and easily while returning to their country in good health and safety as the program can find options that guarantee quick treatments.

The mechanism of the program relies on the collection of fees for each visa in exchange for full insurance, effective for 75 days after the pilgrim enters the Kingdom.

All local insurance companies provide the program under the direction of the Tawuniya Insurance Company.

Additionally, pilgrims can make a claim by dialing 800440008 or submitting their application online at www.enaya-ksa.com.

The Saudi Health Ministry earlier announced that they have provided nine hospitals for pilgrims, including a field hospital and a mobile one, more than 1,000 beds, 210 ICU beds, more than 175 beds for stroke-affected patients, 75 isolation rooms, 93 health centers at the sacred sites, as well as medical services for emergency and dangerous diseases, including heart diseases, to transfer patients to specialized hospitals inside Makkah.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel on Friday said that the health status of pilgrims was reassuring, stressing that health services are provided at full capacity in this Hajj season, the biggest pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years in a row.