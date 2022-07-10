You are here

Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Hajj pilgrims can purchase, ship one 5L bottle of Zamzam on return: Jeddah airport

Hajj pilgrims can purchase, ship one 5L bottle of Zamzam on return: Jeddah airport
Hajj pilgrims flying back to their countries from Jeddah can purchase one five-liter bottle of Zamzam water at King Abdulaziz International Airport. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Hajj pilgrims can purchase, ship one 5L bottle of Zamzam on return: Jeddah airport

Hajj pilgrims can purchase, ship one 5L bottle of Zamzam on return: Jeddah airport
  • Pilgrims can buy one five-liter bottle of Zamzam water at Jeddah airport to take home
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hajj pilgrims flying back to their countries from Jeddah can purchase one five-liter bottle of Zamzam water at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Each pilgrim is allowed to purchase only one five-liter bottle of the holy water at sales points at any of the airport’s terminals. It will then be shipped as cargo to the country the pilgrim is flying to.

Saudi interior minister meets Hajj security officials

Saudi interior minister meets Hajj security officials
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi interior minister meets Hajj security officials

Saudi interior minister meets Hajj security officials
  • Leadership congratulated officials on the success of security plans to ensure the safety of pilgrims
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif has conveyed greetings from the Kingdom’s leadership to the employees of the ministry, the Presidency of State Security, and the military forces participating in the Hajj security efforts.

The Saudi minister, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, also conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The leadership congratulated them for the success of the security plans implemented over the last few days to ensure the security and safety of pilgrims.  

During a meeting with the directors of the security sectors and leaders of the Hajj security forces at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Makkah, Prince Abdulaziz confirmed that the leadership provided all capabilities to serve the guests of Allah and ensure that they perform their rituals with ease.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s pride in serving the pilgrims, praising the efforts of the security and military personnel in implementing the various stages of the Hajj security plans.

The Saudi minister also highlighted the success of the integrated efforts of all ministries, and government and service agencies participating in serving the pilgrims.

During the meeting, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami also reviewed the various stages of grouping pilgrims, which were carried out according to the integrated security and organizational plans.

The meeting was attended by Abdulaziz Al-Huwairini, president of the State Security; Gen. Khalid Humaidan, head of the General Intelligence Directorate; Nasser Al-Dawood, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Abdullah Al-Owais, deputy head of the State Security; and several top officials from the security and military sectors participating in Hajj services.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims
Updated 10 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims
  • The program includes transporting the bodies of the deceased to their countries if their relatives so desire
  • Also covers personal accidents that result in death or permanent total disability as a result of an accident
Updated 10 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented a comprehensive health insurance program for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom during the Hajj season for the current year 2022. 

This is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims and enable them to perform their rituals in peace and comfort.

The program is overseen by the Saudi Central Bank, “SAMA,” and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to enhance pilgrims’ experience while they are in the Kingdom by easing any financial burdens that may be incurred as a result of their exposure to any risk, within the advantages and limits of insurance policy coverage.

The program includes transporting the bodies of the deceased to their countries if their relatives so desire, and covers personal accidents that result in death or permanent total disability as a result of an accident. 

In addition to covering cases of COVID-19 infection by paying for institutional quarantine and treatment costs, the program also provides compensation in cases of flight cancelations or delays leaving the Kingdom.

The Hajj ministry has implemented a comprehensive health insurance program for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom during Hajj 2022. (Basheer Saleh) 

Pilgrims can perform their rituals comfortably and easily while returning to their country in good health and safety as the program can find options that guarantee quick treatments.

The mechanism of the program relies on the collection of fees for each visa in exchange for full insurance, effective for 75 days after the pilgrim enters the Kingdom.

All local insurance companies provide the program under the direction of the Tawuniya Insurance Company.

Additionally, pilgrims can make a claim by dialing 800440008 or submitting their application online at www.enaya-ksa.com.

The Saudi Health Ministry earlier announced that they have provided nine hospitals for pilgrims, including a field hospital and a mobile one, more than 1,000 beds, 210 ICU beds, more than 175 beds for stroke-affected patients, 75 isolation rooms, 93 health centers at the sacred sites, as well as medical services for emergency and dangerous diseases, including heart diseases, to transfer patients to specialized hospitals inside Makkah.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel on Friday said that the health status of pilgrims was reassuring, stressing that health services are provided at full capacity in this Hajj season, the biggest pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years in a row.

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims
Updated 10 July 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims

More than 40 female scouts helping pilgrims
  • The female scouts are serving under the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association
Updated 10 July 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: In cooperation with Hajj authorities, more than 40 female scouts of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation are taking part in Hajj services for the first time.

The female scouts are serving under the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association and represent part of the services that TVTC has been providing since this year’s Hajj began.

Abdullah Al-Duhailan, TVTC’s director-general for activities, said that the participation of these females reflected some of Saudi society’s moral principles in serving the pilgrims and promoting the values of tolerance.

Sarah Al-Jasser, TVTC’s supervisor for women’s technical scouting activities, said that the role of the female scouts was no less important than that of their male counterparts. 

“The TVTC girl scouts, who are present here in the holy sites for the first time, are playing a major role in assisting and supporting the medical servants at the Makkah-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital, who are exerting their utmost efforts in providing the best possible medical services to the pilgrims,” she said.

Al-Jasser said that the female scouts were also contributing to organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories and pharmacies, and guiding them round the clock through their volunteer work.

The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has also qualified more than 400 male scouts to support the work of the Ministry of Health, such as organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving hospitals and health centers.

Scout group leader, Abdullah Al-Saharan, said that trained team members, including scouts, roving scouts, scout leaders, and girl scouts, had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers.

Volunteers, authorities help Hajj pilgrims beat the heat with cold refreshments

A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims. (SPA)
A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2022
Nada Hameed and Lama Alhamawi

Volunteers, authorities help Hajj pilgrims beat the heat with cold refreshments

A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims. (SPA)
  • Water sprinklers at Arafat also provide relief to pilgrims
Updated 09 July 2022
Nada Hameed and Lama Alhamawi

ARAFAT: As pilgrims made their way toward Mount Arafat and the Namirah Mosque under the scorching sun, a group of young men and women volunteered to provide the faithful with cold water to help them avoid dehydration.

Scores of volunteers from different backgrounds who came to serve the pilgrims said they felt humbled and honored to help.

Makkah-based Mansour Murtadha, 27, volunteered to distribute cold water to pilgrims with Al Birr Charity Association. “I came with the association, and I am here distributing water to the pilgrims and helping them with all of their needs and questions,” Mansour told Arab News.

“I did this work as a good deed, and I just hope that their pilgrimage will be completed and accepted,” he said.

Omar Al-Zahrani, a member of the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association in Arafat, said that his team distributed orange juice and cold water.

Indian couple Abdul Qadeer Pasha and Ayesha Afsar volunteered alongside the Indian Pilgrims Welfare Forum under the Indian Hajj Pilgrims office in the Consulate General of India.

“I am a volunteer, and as a volunteer, we need to direct the pilgrims, we need to serve them and we need to guide them,” Afsar said. “We are lucky to serve the people of Allah. We are giving away juices, such as apple juice, orange juice, and laban.”

Afsar added that no fixed hours were dedicated for volunteering; the time put in depended entirely on the volunteers’ availability. She arrived in Arafat with her husband and the other volunteers before Fajr prayers to prepare for the arrival of pilgrims.

“I am very happy because I am doing the work for the sake of Allah in the Consulate of India,” said Pasha. “We were also supplying wheelchairs to pilgrims.”

He added: “We are all doing our work for the sake of Allah. They are the guests of Allah, and we are both very happy, my wife and I, to be able to do this service for Allah.”

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance distributed around 150,000 bottles of cold water to pilgrims.

Police officers also gave out water bottles to the pilgrims, in addition to assisting and guiding them.

The Makkah Region Development Authority equipped the area with over 600 water coolers so pilgrims could use them while walking.

A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims, reduce heat, and refresh the air.

Samaher Awadh, a pilgrim from Cairo who came to the Kingdom to perform her first Hajj, was impressed by the sprinklers, which she spoke of to her family in Egypt on a video call. “I really like these huge sprinklers. They helped us cool down in the heat.”

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack

Saudi health authorities save German pilgrim after heart attack
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Medical staff in Makkah were able to save the life of a German pilgrim who suffered a heart attack, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Staff at King Abdullah Medical City’s Cardiac Center were able to implant a capsule endoscopy to regulate the heartbeat.

The Ministry of Health said KAMC had begun providing the capsule in recent years to treat heart conditions requiring its installation.

It said the center’s cardiac catheterization and pacemaker team inserted the small wireless capsule intravenously using a cardiac catheter.

The capsule endoscopy works to regulate the heartbeat and avoid a slowing of the heartbeat and cardiac arrest.

Medical teams at KAMC also managed to save the life of a 54-year-old Syrian pilgrim who suffered a heart attack on Friday. He recovered and resumed his Hajj rituals after undergoing coronary angioplasty and stent insertion.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry confirmed that KAMC medical teams had saved the life of a Nigerian pilgrim in his thirties who was suffering from severe heart palpitations and a sharp drop in blood pressure that led to cardiac arrest in a rare and serious case.

He was resuscitated by emergency teams after his heart stopped beating, and an operation was performed to urgently treat his condition.

He was also able to go on and complete his Hajj.

