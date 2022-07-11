You are here

Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Emergency interventions provided round the clock, and real-time consultations with top specialists guide junior staff in dealing with complex cases.
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Emergency interventions provided round the clock, and real-time consultations with top specialists guide junior staff in dealing with complex cases. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
  • Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh provided a range of services
  • The virtual hospital helped save the life of one pilgrim needing remote critical care
Updated 19 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Telemedicine services in Saudi Arabia have played their part in ensuring a healthy Hajj season, with doctors in Riyadh successfully treating pilgrims in Makkah.

Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh provided a range of services, including the diagnosis of four cases of stroke and analysis of six remote X-rays, the Kingdom’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

The virtual hospital also helped save the life of one pilgrim needing remote critical care.

According to the ministry, more than 1,700 pilgrims benefited from virtual medical consultations through its Sehhaty app.

Medical services provided by SVH have been linked with the holy sites hospitals at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah under the supervision of a team of consultants working around the clock within three main departments: Virtual radiology, virtual stroke and virtual intensive care.

The departments provided support for 13 hospitals working within the holy site.

A digital target for this year’s Hajj season was to provide a comprehensive report on all types of X-rays and scans, including CTs, MRIs and ultrasounds, within 30 minutes of the procedure being carried out.

The ministry said that it added virtual stroke services this year in order to treat one of the most common causes of death and permanent disability.

It added that the “golden window” for treatment is no more than 4.5 hours, and there is a scarcity of specialists working in the field.

Stroke and intensive care teams at the SVH made several visits to hospitals before the start of the Hajj season to ensure their readiness.

Staff was given lectures and field training on identifying and diagnosing cases, and how to use telemedicine equipment to facilitate virtual tours, the ministry added.

The Kingdom’s first virtual hospital SVH was launched by the Health Ministry this year as part of efforts to digitalize the healthcare sector.

With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, SVH is the largest of its kind in the world. The only other virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.

Patients of SVH no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, nor limited by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. clinical hours, and can receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room.

Unlike simple video calls with doctors, SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom. During the session, vital signs can be shared momentarily, while tests and X-rays can also be taken and shared with the network of specialists.

Emergency interventions can be provided round the clock, and real-time consultations with top specialists will also guide local junior staff in dealing with complex cases.

SVH covers 12 main specialties and more than 35 subspecialties, including hospital-at-home follow-ups, where chronically ill patients, from the comfort of their homes, can stay connected with doctors.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH) telemedicine

RIYADH: A robot is distributing copies of the Qur’an to pilgrims performing their final Hajj ritual before leaving Makkah, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reported on Monday.

Tawaf Al-Wida is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory ritual.

Sheikh Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, the presidency’s deputy president for guidance affairs, explained that the robot uses a dual automatic navigation system and has a three-dimensional sensor to avoid collision with barriers and people.

The robot weighs 59 kg and can carry up to 40kg. Its speed, which can be controlled, varies between 0.5-1.2/s, and its dimensions are 565 x 537 x 1290 mm. 

Al-Furaih said that the use of technology, modern applications, and artificial intelligence is one of the priorities of the head of the presidency Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. 

Pilgrims are stoning the pillars at the Jamarat Bridge for a final time on Monday before returning to the Grand Mosque where they will perform Tawaf Al-Wida.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia robot Qur'an Makkah Grand Mosque

Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Kaaba kiswa handed over to senior keeper

Kaaba kiswa handed over to senior keeper
  • The handing over of kiswa comes as a prelude to changing the current drape with the new one on the first day of Muharram
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Nada Hameed

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal handed the new Kaaba kiswa to the senior keeper of the Kabaa, Dr. Saleh Al-Shaibi, on Sunday, which marked the 11th day of Dul Hijjah.

The handing over of the kiswa comes as a prelude to changing the current drape with the new one on the first day of Muharram.

The handover was attended by the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Sudais.

Abdulhamid bin Said Al-Maliki, the deputy general president for affairs at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba Kiswa, told Arab News in a previous interview, “the new kiswa will be draped over the Kaaba on the first day of Muharram instead of the ninth day of Dul Hijjah, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year.”

Al-Sudais said earlier that the Kingdom’s leadership is actively raising m the level of services provided at the two holy mosques, and that the utmost attention is paid to the Kaaba.

The kiswa is made from black raw silk and is decorated with selections of Qur’anic verses written in Thuluth, a type of Islamic calligraphy created by the previous Kaaba calligrapher, Abdulrahim Amin Bukhari.

The verses are gilded and embroidered onto the black cloth with silver and gold-plated thread.

The 658 square-meter kiswa is made from 670 kg of silk, and consists of 47 pieces stitched together by special machines.

It is also worth mentioning that this Hajj season, a kiswa exhibition was launched in Mina for pilgrims.

It tells the history of the kiswa, explains how it is made, and highlights the efforts made by the Kingdom to provide and develop all Kaaba-related services.

The exhibition is being organized by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the House of Islamic Arts, and The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Hajj 2022 Kiswat Al-Kaaba

Updated 13 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi scouts guide pilgrims for Allah’s sake at holy sites

Saudi scouts guide pilgrims for Allah’s sake at holy sites
  • Assist those lost, needing water and advice on rituals
  • Volunteers speak several world languages
Updated 13 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

MINA: As thousands of pilgrims on Monday made their way toward the Jamarat to perform the ritual of stoning the devil, marking the final rite of Hajj, several members of the Saudi Arabia Scouts Association were seen standing by ready to assist.

“This is what we do, we guide pilgrims, our goal is to be rewarded by Allah and we are honored to serve pilgrims,” scout Mohammed Abdullah Al-Kuwaikibi told Arab News.

The pilgrims arrived at the massive building to stone the Jamarat Al-Aqabah, or the big pillar, the place where the Prophet Ibrahim threw seven pebbles at the devil.

“We are currently in Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifah along with other colleagues where we offer guidance to lost pilgrims and help them to move between (the areas to perform their) rituals,” Al-Kuwaikibi said.

The scouts also provide advice on how the rituals should be performed, including when to change from their Ihrams, slaughter animals, and where to get their hair trimmed or shaved, one of the last acts of the annual pilgrimage.

Often they provide some water or simply have a chat to lift the spirits of those who may be tired from the demanding requirements of the Hajj.

Osama Abdulrahman Thikerallah, a scout and student at King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa, stationed at the Jamarat with several colleagues, told Arab News he was there to help lost pilgrims get back to their camps.

“Of course, we’ve served pilgrims from all around the world. We (speak) Arabic, foreign languages, Turkish … most languages, really,” he added.

Every year, the scouts work closely with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to assist pilgrims. 

Al-Kuwaikibi said that the scouts help with healthcare, guidance on rituals, preventing violations, and helping to clean up waste.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Rahaf Jambi

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
  • Pilgrims hail Saudi authorities and agencies for conducting a well-organized Hajj
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed Rahaf Jambi

MAKKAH: The 13th day of Dul Hijjah marked the last day of the Hajj rituals for this year, as the spiritual journey of 899,353 pilgrims from all over the world came to an end.

With beautiful memories and strengthened faith, pilgrims expressed their happiness after completing the fifth pillar of Islam with tears and gratitude.

Andry, an Indonesian pilgrim who was performing Hajj for the first time, told Arab News about his experience.

“I’m so proud of these developments and services provided to pilgrims. Everything was beyond expectations.” 

During its on-ground coverage at Mina tents, Arab News met another Indonesian pilgrim called Nurbaiti. 

“I received the reward of the long wait for this wonderful journey, and I am sure I will feel sad to leave this great place.”

Adil, from South Africa, urged people to perform Hajj as soon as they can.

“This has been an amazing journey and I want to remember every part of it. I pray to the Almighty to accept my Hajj and the Hajj of every person in 2022. If anyone has not performed their Hajj yet, they should make the intention to perform it as soon as possible.” 

After spending a week in the Mina tents, pilgrims will now bid farewell to the Kingdom and return to their home countries.

Jamhari Joyo Harjono, from Malaysia, said that he had mixed feelings: “I cannot explain how it feels, I am sad that I will leave Makkah, the country of God and his Messenger, yet am so happy because I have completed the fifth pillar of Islam.”

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the number of pilgrims from the Kingdom, including Saudi nationals and residents, is 119,434.

Lina Bokhari, a Saudi entrepreneur from Jeddah, came to perform Hajj with her sister Dania.

Bokhari said that what she liked most about her Hajj journey was the way volunteers and security forces dealt with pilgrims: “They were super gentle and helpful.” 

She added: “Everything was well organized and crowds were excellently managed. I am so satisfied with the experience, and I am very proud that my country is honored to receive and serve pilgrims from all over the globe.”

During this Hajj season, an integrated team consisting of 13 government agencies, working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has been managing the movement and transportation of pilgrims to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

“I will really miss the coziness of our tent, and all the peacefulness and spirituality we felt here in Hajj,” said Dania. 

Volunteers, Saudi boy scouts, Saudi security authorities, health workers, and many other government and private sector agencies ensured this Hajj season was a success by providing services to pilgrims and helping them perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The Ministry of Health has announced there have been no outbreaks of any disease that could affect public health during this Hajj. It also confirmed that its Hajj plans were operated smoothly and safely.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking

Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has hailed the safe movement of pilgrims during rituals after a campaign to use cutting-edge technology to monitor crowd movements in Makkah.

The campaign, held in partnership with all public authorities during the Hajj season, includes the use of field surveillance cameras, smartphone applications and a smart Hajj platform, enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

A number of grouping processes have been launched this Hajj, beginning from the arrival of pilgrims to the moment of departure. The ministry revisits its performance indicators to make amendments to its organizational plans throughout the season.

Plans to arrange pilgrim movement from tents to the Bridge of Jamarat on Sunday were successful, the ministry said. It added that plans on the first day of Tashreeq were closely monitored by surveillance cameras amid coordination with the other Hajj-relevant authorities.

The movement of pilgrims during the stoning of the three pillars was smooth, the ministry said, adding that pilgrims cooperated with instructions and pre-scheduled timings.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry demanded that Hajj service companies refuse pilgrims who carried personal belongings when leaving their tents for the stoning ritual. It also encouraged service companies to assign a leader for every group of 90 pilgrims.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

