Makkah provides millions of pilgrims with security and health services every year

Makkah provides millions of pilgrims with security and health services every year
Updated 11 July 2022
Abdullah Al Rushud

  • The Saudi government is committed to providing health care, security, electricity, water and transportation services to the millions who come to Makkah
Abdullah Al Rushud

MAKKAH: Regardless of religion, many people have heard of the pilgrimage ritual, or Hajj, which is the largest gathering in the world and takes place in Saudi Arabia every year. 

The pilgrimage period, which is slightly different each year, is for 6 days this year from July 8 to 13. The Al Machar region includes major pilgrimage sites such as Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, and covers an area of 119 square kilometers. Saudi Arabia’s services for operating and managing the area showed a great deal of information.

The Saudi government is committed to providing health care, security, electricity, water and transportation services to the millions who come to Makkah from various countries around the world to make a pilgrimage. The total number of workers from various sectors of government and private institutions who provide services to pilgrims is 228,721, and out of 21,062 health care workers, 60% are men and 40% women.

There are 716 beds available at the health center for pilgrims that fall ill, 97 emergency centers, and 264 members on the first aid team. Including childbirth, 294 surgeries were performed during the pilgrimage season.

In terms of security, according to the Saudi Ministry of the Interior, security services aimed at maintaining safety and providing every comfort to pilgrims include as many as 38 police stations, 114 security control centers, and 220 private security centers.

To meet electricity and water demands, 6,734 male and female workers from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation provide water and electricity services to pilgrims, and the amount of water provided is 20,700,000 cubic meters. There are five power plants, and the surrounding area is operating at full capacity. A total volume of 5,705,864 liters of Zamzam water is distributed to pilgrims.

As for postal and transport services, a total of 19,817 male and female employees are engaged in these services. There are 16 offices and 15 trains. The trains run 35 times a day and are used by 72,000 passengers every hour.

The Jamaraat Bridge, a huge structure built to encourage the important rituals of the pilgrimage, cost $1.12 billion to construct. The bridge protects the lives of pilgrims by alleviating overcrowding and thus avoiding tragedy.

Topics: Hajj 2022 hajj Saudi Arabia

Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday.

The two leaders exchanged Eid greetings during the telephone call, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Eid Al-Adha started on Saturday and will end on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed eid al-adha

Updated 11 July 2022
SPA

  • he AI Summer Champions Program is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the fields of data and AI
Updated 11 July 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Academy announced the start of registration for the AI Summer Champions Program in cooperation with the platforms Coursera and FutureX.

SDAIA announced on its Twitter account that the program will run for two months from July 17 to Sep. 17, and will be held virtually.

The AI Summer Champions Program is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the fields of data and AI.

The program is available to all students, employees, and job seekers and provides training in English, with some courses facilitated with Arabic translation.

The initiative is providing six specialized training tracks remotely via e-learning, with each including a number of courses in AI.

The six tracks include deep learning and the foundation of AI, data-driven decision-making, applied data science with Python, data engineering basics and natural language processing.

It also provides specialized programs for international universities and global companies with a full e-learning experience with of specialized professors. Once the trainee passes, they receive an SDAIA approved certificate in AI.

Participants can sign up on the National E-Learning website at www.nelc.gov.sa/ar/SDAIA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence (AI)

Hajj minister receives officials, security leaders

Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
SPA

  • The participants were thanked for providing quality services to Hajj pilgrims
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
SPA

MINA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah received a number of ministers, security leaders and officials at Kidana Development Co. in Mina, which is in charge of developing holy sites.

The delegation included Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel and Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.

Other officials included Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, adviser to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars; Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security, and civilian and military officials.

The participants were thanked for providing quality services to Hajj pilgrims, ensuring they were able to perform their rituals safely from the moment of entry until their departure.

 

Topics: Hajj 2022 Makkah Mina Muzdalifah Jamarat

Who’s Who: Bader Albedair, head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East

Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Bader Albedair has been the head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East since 2020.

Albedair’s current role includes leading media affairs, developing communications strategies, improving the company’s partnerships with leading stakeholders and acting as a spokesperson for the countries of the  Gulf Cooperation Council, besides reinforcing Boeing’s image internally and externally.

Before his current role with Boeing, Albedair was the communications lead for Boeing Saudi Arabia since 2013.

With more than 18 years of experience in the field, Albedair is a seasoned communication and PR executive.

Albedair started his career with Almarai Co. in 2005 as a PR officer working at corporate headquarters. He then joined BAE Systems Saudi Arabia in 2007 as a PR specialist. Throughout his stint with BAE Systems, he held several managerial positions, including senior PR supervisor.

In BAE Systems, he developed and produced the annual plan for PR programs, including exhibitions, sponsorships initiatives and advertising.

In addition, he was the point of contact for the PR programs. He maintained day-to-day relations with customers, including the Saudi government, departments and agencies, and built a positive view of the company among the local customers.

He is a member of the Chartered Management Institute, International Public Relations Association of Gulf Cooperation Council and Current Market Outlook Council.

In 2005, Albedair achieved a degree in marketing from Jubail Industrial University. He completed a two-year management and leadership program at the Chartered Management Institute in 2012. The following year, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Open University.

Topics: Who's Who

Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts

Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

  • The gifts include roses, jasmine, prayer rugs, incense, sweets, and souvenirs
  • Most pilgrims completed their Hajj on Monday
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is handing out 25,000 gifts to Hajj pilgrims who have completed their pilgrimage and are heading home.

The gifts include roses, jasmine, prayer rugs, incense, sweets, and souvenirs and the head of the presidency Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais participated in distributing the gifts. 

Most pilgrims completed their Hajj on Monday after performing the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina and then carrying out the final ritual of Tawaf Al-Wida’ at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia pilgrims gifts

