Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina

As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Governor of Makkah Region and Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee. (SPA)
Updated 11 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

Updated 11 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

MINA: As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday.

Amid similar scenes to Sunday, each pilgrim threw 21 pebbles at the three designated sites representing the devil, before heading to Makkah in tranquility to end their Hajj.

Excluding the third day of Tashreeq, pilgrims so far have used 44 million small stones in their stoning rituals, including pebbles thrown at Jamrat Al-Aqaba on the day of Eid Al-Adha.

If the third day of Tashreeq is included, more than 62 million pebbles will have been thrown.

Almost 900,000 worshippers rushed to the Grand Mosque to carry out the Tawaf Al-Wada’a, or farewell circumambulation, after the stoning ritual.

Pilgrims normally spend three days in Mina for Tashreeq. However, it is permissible to stay for two on the condition that a pilgrim leaves before sunset on the second day. 

In the Islamic jurisprudence, ending Hajj pilgrimage in two days is called “Ta’ajul,” or hastened Hajj. Otherwise, pilgrims should remain in Mina for a third day and are required to repeat the stoning ritual.

The stoning ritual is an emulation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the Jamarat, where the devil is said to have appeared trying to discourage Abraham from obeying the heavenly order of sacrificing his son Ishmael.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures in Makkah and the holy sites will vary from 30 C to 43 C, and the sky will be partially cloudy, with a chance of thunderstorms preceded by active winds.

Fatimah Ashour, a female Saudi pilgrim in her late fifties, told Arab News that services provided to worshippers were “praiseworthy,” adding that she had performed her Hajj rituals in comfort and tranquility.

“After stoning the pillars yesterday, I felt a bit unwell and I asked a nearby scout boy to call a doctor. In around five minutes, a health practitioner approached me and provided the necessary assistance I then needed,” Ashour said.

Earlier today, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, gov. of Makkah region and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, announced the success of this year’s Hajj.

Prince Khalid said: “I extend congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince on the occasion of the success of this great Islamic gathering, thanks to Allah Almighty, and then to the great efforts and development projects provided by the Kingdom’s government, and human cadres serving the pilgrims and preparing all means for them to perform their rituals in tranquility and ease.” 

He added: “I also thank all sectors taking part in this Hajj season and serving the pilgrims, particularly the security personnel and medical cadres who had prominent roles in serving the pilgrims and working to secure them and provide them with the necessary medical services.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 hajj Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince, UAE president exchange Eid greetings

Saudi crown prince, UAE president exchange Eid greetings
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, UAE president exchange Eid greetings

Saudi crown prince, UAE president exchange Eid greetings
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday.

The two leaders exchanged Eid greetings during the telephone call, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Eid Al-Adha started on Saturday and will end on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed eid al-adha

SDAIA Academy launches AI Summer Champions Program with Coursera and FutureX

SDAIA Academy launches AI Summer Champions Program with Coursera and FutureX
Updated 11 July 2022
SPA

SDAIA Academy launches AI Summer Champions Program with Coursera and FutureX

SDAIA Academy launches AI Summer Champions Program with Coursera and FutureX
  • he AI Summer Champions Program is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the fields of data and AI
Updated 11 July 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Academy announced the start of registration for the AI Summer Champions Program in cooperation with the platforms Coursera and FutureX.

SDAIA announced on its Twitter account that the program will run for two months from July 17 to Sep. 17, and will be held virtually.

The AI Summer Champions Program is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the fields of data and AI.

The program is available to all students, employees, and job seekers and provides training in English, with some courses facilitated with Arabic translation.

The initiative is providing six specialized training tracks remotely via e-learning, with each including a number of courses in AI.

The six tracks include deep learning and the foundation of AI, data-driven decision-making, applied data science with Python, data engineering basics and natural language processing.

It also provides specialized programs for international universities and global companies with a full e-learning experience with of specialized professors. Once the trainee passes, they receive an SDAIA approved certificate in AI.

Participants can sign up on the National E-Learning website at www.nelc.gov.sa/ar/SDAIA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence (AI)

Hajj minister receives officials, security leaders

Hajj minister Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah receives officials, security leaders in Mina. (SPA)
Hajj minister Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah receives officials, security leaders in Mina. (SPA)
Updated 11 July 2022
SPA

Hajj minister receives officials, security leaders

Hajj minister Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah receives officials, security leaders in Mina. (SPA)
  • The participants were thanked for providing quality services to Hajj pilgrims
Updated 11 July 2022
SPA

MINA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawiq Al-Rabiah received a number of ministers, security leaders and officials at Kidana Development Co. in Mina, which is in charge of developing holy sites.

The delegation included Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel and Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.

Other officials included Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, adviser to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars; Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security, and civilian and military officials.

The participants were thanked for providing quality services to Hajj pilgrims, ensuring they were able to perform their rituals safely from the moment of entry until their departure.

 

Topics: Hajj 2022 Makkah Mina Muzdalifah Jamarat

Who’s Who: Bader Albedair, head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East

Bader Albedair
Bader Albedair
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Bader Albedair, head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East

Bader Albedair
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Bader Albedair has been the head of public relations and communications for Boeing in the Middle East since 2020.

Albedair’s current role includes leading media affairs, developing communications strategies, improving the company’s partnerships with leading stakeholders and acting as a spokesperson for the countries of the  Gulf Cooperation Council, besides reinforcing Boeing’s image internally and externally.

Before his current role with Boeing, Albedair was the communications lead for Boeing Saudi Arabia since 2013.

With more than 18 years of experience in the field, Albedair is a seasoned communication and PR executive.

Albedair started his career with Almarai Co. in 2005 as a PR officer working at corporate headquarters. He then joined BAE Systems Saudi Arabia in 2007 as a PR specialist. Throughout his stint with BAE Systems, he held several managerial positions, including senior PR supervisor.

In BAE Systems, he developed and produced the annual plan for PR programs, including exhibitions, sponsorships initiatives and advertising.

In addition, he was the point of contact for the PR programs. He maintained day-to-day relations with customers, including the Saudi government, departments and agencies, and built a positive view of the company among the local customers.

He is a member of the Chartered Management Institute, International Public Relations Association of Gulf Cooperation Council and Current Market Outlook Council.

In 2005, Albedair achieved a degree in marketing from Jubail Industrial University. He completed a two-year management and leadership program at the Chartered Management Institute in 2012. The following year, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Open University.

Topics: Who's Who

Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts

Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts

Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts
  • The gifts include roses, jasmine, prayer rugs, incense, sweets, and souvenirs
  • Most pilgrims completed their Hajj on Monday
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is handing out 25,000 gifts to Hajj pilgrims who have completed their pilgrimage and are heading home.

The gifts include roses, jasmine, prayer rugs, incense, sweets, and souvenirs and the head of the presidency Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais participated in distributing the gifts. 

Most pilgrims completed their Hajj on Monday after performing the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina and then carrying out the final ritual of Tawaf Al-Wida’ at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia pilgrims gifts

