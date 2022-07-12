You are here

  • Home
  • Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Ramon Diaz is keen to retain the full complement of foreign players that helped the club win a record extending 18th Saudi Pro League title. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nr6fn

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
  • The Argentine coach took over in winter and led the club to an 18th Saudi Pro League title
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal’s Argentine coach Ramon Diaz is keen to retain the full complement of foreign players that helped the club win a record extending 18th Saudi Pro League title, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Diaz took control of the Riyadh giants in winter, and also led them through to the qualifying stages of the AFC Champions League.

According to sources close to the club, Al-Hilal’s management has not yet decided on the future of Argentine Luciano Vietto, who has been loaned from Al-Shabab. The matter is now expected to be resolved with the start of Al-Hilal’s preparations for the new season.

The Saudi and Asian champions will begin their pre-season preparations on July 23 by conducting medical examinations of the players, before leaving for a training camp in the English city of Birmingham five days later.

Topics: football sport

Related

Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Sport
Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Saudi football delegation attends World Cup workshop in Qatar
Sport
Saudi football delegation attends World Cup workshop in Qatar

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire
  • The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Gareth Bale wants the world to know Los Angeles FC is not the 18th hole of his soccer career.
The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons, and he hopes to fill those years winning trophies with his new stateside team.
“I’m up for everything here,” Bale said Monday. “I still have many years to come. I haven’t come here to just be here for six months, 12 months. I’ve come here to try and be here for as long as possible. I want to do as well as I can. I want to try to make my mark on this league, on this team. I look forward to the future.”
Bale’s declaration of his long-term intentions undoubtedly will please his new LAFC fans, who were hoping the longtime Real Madrid forward wasn’t simply using the team atop the Major League Soccer standings as a place to get fit for Wales’ landmark return to the World Cup in Qatar this fall after a 64-year absence.
The 32-year-old Bale also gave a thrill to his home nation when he confirmed his intention to play in the 2024 European Championships, keeping his place among the greatest group of Welsh football talent in decades.
“It’s not just a short-term thing,” Bale said. “(LAFC) also gives me the best opportunity to go to the next Euros, maybe further. So my plan is to really work hard. ... We’ve got a great plan going forward to get me up to speed, and hopefully it lasts as long as possible.”
LAFC formally introduced Bale to an extensive media gathering inside Banc of California Stadium, but the club’s fans already met Bale outside on the field three days earlier. He got a standing ovation hours after getting off the plane from Europe last Friday, and he watched LAFC’s 3-2 victory over the archrival LA Galaxy from a suite before joining the on-field postgame celebrations with his new teammates.
Bale went through his first training session with LAFC on Monday morning. While the club isn’t projecting when he will suit up in their pursuit of the MLS title, the goal-scoring dynamo should be fresh: He played in only five matches for Madrid last season while battling injuries.
After winning five Champions League titles while spending eight of the past nine seasons in Madrid, Bale explored playing options closer to home before choosing Los Angeles, where he can be a midseason addition to a trophy-contending team. Southern California’s ideal weather also puts him in the perfect spot to ramp up physically for Qatar.
If LAFC makes it to the league title game, the MLS Cup Final is scheduled for Nov. 5, just 16 days before the start of the World Cup. While bigger clubs undoubtedly will come calling afterward, Bale insists he doesn’t intend to leave after the MLS season.
“I haven’t come here for the short term,” Bale said. “I want to make my mark on this league, and I think being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros, and you never know, maybe one more (World Cup). That’s my goal.”
The expiration of his massive contract finally ended the love-hate relationship between the superstar and the Madrid fans and media. While Bale repeatedly showed off his big-game scoring ability, he was criticized for everything from his frequent injury absences to his passion for golf amid suggestions he wasn’t fully committed to Madrid’s success.
Bale began his US tenure by repeatedly reaffirming his desire to play regularly, even with the demanding travel schedule of the vast North American league.
Bale is joining longtime Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini in making a midseason move to LAFC, and general manager John Thorrington hailed their decisions as evidence LAFC has become “a destination of choice for star players.”
Bale said he spent a few weeks every summer in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic, and his family is already comfortable in the city where soccer greats from David Beckham and Robbie Keane to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela have embraced the combination of sporting challenge and good living in the second halves of their careers.
But as those superstars did before him, Bale rejects the concept of joining MLS and slowing down. LAFC has been the league’s top team throughout its fifth season of existence, and a motivated Bale’s addition to an already potent attack could be a nightmare for the competition between now and November.
“The standard here is really increasing,” Bale said. “I think it’s a lot better than people in Europe really think.”

Topics: Gareth Bale LAFC Los Angeles FC

Related

Gareth Bale ‘raring to go’ for Wales after Real Madrid uncertainty
Sport
Gareth Bale ‘raring to go’ for Wales after Real Madrid uncertainty
Bale in the spotlight ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Chelsea
Sport
Bale in the spotlight ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Chelsea

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name
  • “The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin”
Updated 12 July 2022
AP



LONDON: Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.
“The truth is I’m not who you think I am,” the 39-year-old Farah told the BBC in a documentary called “The Real Mo Farah.”
Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic golds, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.
“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin,” he told the BBC. “Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK
“When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”
During the documentary, Farah said he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a British passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine after traveling with a woman he didn’t previously know.
“I had all the contact details for my relative and once we got to her house, the lady took it off me and right in front of me ripped them up and put it in the bin and at that moment I knew I was in trouble,” he said.
The athlete traveled back to his childhood home in west London, recalling “not great memories” where he was not treated as part of the family.
Farah eventually told teacher Alan Watkinson the truth and moved to live with his friend’s mum who took care of him and he ended up staying for seven years.
It was Watkinson who applied for Farah’s British citizenship which he described as a “long process.” Farah was recognized as a British citizen in 2000.

Topics: Mo Farah

Related

Mo Farah bust up with Gebrselassie escalates over assault claim
Sport
Mo Farah bust up with Gebrselassie escalates over assault claim
Mo Farah: I am a clean athlete
Sport
Mo Farah: I am a clean athlete

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
  • Jeddah club’s new Portuguese coach is looking to replace Brazilian Bruno Henrique
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

New Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo has informed the club’s management of his list of requests, which includes signing a new foreign midfielder to replace Brazilian Bruno Henrique, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Also on his wishlist is being informed of all internal decisions regarding existing players, loaning out a number of the club’s promising youngsters before the end of the summer transfer window and signing a right winger.

Santo, who signed his contract at the Jeddah club at the end of last week after the dismissal of Cosmin Contra, urged the administration, headed by President Anmar Al-Haili, to find the right replacement for Henrique, who reportedly failed to convince the former Tottenham and Wolverhampton coach.

Santo also warned that all players must arrive early for pre-season training, which begins July 20. He refused any delays to the schedule, except for players who could provide a convincing reason to the technical staff.

Al-Ittihad’s squad on July 23 will leave for Austria to take part in a training camp, which will run for three weeks and include three friendly matches against Fiorentina of Italy, Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg and the UAE’s Al-Wahda.

Topics: football Al-ittihad Nuno Espírito Santo

Related

Al-Ittihad name Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad name Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach
Special Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal enter penultimate round of Saudi Pro League season with title up for grabs
Sport
Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal enter penultimate round of Saudi Pro League season with title up for grabs

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing
  • Alongside co-driver Michael Orr, Al-Rajhi won all four stages of the rally in the third round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

PORDENONE: Overdrive Racing’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi and co-driver Michael Orr won each of the four competitive sections of Italian Baja 2022 to secure a comfortable victory in the third round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

The Argentinean duo of Juan Cruz Yacopini and Matias Acosta finished 18th overall in a second Toyota Hilux after rolling and losing just under 40 minutes on the final stage. Yacopini had been running in the top three earlier in the rally.

Al-Rajhi was able to err on the side of caution to conserve his Toyota on the demanding selective sections held across the flood plains, rocky river beds and forest areas of north-eastern Italy and the Saudi reached the finish five minutes and 6.7 seconds ahead of his closest Portuguese rival João Ferreira. The success marked his third career win at the event after topping the podium with Timo Gottschalk in 2014 and taking victory with Orr last year.

The Saudi said: “We are very happy to win here again. We opened the road and had a good lead overnight and we just had another safe drive on the last stage and will take maximum points for the championship and that’s the main thing.”

Al-Rajhi’s Irish colleague Orr added: “The car has been fantastic. The guys brought us a brand new car here and we had zero problems. Thanks to Overdrive and all the mechanics and engineers for doing such a good job.”

A Qualifying Stage of 14.30 km kick-started the action between San Martino al Tagliamento and Valvasone late on Friday afternoon. Al-Rajhi laid down the gauntlet from the outset, clocking the fastest time of 10 minutes and 7.1 seconds to take a lead of 20.8 seconds over Lithuania’s Benediktas Vanagas into the night halt. Yacopini carded the third-quickest time and was 31.6 seconds adrift of his team-mate.

Two passes through a revised selective section of 112.48 km between Zoppola and Dignano made up the itinerary for Saturday. Al-Rajhi was again the class of the field and claimed the stage win by one minute and 45.1 seconds from Portugal’s João Ferreira to extend his lead to two minutes and 17 seconds. Yacopini again came home with the third-quickest time to retain a similar position in the rankings. 

“It was a good drive with no mistakes,” Orr added. “We didn’t attack a lot. There was no need to. The car was working good. Now we have a good feeling for the repeat of the stage in the afternoon.”

Al-Rajhi managed to beat Ferreira by one minute and 29 seconds on the second pass through the Zoppola stage and reached the night halt with a lead of three minutes and 46 seconds. Yacopini was classified in fifth on the stage and dropped down to sixth in the general classification.

A fourth stage success on the final 115.09 km section enabled Al-Rajhi to confirm the win but Yacopini came home in 22nd to finish 18th overall after time delays following his accident.

Overdrive Racing now heads to the punishing heat of central Spain for the next round of the series in two weeks.

Topics: Yazeed Al- Rajhi #SAUDI ARABIA car race Italian Baja

Related

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Yazeed Al-Rajhi is the winner of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas title for the first time. (Frédéric Le Floch/DPPI)
Sport
Saudi rally world champ Yazeed Al-Rajhi honored at FIA prize ceremony in France

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph
  • Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic slipped four places in the world rankings on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event.
The ATP and WTA made the call after Wimbledon organizers barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian players have been permitted by the ATP and WTA to carry on competing at tour events but under a neutral banner.
Australian Nick Kyrgios, beaten by Djokovic in Sunday’s final at Wimbledon, slips to 45th in the rankings, a drop of five places.
Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev.
Spanish great Rafael Nadal — who is one ahead of Djokovic in total Grand Slams with 22 — moves up one place to number three as he had no points at stake after missing last year’s Wimbledon due to injury.
Another big loser in the rankings is Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s final at the All England Club.
The Italian, who withdrew from this year’s edition due to Covid-19, drops four spots to 15.
His compatriot Jannik Sinner, who gave Djokovic a fright in taking him to five sets in their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon, rises three places to number 10.

Rankings
1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7,775 points
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,850
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,165
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,150
5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,050
6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,845
7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770
8. Andrey Rublev 3,700
9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,445
10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,155
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,025
13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,975
14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,325
15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,280
16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,130
17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,055
18. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 1,926
19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,740
20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,658

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Novak Djokovic

Related

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Sport
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final
Sport
Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final

Latest updates

Sri Lanka stops president’s brother from flying out as anger surges
Sri Lanka stops president’s brother from flying out as anger surges
Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Taiwan to resume street evacuation drills for annual air-raid exercise
Taiwan to resume street evacuation drills for annual air-raid exercise
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices, says US treasury chief
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices, says US treasury chief
Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport
Exile rumors spread after Sri Lanka’s president flees to airport

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.