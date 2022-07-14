Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

Queues at a popular Parisian Lebanese ice cream parlor sparks mixed reactions

LONDON: Long queues were spotted in Paris on Monday in front of Glace Bachir, a popular Lebanese ice cream shop, evoking mixed feelings among Lebanese expats and citizens.

A video circulated on Twitter showing tourists and locals standing in long queues waiting for their turn to get a taste of the famous Lebanese-style ice cream at Rue Rambuteau, in the Marais district.

Many Lebanese and Arab expats took to Twitter to share their excitement about the ice cream shop, with some reminiscing over their childhood memories.

One social media user said: “Oh my God, I love the ice cream of Lebanon.”

Another wrote: “I love this” and featured a picture of a freshly purchased ice cream.

Others, however, were less than amused by the queues and criticized the ice cream shop’s lack of flavor and variety.

“Imagine waiting that long for Bouza Bachir lmao,” said one Tweeter.

Another had mixed feelings about the opening and tweeted: “Happy to see this, but it’s mega overrated.”

The Bachir ice cream shop was first established by founding brothers Maurice and Edward Bachir in the Lebanese town of Bikfaya in 1936.

Since its Parisian opening in 2016, “Glace Bachir” has enjoyed long queues of customers, even in the winter.

The ice cream parlor is a popular food destination for the many Lebanese living in Paris, as well as residents and tourists, who have queued in front of ice cream shops to fight the torrid heatwave that has gripped Paris in the last week.