Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive US rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains.
Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 94 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $100.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $96.41 a barrel.
“Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal Reserve policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the US dollar,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“With the market falling back to base-case 75 (basis point) hike next week versus 100 (basis point) yesterday, oil prices and the broader market have a little more breathing room today,” Innes said.
The Fed’s most hawkish policymakers said on Thursday they favored another 75-basis-point interest rate increase at the US central bank’s policy meeting this month, not the bigger rate raise that traders had raced to price in after a report on Wednesday showed inflation was accelerating.
The rate hike uncertainty and weak economic data pushed both oil contracts to lows on Thursday that were below the close on Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls “a special military operation.”
Still, both Brent and WTI had clawed back nearly all losses by the end of the trading session.
However, concerns about the outlook for demand continue to keep a lid on oil prices.
“Sentiment hasn’t been helped by renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China, which threaten to halt the recovery in demand. High prices also appear to have blunted demand for gasoline in the US,” ANZ Research analysts said.
China’s refinery throughput in June shrank nearly 10 percent from a year earlier, with output for the first half of the year down 6 percent in the first annual decline for the period since at least 2011, data showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will on Friday fly to Saudi Arabia, where he will attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.
However, spare capacity at members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is running low, with most producers pumping at maximum capacity, and it is unclear how much extra Saudi Arabia can bring into the market quickly.
President Biden’s visit may cement Saudi-American defense ties
As strategic allies, the US and Saudi Arabia already share more than $100 billion in active foreign military sales
Defense ties have been further cemented by Lockheed Martin’s space technology partnership with the Kingdom
Updated 15 July 2022
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: The United States and Saudi Arabia have an established relationship in terms of security, with more than SR375 billion ($100 billion) in active foreign military sales that President Joe Biden can build on during his visit to the Kingdom.
According to the US Embassy and Consulates website in Saudi Arabia, the two countries have developed consultations on the Middle East peace process, Gulf interests, and international economic and development issues.
The US has also supported three key security organizations in the Kingdom through FMS: the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard and the Ministry of Interior.
As the US’ most significant FMS customer, the Kingdom committed SR88.9 million in early 2022 on advanced weapons sales to upgrade its missile defense systems.
The purchase will include 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals.
This deal came after the US State Department approved the potential sale of 280 AIM-120C air-to-air missiles in November 2021, valued at up to SR2.4 billion. In the wake of bumps on the road, US-Saudi relations are being reset with new military sales deals from the Kingdom.
The November sale was the first major foreign military sale to the Kingdom by the Biden administration since taking office and adopting a policy of selling only defensive weapons to the Gulf ally.
SR1.87 billion was the first military sale made under the Biden administration in September 2021, reported CNN.
Space technology prowess
Another notable development that cemented the US-Saudi defense ties was Lockheed Martin’s space technology partnership with the Kingdom.
Joseph Rank, CEO of Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh that it is the only US company that has sold the Kingdom a military satellite to provide secure communications.
In addition to its aerospace, arms, and information security divisions, the Washington-based company has a separate division for space.
As part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to localize 50 percent of its military spending by 2030, Lockheed Martin completed two deals with its military regulatory body at the WDS in Riyadh in early 2022.
As part of the program to localize the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Weapon System, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries said that the first project is to localize the manufacture of missile interceptor launchers, and the second is to produce missile interceptor canisters locally.
“What’s exciting about this is that it gives the Kingdom the world’s most advanced missile defense system, which will keep it safe from the increased threats that we see around the region and the world,” said Rank.
He warned that today and tomorrow’s threats will be drones and missiles coming into the Kingdom, “so the focus of our efforts is to help them enhance their defense.”
Rank explained that this is being done with digital counter missiles, counter-drone systems, and a critical command and control system that will be produced mainly in the Kingdom and maintained by Saudis. It will be “a sovereign and commercial system, not subject to export approvals.”
Betting on air power
According to the Lockheed Martin executive, the growth is driven by Saudi Arabia’s need to defend itself from threats. Since the Kingdom is one of the largest consumers of defense equipment, “it only makes sense for them to produce their systems locally.”
It is working with GAMI and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries to build capability and capacity in the local industry. According to Rank, the 50 percent requirement was “challenging,” but it was what they “signed up to do.”
Aside from providing training, spare parts and technical expertise for all the systems they sell to the Kingdom, he said Lockheed Martin is also an official partner with GAMI’s academy.
“The academy will initially start as a vocational-technical school to help teach young Saudis how to handle complex defense and mechanical challenges, and they will teach them how to sustain, repair and eventually design their systems,” Rank added.
He also said that Lockheed Martin started internship programs at Saudi universities “to create an ecosystem of R&D on campuses.”
The US also has a well-entrenched relationship with the Royal Saudi Air Force, which began with the purchase of the Kingdom’s initial F-15C/D fleet in 1978, according to a statement by Boeing.
After the Gulf War in the early 90s, the RSAF acquired additional F-15C/Ds, followed by F-15S Strike Eagles, to enhance its capability with one of the most advanced multi-role platforms in the world.
A foreign military sales agreement signed in December 2011 between the Kingdom and the US included F-15SA fighter jets, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, AH-6 light attack/armed reconnaissance helicopters, Harpoon missiles, Joint Direct Attack Munitions, and Small Diameter Bombs, as well as associated support and training. This was, according to Boeing, the largest agreement in US history.
Boeing and SAMI signed an agreement in 2022 to form a Kingdom-focused joint venture to provide maintenance, repair, and sustainment services for the country’s rotorcraft platforms.
Boeing has provided the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces with over 400 defense aircraft during its 77-year partnership with the Kingdom. Boeing’s investment also aims to develop the Kingdom’s aviation, defense, and space sectors through seven local partnerships.
The Ministry of Defense may receive more support due to Biden’s planned visit to the Kingdom to discuss both countries’ relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Crypto trading app OKX granted UAE license, set to open Dubai hub
The license will enable OKX to innovate for the future in a healthy, regulated framework
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: OKX, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading app, announced today it has been granted a provisional virtual assets license to provide services to qualified investors in the UAE, a company statement said.
OKX’s provisional license for Dubai, granted by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, allows it to offer certain exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and financial service providers.
OKX will also establish a regional hub in Dubai to help develop the ever-expanding virtual asset ecosystem in Dubai and around the world.
“The MENA region is one of the fastest growing markets for our industry, and we are very excited to be at the heart of this thriving ecosystem” said Lennix Lai, general manager of OKX Dubai.
“OKX looks forward to contributing meaningfully to the free exchange of ideas that is going to be so important to the development of this space, while innovating for the future in a regulated framework.”
OKX is committed to expanding its team and necessary infrastructure in the UAE, a market with both a growing local crypto ecosystem and a balanced regulatory framework.
It sponsored the closing party at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 in March and is looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the ecosystem.
“Dubai is a pioneer when it comes to regulation of the virtual assets sector, and it is swiftly becoming one of the top global hubs for the industry,” Tim Byun, global government relations officer at OK Group, said.
“We at OKX are thrilled to be participating in the sound compliance framework that Dubai’s VARA has established, and which reflects the UAE’s leadership as far as nurturing the global economy of the future,” Byun continued.
OKX prioritizes user protection by safeguarding investor assets and making regulatory compliance a priority, in addition to promoting responsible trading through resources like OKX Learn.
It believes that sound regulation is required to protect investors’ interests while also promoting the long-term global development of the crypto sector.
In the future, OKX will contribute to the VARA regulatory ecosystem by facilitating research and knowledge sharing, with the goal of making Dubai a global virtual assets hub.
UAE invests $2 bln in hi-tech Indian crop-growing 'food parks' to ease shortages
The parks would bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced technology to minimize waste, conserve water and maximize crop yields
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News
NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of "food parks" in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, a joint statement said on Thursday.
Speaking in Jerusalem at a virtual summit with UAE, Israeli and Indian leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden said the investment could "increase India's food yields in the region three-fold in just five years".
The parks would bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced climate technology to minimize waste, conserve water and maximize crop yields, focusing at first on crops including potatoes, rice and onions.
The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, including wind and solar energy plants, they said.
The projects would be supported by the Israeli and U.S. private sectors, Biden said at the summit on food security and clean energy amid fears of global food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine are the world's third and fourth largest grain exporters, respectively, while Russia is also a key fuel and fertiliser exporter.
The war has disrupted their exports, pushed world food prices to record levels and triggered protests in developing countries already contending with elevated food prices due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions.
Economic fallout from the pandemic, climate change, food insecurity and volatile energy markets, Biden said, had been "made worse by Russia's brutal and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine.
"All these issues require cooperation and coordination, and none of us can mount a comprehensive response on our own," Biden said.
U.N. agencies warned this month that the war in Ukraine and climate change could push starvation and mass migration to unprecedented levels.
Apart from benefiting local farmers, the food parks would help reduce trade barriers and unify food safety standards, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said in New Delhi
They would also provide India with an opportunity to benchmark its perishable food products for global export and allow Indian produce access to the strategic Gulf markets starting with UAE, Kwatra said.
He said Indian states Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - both ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party - were exploring setting up these parks, which would initially cultivate bananas, potatoes, rice, onions and spices.
Gulf Arab states import as much as 80-90% of their food and while their oil wealth renders them less vulnerable to rising global food prices than poorer countries in the region, disruptions threaten their supply chains.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, depends on Gulf state for meeting most of its oil needs.
Wealthy Gulf states have invested heavily in farmland overseas and have been investing domestically more in agritech, which is also a fast-growing sector in Israel.
Crop yields are relatively low in India, which despite being a major farm goods producer, lacks regular irrigation for around half its farmland. Venture capital firms are increasingly pouring money into local agritech start-ups.
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin & Ethereum rise; Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy; Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’
Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 3.15 percent to $20,084.51 at 9:15 a.m. Riyadh time.
Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,104.69, rising by 4.66 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.
Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy
The industry was thrown into greater turmoil on Wednesday when cryptocurrency investment platform Celsius filed for bankruptcy in the US a month after freezing withdrawal, according to Reuters.
The company suspended withdrawals in mid-June and seeks a restructure that maximizes value for all stakeholders. It claimed it had $167 million in cash to cover urgent needs.
Without the freeze on withdrawals, “the acceleration would have allowed certain customers — those who were first to act — to be paid in full while leaving others to wait,” the Celsius special committee was quoted as saying in the statement.
Voyager Digital, a US-based cryptocurrency lending specialist, filed for bankruptcy last week.
As a result of a lack of cash, other companies have suspended withdrawals, including CoinFlex and Babel Finance.
In addition, Three Arrows Capital, a Singaporean investment firm, has filed for bankruptcy.
Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’
On Wednesday, global regulators tightened controls over a battered crypto sector by requiring stablecoins to comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments, according to Reuters.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency designed to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.
The International Organization for Securities Commissions and the Bank for International Settlements, a central bank forum, announced that the proposals they submitted to public consultation in October had been adopted.
Using “same risk, same regulation,” the new guidance explains when existing payment sector rules should be applied to large stablecoins.
Ashley Alder, chair of IOSCO and CEO of Hong Kong’s securities regulator, said: “We expect the same level of robustness and strength in these aspects in systemically important stablecoin arrangements.”
In addition to managing risks, the guidance also covers governance and transparency.
“Recent developments in the crypto asset market have again brought urgency for authorities to address the potential risks posed by crypto assets, including stablecoins more broadly,” chair of the BIS committee and deputy governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe added.
UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline
Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: As part of the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, Etihad Airways was named the environmental airline of the year and recognized for setting new standards for the global aviation industry.
The Abu Dhabi carrier offset 70,000 tons of carbon emissions for one Boeing Co. 787 in 2021 by buying into a forestry program in Tanzania, Bloomberg reported, citing Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, in an interview at the Dubai Airshow last year.
Majid Al Futtaim opens its first CB2 store in Dubai
Majid Al Futtaim has opened its first CB2 store in the region after a temporary pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, according to a statement.
“Building on the success of CB2’s ecommerce website as well as our recent pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, this new store is a continuation of our mission to pioneer new experiences both online and offline,” said CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle Fahed Ghanim in a statement.
“Physical stores play a vital role in helping customers see, touch, and experience products, whilst creating memorable moments with friends and families and building meaningful connections with brands,” he added.
There are multiple categories in the new store, including furniture, kitchenware, bedding, lighting, rugs, accessories and more.
CB2 offers online ordering, same-day delivery, and at-home assembly to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.
AD Ports Group to support Hayat Biotech’s global expansion
Hayat Biotech and AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Hayat Biotech’s global logistics and distribution efforts through AD Ports Group’s cold & ultra-cold pharma hub based in KIZAD, according to a statement.
As part of the partnership, Hayat Biotech will be able to set up manufacturing centers around the globe and provide logistics solutions to serve international markets.
In the initial phase, Hayat Biotech will ship strategic construction supplies, including containers, machinery, raw materials, and equipment, to support the construction of its global biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, the statement added.
Upon completion, the facilities will produce several biopharmaceutical products, including Hayat-Vax, the first locally produced COVID-19 vaccine in the Middle East.
HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership will handle distribution as part of the collaboration.