You are here

  • Home
  • Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US
US President Joe Biden invits his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to visit the United States. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: US President Joe Biden on Saturday invited Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to visit the United States, Agence France Presse reported.
"Challenges you face today only make it a heck of a lot more important we spend time together. I want to formally invite you to the States," Biden said after the two men met on the sidelines of a gathering of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia.

Related

US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Middle-East
US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Live Biden joins Arab leaders in Jeddah as summit on security and development begins video
Saudi Arabia
Biden joins Arab leaders in Jeddah as summit on security and development begins

US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran

US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
His statement came during a press conference in city of Jeddah following a meeting between the President and Al-Kadhimi. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran

US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
  • Ongoing threats from Iran against the US and its allies have fueled tensions in the region in recent years
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

US President Joe Biden on Saturday welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s initiative to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad. 

His statement came during a press conference in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah following a meeting between the President and Al-Kadhimi. 

Ongoing threats from Iran against the US and its allies have fueled tensions in the region in recent years.

Last year, Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with explosive drones – which some have blamed on Iranian-backed factions amid soaring tensions and a stand-off between Iraqi security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias over election results.

During the press conference, Biden said he wanted to support Iraq’s democracy.

“I want the press and you to know we want to be [as] helpful as we can in doing that,” he said.
Al-Kadhimi spoke about the “strategic, friendly relationship” between the US and Iraq and thanked the US for providing support to combat terrorist groups.

An estimated 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq to support the country’s fight against Daesh, the AP report added. 

Biden and Al-Kadhimi’s meeting came ahead of a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan in Jeddah. 

Biden and Al-Kadhimi’s meeting came ahead of a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan in Jeddah. (AFP)

The US president and the Arab leaders are set to discuss regional security amid rising tensions with Iran, and strengthening cooperation and enhancing relations between the US and the region’s countries. 

Biden also held a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi in Jeddah – the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2021. 

Biden also held a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi in Jeddah. (AFP)

Biden thanked his Egyptian counterpart for Egypt’s role in a ceasefire to Israel’s war with Hamas last year in the Gaza Strip, an acknowledgement of Cairo's role in the region.
“Looking forward to working with you on a whole range of issues,” Biden told El-Sisi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Biden Regional Tour

Related

Saudi Arabia, US ‘share a vision of a more secure, stable, and prosperous region’: joint communique
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, US ‘share a vision of a more secure, stable, and prosperous region’: joint communique

Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official

Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official
Updated 16 July 2022
Reuters

Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official

Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official
  • US said it has information that shows Iran's prepararion to provide Russia with several hundred drones
  • Iran denies claims on drones being sent to Russia for use in Ukraine war
Updated 16 July 2022
Reuters

JEDDAH: The United States believes that Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran recently to view attack-capable drones, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.
The United States earlier this week said it has information that shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Tehran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them. Iran’s foreign minister denied that.
“We assess an official Russian delegation recently received a showcase of Iranian attack-capable UAVs....To our knowledge, this is the first time a Russian delegation has visited this airfield for such a showcase,” Sullivan said in a statement.
The statement included satellite imagery dated June 8 showing Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) “that the Russian government delegation saw that day.” It said similar equipment was showcased for a second Russian visit to the airfield on July 5.
On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, rejected as baseless US accusations about Iranian drones being sent to Russia for use in the war against the Ukraine.
Iran, which has supplied UAVs to its allies in the Middle East, on Friday announced its first naval drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean as US President Joe Biden visits the Middle East.
Biden is expected to meet with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and discuss integrating missile and defense capabilities in the region to combat Iranian drone and missile attacks in the Middle East.
“Russia is effectively making a bet on Iran and we are making a bet on a more integrated, more stable, more peaceful and prosperous Middle East region,” a senior US administration official told reporters on Saturday.
 

Topics: Jake Sullivan US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan #iran Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Saudi deputy defense minister meets US national security adviser
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister meets US national security adviser

Israel bombs Hamas ‘military site’ in Gaza after rocket fire: Army

Israel bombs Hamas ‘military site’ in Gaza after rocket fire: Army
Israel bombs Gaza after rockets reported fired at Israeli territory. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

Israel bombs Hamas ‘military site’ in Gaza after rocket fire: Army

Israel bombs Hamas ‘military site’ in Gaza after rocket fire: Army
  • Israeli warplanes struck a weapons manufacturing facility in the Gaza Strip, the military said, after rocket fire against Israeli territory
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM:Israeli warplanes struck a weapons manufacturing facility in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the military said, after rocket fire against Israeli territory.
The exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and the occupied West Bank.
“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a military site in the central Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization,” a statement from the Israel Defense Forces said.
“The military site consists of an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets.
“The strike on this site will significantly impede and undermine Hamas’ force-building capabilities,” it said, adding that Israel was responding to “attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory.”
During the night there had been two separate launches, each of two rockets, toward Israeli territory, the military said.
Warning sirens alerting residents to the rocket fire had sounded during the night in the city of Ashkelon and elsewhere in Israel’s south.
Israel’s military said one of the rockets had been intercepted while the other three fell on empty land.

Topics: Israel Gaza Hamas

Related

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
Middle-East
Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Middle-East
Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure
  • Authorities expect more than a million Algerian visitors to enter Tunisia during summer months
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

TABARKA: Several cars and signs celebrating Tunisian-Algerian friendship marked the reopening on Friday of land borders between the two countries, more than two years after they closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities expect more than a million Algerian visitors, most of them tourists, to enter Tunisia during the summer months.
After two years of closure, nine border crossings between the two countries reopened at midnight on Thursday. The decision to reopen the crossings was announced by Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune to his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, on July 5, during Algeria’s independence day celebrations.
The Melloula border post, near Tabarka where an AFP team was deployed, traditionally sees the most traffic, according to Tunisian national guard official Jamel Zrig.

BACKGROUND

The decision to reopen the crossings was announced by Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune to his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, on July 5, during Algiers’ independence day celebrations.

In 2019, it saw between 15,000 and 16,000 daily arrivals and accounted for a quarter of incoming traffic from Algeria.
“Long live Algerian-Tunisian fraternity,” read a large banner at the border.
Visitors showed vaccination certificates and other Covid-related documents to customs officials in a building adorned with the inscription: “Welcome to our Algerian brothers, in their second country, Tunisia.” Jana Galila, an Algerian pensioner, said she was “very, very happy” to return to Tunisia.
“We had been waiting for (the border to reopen) ... with impatience,” she said as she prepared to enter Tunisia for holidays.
Nearly 3 million Algerians traveled to Tunisia in 2019, equating to one third of foreign visitors in a year, signaling a recovery in Tunisia’s tourism sector after it was hit by a string of terror attacks in 2015.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, border crossings between the two countries were closed on March 17, 2020, remaining open only for emergencies.
Algerians typically travel to Tunisia for tourism, visiting the popular seaside resorts of Annaba and Constantine, to visit family or to undertake medical treatment.
Relations between the two North African countries have been historically warm since Algerian independence from French colonial rule in 1962.

Topics: Algeria Tunisia

Related

Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: president
Middle-East
Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: president
Tunisia’s president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes
Middle-East
Tunisia’s president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team
Updated 16 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team
  • Military activity comes as tensions ease between president and PM-designate
  • Lebanese security forces also deployed at border point east of southern town of Houla
Updated 16 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army command has announced it is taking part in psychological warfare training and exercises in cooperation with an American team.

The operation is being held “as part of expertise exchange and joint training with specialized teams,” it said.

Lebanese Marine Commandos, as well as a Jordanian special forces team, carried out joint maritime patrols and training on beach occupation as part of “ResoluteUnion2022,” it added.

FASTFACT

Lebanese troops have been positioned to the east of the southern town of Houla, facing the Israeli site of Abad across the border, in response to the deployment of Israeli forces in the area.

The military activity comes at a time of political stalemate in Lebanon. There has been conflict between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun over mutual accusations of hindering the formation of a new government.

However, Mikati is expected to visit Aoun next week after tensions between the two sides showed signs of easing.

A statement issued by the president’s press office on Thursday night said that “the president has never closed the doors of the presidential palace to anyone, let alone the prime minister-designate.”

It added: “What truly happened is that the president was expecting a new approach from the prime minister-designate in light of the remarks he (the president) made on the suggested cabinet lineup in an attempt to protect it, given the challenges and the critical and dangerous circumstances facing the country and that cannot sustain any miscalculations."

Aoun’s office denied “any offense to the position of prime minister.”

Meanwhile, strikes in the Lebanese public sector have now reached the state-run National News Agency, leaving media outlets without an official news source.

The protesters are mostly seeking a wage increase as they say their current pay is insufficient to cover even their transport costs.

The strikes are happening against the backdrop of the central bank’s decision to allow judges to withdraw their salaries at an exchange rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar, rather than the official rate of 1,507 pounds to the dollar.

MP Ayoub Hmayed said: “The citizens’ situation is tragic, affecting public authorities, the public sector, security and military agencies, contractors and retirees.”

He added that “with the ongoing absence of government reforms to regulate the work of public institutions, and paralysis affecting all facilities, we are heading toward the unknown.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese troops have been positioned to the east of the southern town of Houla, facing the Israeli site of Abad across the border, in response to the deployment of Israeli forces in the area.

The move came after two shots were fired into the air from the Israeli side to intimidate a number of young Lebanese approaching the border fence from the Lebanese side.

It also comes less than 48 hours after an inflammatory speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah regarding the maritime border demarcation with Israel and five days after Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said a Lebanese suspect had been arrested after moving from Lebanon into the Misgav Am area in Israeli territory.

Israeli forces “will keep working to prevent any attempt to cross the border and violate Israel's sovereignty,” Adraee said.

 

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Related

Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Middle-East
Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
Middle-East
Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row

Latest updates

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US
Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US
US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Saudi basketball team knocked out of Asia Cup after 74-64 loss to Jordan
Saudi basketball team knocked out of Asia Cup after 74-64 loss to Jordan
Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore
Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore
UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.