China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of 'prudent' monetary policy soon

China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy soon
China’s economy is facing downward pressure due to COVID-19 and external shocks. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy soon

China In-Focus — Monetary policies sufficient to meet challenges; Implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy soon
Updated 17 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s monetary policy has ample room and sufficient tools, including further cutting banks’ reserve requirements, to cope with new challenges amid a shaky economic recovery, a commentary in the state-owned Securities Times said on Sunday.

China’s economy only grew by 0.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, down sharply from 4.8 percent growth for the first three months, the government said on Friday, as widespread lockdowns to extinguish outbreaks of COVID-19 hobbled the world’s second-largest economy.

While June data showed signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a rapid recovery as China sticks to its tough zero-COVID policy, the country’s property market is in a deep slump and the global outlook is darkening.

“Looking out to the second half of the year, the foundation of our economic rebound is still not solid and economic operations still face many uncertain and unstable factors,” the commentary said.

“In terms of coping with new challenges and changes that may exceed expectations, monetary policy has sufficient space and ample tools.”

China to step up implementation of ‘prudent’ monetary policy

China’s economy is facing downward pressure due to COVID-19 and external shocks, and the central bank will “increase implementation of prudent monetary policy” to support the real economy, China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang said.

Yi made the comments via video link during the meeting of G20 finance leaders in Indonesia, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Saturday.

During the G20 finance meetings in Bali, Finance Minister Liu Kun said by video link that China will donate $50 million to a new pandemic prevention and response fund being set up by the World Bank.

TikTok’s global security chief to step down

Beijing-based TikTok’s global chief security officer Roland Cloutier, who oversees cybersecurity, is stepping down from his role but will stay at the company, according to a memo on the platform's website.

Cloutier, who is based in Florida, said his move followed recent changes to the security teams at the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance and is facing growing scrutiny from US regulators about the use of personal data.

“With our recent announcement about data management changes in the US, it’s time for me to transition from my role as Global Chief Security Officer into a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs, working directly with CEO Shou, ByteDance VP of Technology Dingkun and other senior leaders,” Cloutier wrote in the memo.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China ecnomy monetary

Magrabi doesn’t rule out an IPO as it expands into lens manufacturing

Magrabi doesn’t rule out an IPO as it expands into lens manufacturing
Updated 18 July 2022
WAEL MAHDI
Nirmal Narayanan

Magrabi doesn't rule out an IPO as it expands into lens manufacturing

Magrabi doesn’t rule out an IPO as it expands into lens manufacturing
  Top optical retailer plans to invest $26.63 million over the coming few years to expand operations
Updated 18 July 2022
WAEL MAHDI Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Magrabi Group, which runs the largest network of optical retail stores and hospitals in the Middle East, is open to a possible initial public offering as it plans to invest SR100 million ($26.63 million) a year over the coming few years to expand operations, including the opening of a lens manufacturing facility in Dubai and possibly a similar plant in Riyadh.

The Group CEO, Amin Magrabi, told Arab News in an exclusive interview that some businesses under the group are very interested in the idea of selling shares to the public without revealing the exact time frame of the IPO.

Speaking following the launch of his Lens Innovation Center, one of the most advanced facilities in the world and the biggest manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, Magrabi said, from a valuation perspective, the market is just right to raise funds.

“We are always studying when it is the optimal time to do it. Everyone knows from a valuation perspective that the market is hot now and offers attractive valuations. For Magrabi Retail, I don’t see that happening in the next three years. But we are constantly looking at it,” Magrabi told
Arab News. 

He added: “When I look into the future, I see at some point, we will tap the capital markets, but not in the short term. We have no concrete plans to tap the capital markets.”

But the company has already made tremendous strides. Its lens center in Dubai currently produces 1 million lenses annually, and the company plans to manufacture 2 million by 2025.

The company has partnered with the top German manufacturer of ophthalmic lens machinery and equipment, Schneider Optical, to develop the facility.

The center is the only lens manufacturing facility in the region that utilizes Schneider’s modulo line technology, enabling the center to run at maximum efficiency levels not seen in the Middle East before.

The advantages of the modulo production line are wide-ranging, reducing costs and improving overall efficiency and capacity to world-leading levels.

Opened in January 2022, the LIC will serve Magrabi’s premium brand and the company’s mainstream brand Doctor M. 

KSA is our biggest market. Our investments will be dominated by Saudi Arabia. So Riyadh is an attractive market for us to look at.

Amin Magrab, Magrabi Group CEO

The firm plans to manufacture a pair of lenses every 15 seconds by 2025, with the goal backed by an investment of 54 million dirhams ($14.7million).

Ramping up Saudi Arabia

During the interview, Magrabi noted that the company’s biggest market is Saudi Arabia, and it is planning to ramp up investments in the Kingdom in the next five years.

He further said that Magrabi expects to open a similar lens innovation center in Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia is our biggest market. Our investments over the next five years will be dominated by Saudi Arabia. So Riyadh is an attractive market for us to look at. And it’s our largest and fastest-growing market in the region,” he added.

Recently, Magrabi Group changed its headquarters from Jeddah to Riyadh, clearly showing the company’s interest in the Kingdom’s capital city. It is also leading the industry in terms of Saudization.

“We are committed to employing, training, developing and promoting Saudi talent. I think we close this year with 70 percent Saudization in our workforce in Saudi Arabia,” he further noted.

Magrabi added that the lens market is also slowly switching to the online selling mode, which will help customers buy lenses from the comfort of their homes.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The company has already made tremendous strides. Its lens center in Dubai currently produces 1 million lenses annually, and the company plans to manufacture 2 million by 2025.

• The company has partnered with the top German manufacturer of ophthalmic lens machinery and equipment, Schneider Optical, to develop the facility.

• The center is the only lens manufacturing facility in the region that utilizes Schneider’s modulo line technology, enabling the center to run at maximum efficiency levels not seen in the Middle East before.

• The advantages of the modulo production line are wide-ranging, reducing costs and improving overall efficiency and capacity to world-leading levels.

“We’ve gone online in Saudi Arabia first and then the UAE. We will go to the rest of the region over the next 12 to 18 months. So now you can get your contact lenses and sunglasses online. But still, to get the best quality measurements, you need to go to the store for the eye test and perfect fit,” added Magrabi.

Widening horizons

With a wide presence of 140 stores across the Kingdom, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar and Kuwait, the group now plans to go premium in the next five years.

“We’re trying to make it more premium. But we do relocate stores. We expand stores, and we put them in better positions.

But we don’t expect significant growth in those numbers over the next five years. Maybe a 20 percent growth on those numbers,” he continued. 

“Magrabi wants to emerge more as a lifestyle brand and more as a luxury brand. So you will see massive investments in refurbishments, relocations and expanding some of our existing stores. And this year alone, we will invest over SR80 million to SR85 million to achieve this.”

He also added that he does not want to expand into international markets like regular players who simply open new stories in Western cities.

“When we go to these markets, we’re not another player who says I have a few stores. We know many people who’ve done that.

So, the day we go, we want a significant presence there. We’re trying to create truly differentiated organizations and business models so that when they grow internationally, they can significantly impact the markets they go to,” he said.

While talking about Magrabi’s social commitment, he noted that the group has been operating nonprofit hospitals in countries like Egypt, Yemen and Sudan.

“We have nonprofit hospitals across many Middle Eastern countries that are less fortunate than the Gulf countries. We have constantly invested, donated and supplied care to those in need,” he continued.

Magrabi added that the company is eyeing to ensure gender equality in its workforce by 2025.

Talking about the measures taken to protect the environment, he said, “We are using optimal electrical and water usage in our facilities. Starting this year, we will also do some audits to see where we rank and how we can improve on those things.”

Topics: Magrabi Magrabi Group retail manufacturing

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Tourism in Jordan has made a 'rapid and remarkable' recovery, says minister

Tourism in Jordan has made a ‘rapid and remarkable’ recovery, says minister
  Return of expats seen as important component of sector's economy
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Jordan has seen a rapid and remarkable recovery in its tourism sector, a government minister has said.
Tourism Minister Nayef Al-Fayez described the situation as reassuring, telling the Roya news outlet on Saturday that there had been more than 1.9 million visitors to Jordan from the start of 2022 until the end of June.
He said the return of expatriates was an important component of the country’s tourism economy and that tourism revenue was calculated by the Central Bank.
Al-Fayez said that while Jordan was not directly affected by the Ukraine crisis, the tourism sectors dealing with the Russian and Ukrainian markets were clearly impacted.
He said the ministry had addressed sectoral challenges by creating a risk calculation program in response to the pandemic to sustain work and overcome current and future challenges with the participation of the private sector.
The minister said the search for new markets was ongoing and that the Asian market was important but was still suffering from the pandemic.
He highlighted the importance of the US market alongside the European one.
Al-Fayez said the “Our Jordan is a Paradise” program had met its objectives, with 109 Jordanians benefiting from it in the first six months of 2022.
The program was originally launched to promote domestic tourism in Jordan after the tourism sector was affected by the coronavirus crisis.
He said the ministry intended to launch new tourism programs focusing on the industry’s development.

Topics: Jordan #tourism

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 

Swiss central bank plans 50 bps rate hike in Sept; Fed expected to stick to a 75 bps hike — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: While the Swiss central bank is planning a 50 to 75 basis points rate hike in September, the US Federal Reserve officials indicated their intention to stick with the 75 bps rate increase at their meeting this month. The UK is said to increase its public sector workers’ pay by an average of 5 percent. 

Swiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in September  

The Swiss National Bank is currently planning to raise interest rates by 50 or 75 bps in its next scheduled monetary policy announcement in September, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday, citing one or more people involved in the matter.

Last month, the central bank raised its policy rate for the first time in 15 years. Chairman Thomas Jordan said soon afterward that ongoing inflationary pressure meant further tightening would likely be needed. 

Fed may stick to a 75 bps rate hike in July

US Federal Reserve officials signaled Friday that they would likely stick with a 75 bps interest rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting. However, a recent high inflation reading could still warrant larger increases than anticipated later in the year.

Data released earlier this week showing inflation had accelerated to an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June raised the possibility the Fed might opt for a larger 1 percentage point rate hike at its next session.

But comments from Fed officials on Friday, coupled with data showing economic activity holding up and the inflation outlook among consumers improving, undercut some of the urgency for a larger increase.

UK public sector workers to get 5% pay rise 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer millions of public sector workers pay raises averaging 5 percent next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed government ministers.

Annual pay reviews for almost half of public sector workers — including teachers, nurses, police, prison staff, civil servants and the armed forces — are due shortly.

The FT reported one senior minister saying that the government would accept the recommendation of independent pay review bodies — which are likely to recommend raises of around 5 percent.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s office declined to comment on the report.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Interest Rate Swiss

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions

Sharjah rakes in $517m in real estate sale transactions
  Sales accounted for 29.6 percent of 2,521 total transactions
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: There were 747 real estate sale transactions in Sharjah in June, totaling AED1.9 billion ($517 million), the Emirates News Agency reported.
This figure includes 358 mortgage transactions worth AED764 million.
“Despite being impacted by the global economic conditions since last February, the sector has maintained an upward momentum in growth and a positive recovery pace. It has benefited from the increased appetite of investors to conduct real estate transactions,” said Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, director-general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. “Companies and individuals seek to invest in real estate as it is a safe haven for capital and an ideal way to achieve a decent lifestyle.”
The total number of transactions amounted to 2,521, with sale transactions accounting for 29.6 percent of this figure and mortgage transactions accounting for 14.2 percent.
The remaining 1,416 transactions accounted for 56.2 percent of the total.
Sharjah's real estate transactions in June totaled more than 6 million square feet and included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land. There were 239 transactions (32 percent) for vacant land.
Built land accounted for 177 transactions (23.7 percent), while separated towers accounted for 331 transactions (44.3 percent).

Topics: Sharjah United Arab Emirates #Real Estate

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 
Updated 17 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 
Updated 17 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, UAE and France will sign a diesel deal as the European country seeks to cut supply from Russia.

Zooming in, Germany’s Volkswagen Group has delivered 27 percent more all-electric vehicles during the first half of 2022.

Looking at the bigger picture:

The European Commission has approved a 5.4 billion euro ($5.4 billion) hydrogen project jointly funded by 15 EU countries and 35 companies, including Alstom and Daimler Truck.

The bloc will take part in 41 projects in the hydrogen scheme focusing on the generation of hydrogen, fuel cells, storage, transportation and distribution of hydrogen and end-user applications, Reuters reported.

UAE and France have agreed to sign a diesel deal as the European country seeks to cut supply from Russia, according to Bloomberg.

The two countries will also sign an agreement to explore joint investment in energy, including hydrogen and nuclear.

Through a micro lens:

Hilcorp Energy Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Conoco Phillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp. have topped the US’s oil and gas industry’s top emitters of planet-warming greenhouse gases, Wall Street Journal reported citing a report based on federal data.

According to the report by environmental nonprofit organizations, Ceres and the Clean Air Task Force, the companies are also the top emitters of methane.

Germany’s Volkswagen Group has delivered 27 percent more all-electric vehicles during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to a statement.

The motor vehicle manufacturer has handed over 217, 100 battery EVs to customers, despite supply disruption and COVID-related lockdowns.

Topics: energy UAE France EV

