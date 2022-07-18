Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia witnessed a 331 percent rise in the import volumes of empty containers between January and May compared to the same period last year, said the Saudi Ports Authority.

Import volumes of empty containers rose from 20,985 TEUs to 69,429 TEUs in this particular period, according to the statement from the organisation, also known as Mawani.

“This milestone is a direct result of Mawani’s recent initiative that was launched in collaboration with container terminal operators to slash the handling charges of empty containers by half for one year,” said the authority.

The statement added: “This move has helped in reducing import costs and enabled shipping lines to expand their inventory of empty containers in line with the Authority’s strategic vision to develop a booming and sustainable maritime sector that bolsters the Kingdom’s trade and economic progress.”

Recently, Mawani revealed that Saudi ports witnessed a 16.1 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in June 2022 compared to the same period a year before.