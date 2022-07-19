You are here

Belgium reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals, France held by Iceland

Belgium’s Tine De Caigny celebrates scoring their first goal with Sari Kees and Jody Vangheluwe in Manchester, Britain on July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

  • Belgium got the goal just four minutes into the second half when a free-kick into the Italian box fell at the feet of De Caigny to sweep home her 38th international goal
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Belgium secured the last spot in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Tina De Caigny’s goal beat Italy 1-0 in sweltering temperatures in Manchester on Monday.
The Hoffenheim striker’s predatory finish early in the second half made sure of second place in Group B behind France to set up a last eight meeting with Sweden on Friday.
Despite scoring a late penalty, a 1-1 draw for Iceland against a much-changed France was not enough for them to progress as they became the first side to bow out of a women’s Euro from the group stage unbeaten.
In just their second ever major tournament, Belgium reached the knockout phase for the first time to round off a miserable few weeks for Italy.
“This is a historic night for Belgian women’s football,” said Belgium coach Ives Serneels.
“This might be the best moment yet. It has been a long time in the making.
“I’ve been with the Belgian women’s national team for 11 years now, so I’m ecstatic that we’re going to the quarter-finals.”
Hopes had been high for the Azzurre given Juventus’ promising run in the Champions League last season and the upcoming professionalization of the women’s Serie A.
However, they failed to recover from shipping five goals in the first half to France in their opening game.
“We lacked calmness,” said Italy coach Milena Bertolini. “We put too much pressure on ourselves.”
That 5-1 defeat meant Italy needed to win to progress due to their inferior goal difference to both Belgium and Iceland.
Chances were few and far between in a first half affected by the conditions with temperatures reaching 36 degrees celsius as a heatwave hit Britain on Monday.
Belgium got the goal just four minutes into the second half when a free-kick into the Italian box fell at the feet of De Caigny to sweep home her 38th international goal.
Italy nearly hit back immediately when Cristiana Girelli curled a brilliant effort off the underside of the bar.
But that was as close as they came to getting back in the game and Belgium were inches away from a second in stoppage time as Tessa Wullaert hit the post.
In Rotherham, France did enough to see off Iceland’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, whilst still keeping plenty in reserve for their last eight clash with holders the Netherlands on Saturday.
A serious knee injury to Marie-Antoinette Katoto that has ended her tournament gave Melvine Malard the chance to start up front.
The Lyon striker took less than a minute to open the scoring when she slotted Clara Mateo’s pass into the far corner.
France had two further goals from Malard and substitute Grace Geyoro ruled out after VAR reviews.
And another controversial VAR call gifted Iceland a penalty with the last-kick of the game.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir smashed the spot-kick into the top corner, but it was too little, too late for Iceland who go out after drawing all three of their group games.

Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen

Lewandowski will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca: Christensen
  • Polish superstar arrives in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants
MIAMI: Robert Lewandowski will bring the ‘winning mentality’ Barcelona need according to new teammate Andreas Christensen.

The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Lewandowski, 33, joins with Barcelona struggling on and off the pitch after seeing archrivals Real Madrid win the title and well documented financial problems causing problems behind the scenes.

But Danish international Christensen is adamant the striker, who scored 348 goals in eight seasons in the Bundesliga, will light up Spanish football following his move.

“It’s been easy for him to integrate into the squad,” the defender said ahead of a Barca training session in south Florida which was attended by around 1,000 fans.

“The team has been good at making players feel welcome but he has the qualities and the winning mentality we need.

“His qualities are obvious. Everyone is happy that he is here and he can push us and share his experiences. It’s great for the team to have him.”

Tuesday’s game is the start of a four-match tour of the US with a clash against Real in Las Vegas followed by a meeting with Juventus in Dallas before finishing up against the New York Red Bulls on July 30.

Christensen, who left Chelsea at the end of last season and is poised to make his Barcelona debut against Miami, has been impressed with the growth in popularity of football in North America and added: “It’s difficult to follow everything because the games are in the middle of the night but I’ve spoken about the growth of the game in the US with Christian Pulisic when I was at Chelsea and it’s really growing here.

“People know about Inter Miami because of David Beckham and certainly the training facilities here are top notch.”

“We are all really excited,” said Inter Miami coach Phil Neville who promised to send out a strong team despite this encounter coming in the middle of a crucial part of the MLS season for the former Manchester United and Everton midfielder.

“This is the biggest game in the club’s history because we are playing a team in a sold out stadium who are an institution, one of the biggest sports teams in the whole world.

“That’s why it’s so big. We aren’t here to get autographs though, we want to compete.”

Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg

Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg
  • The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak
HAMBURG: Karen Khachanov saved two match points as he won his first-round match at the Hamburg European Open on Monday, while Botic van de Zandschulp had a surprise loss and Barbora Krejcikova won her opener in the women’s draw.

The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak.

Van de Zandschulp, seeded fifth, was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who goes on to play Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.

In the women’s draw of the clay-court event, last year’s French Open champion Krejcikova, seeded third, broke Suzan Lamens’ serve four times in a 6-2, 6-4 win to set up a second-round match with Magdalena Frech.

Fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich won against Nastasja Schunk 6-1, 6-4, while Anastasia Potapova upset sixth-seeded Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic won an all-German match with Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-3.

Ibrahimovic signs new deal to keep playing for Milan at 41

Ibrahimovic signs new deal to keep playing for Milan at 41
  • Milan released a brief statement on Monday announcing that Ibrahimovic’s contract was renewed to June 30, 2023
MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will still be playing for AC Milan when he’s 41 after renewing his contract for another year, giving the forward another tilt at the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic missed large portions of Milan’s Serie A-winning campaign with injury and won’t even be able to return to the field until the end of the year — two months after his 41st birthday — after undergoing knee surgery in May.

Milan released a brief statement on Monday announcing that Ibrahimovic’s contract was renewed to June 30, 2023.

The club and Ibrahimovic posted a video on social media, showcasing the forward’s highlights from both of his spells with the Rossoneri, with a voiceover from the Sweden international.

“In life you must always want to do more,” Ibrahimovic said. “One who is satisfied lies on the sofa and relaxes.

“I do not want this. I want to stand on my toes and walk on fire. Because like this I feel alive.”

Ibrahimovic has transformed Milan since returning to the Rossoneri at the end of 2019, shortly after the team was thumped 5-0 by Atalanta. He helped Milan rise back to the top of Serie A and end their 11-year wait for the title.

Although hampered by injuries last season, Ibrahimovic also made his presence felt off the field as he steered a young team to an improbable scudetto.

It was his second with the club, having also been there the last time Milan won the title, in 2011.

Ibrahimovic has also won trophies with Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in a long and glittering career. However, one trophy missing from his brimming collection is the Champions League.

Milan’s return to the competition last season — after an eight-year break — was brief as the seven-time European champion was eliminated in the group stage.

“You must believe,” Ibrahimović continued in the video. “When you believe, things come true, one way or another.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe stays positive as preseason trip to Austria ends with 1-0 defeat

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe stays positive as preseason trip to Austria ends with 1-0 defeat
  • The coach said that at this stage fitness levels are more important than results, adding: ‘I was pleased with certain aspects today; obviously we needed to improve around their goal’
  • Kieran Trippier’s attempt at a quickly taken free-kick backfired as the ball ricocheted off an opponent and was played through to winger Delano Burgzorg, who grabbed the only goal
KUFSTEIN: Newcastle United’s preseason trip to Austria ended with a defeat on Monday as an error by Kieran Trippier handed victory to Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05.

The England international’s attempt at a quickly taken free-kick backfired when the ball ricocheted to a Mainz midfielder, who played the ball in behind Trippier to winger Delano Burgzorg who found the back of Martin Dubravka’s net.

Head coach Eddie Howe refused to view the game in a negative light, however, instead pointing out that the preseason is more about fitness levels than results.

“I thought it was a better performance today than it was in our first game here,” said Howe, whose side beat 1860 Munich 3-0 on Friday. “It is the end of a long week, the lads have done a lot of training.

“I was pleased with certain aspects today; obviously we needed to improve around their goal. Our creativity wasn’t quite there.

“When you watch preseason games back, you have to have a critical eye while acknowledging where the lads are at. The most important thing is we’re ready for the first game (of the new season).”

United’s starting lineup, which was the same XI who were on the field at the end of the game in Saalfelden on Friday, totally dominated their opponents in terms of possession but goal-scoring chances were few and far between.

The best of the first half fell to New Zealand international Chris Wood but the striker fired wildly over the bar.

After the break, with United still in complete control, Trippier’s attempt to keep the game moving backfired when his free-kick cannoned off a Mainz player and Dutchman Burgzorg burst through on the United right to slot the goal home, somewhat against the run of play. Despite protestations, the referee ruled the initial block that led to the goal to be legal, even though the player was not 10 yards from the ball when the kick was taken.

A raft of changes made by Howe on the hour mark sparked Newcastle into life but they could not find a leveler.

The impressive Elliot Anderson and an ever-improving Allan Saint-Maximin attempted to carve openings down the left, while Emil Krafth managed to create the best chance of the 90. It fell to sub Callum Wilson, only for his powerful effort to be saved.

Next up for the Magpies is a behind-closed-doors clash with newly-relegated Burnley in Portugal on Saturday. Howe’s side will then take on Benfica at Estadio da Luz next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has revealed he expects to extend his contract with the Magpies. Question marks had been raised about his future at the club, with a year left to run on his deal. However, he told reporters in Austria that if he plays in just three competitive games in the coming season he will meet a target that triggers a clause in his contract for a 12-month extension.

“I’ve got three games to get another year and hopefully I should do that this season,” he said. “I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t.

“At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract and I’m not thick — I’m not getting younger, I’m 30 years of age and I look about 40. You just want to be part of it. The only way for this club is up and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.”

António Félix da Costa scores first win of the season for DS TECHEETAH in New York City E-Prix

António Félix da Costa scores first win of the season for DS TECHEETAH in New York City E-Prix
NEW YORK CITY/RIYADH: António Félix da Costa led from the start to Chequered Flag in the second race of the New York City E-Prix double-header, the first victory of the season for da Costa and his DS TECHEETAH team.

Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team) came home second in Round 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to move ahead of Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship standings.

A third place finish for Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing also closed the gap on Edoardo Mortara to five points after Mortara was limited to 10th place and a single point. A braking problem in Qualifying had marooned Mortara at the back of the grid.

In front of a second sell-out crowd on the scorching Brooklyn Street Circuit,  Portuguese da Costa sprinted away from first on the grid and fended off the attentions of Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) early on before Vandoorne applied pressure later in the race. The Mercedes-EQ driver could find no way through, with da Costa expertly controlling his car’s energy and position all the way to the Chequered Flag.

Mitch Evans wound up third, holding on to a mid-race half-spin as he tried to break into the top. Evans hit a bump in the Turn 6 braking zone and caught a huge sideways slide to keep it out of the wall and drop only to fifth. By the Chequered Flag he had fought his way back to third and silverware, with Sims following home in fourth for Mahindra Racing.

Sam Bird’s scrap to fifth position from 16th on the grid left the Jaguar garage in raptures and reignited their Teams’ World Championship push. Robin Frijns rounded out the top six for Envision Racing. Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team) was next over the line in seventh, with Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) in eighth, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s André Lotterer in ninth and Mortara recovering for a valuable point in 10th.

With just four rounds to go, Vandoorne returns to the top of the Drivers’ World Championship, with an 11-point margin over prior leader Mortara. Evans is five points further back in third with Jean-Éric Vergne unable to score, the Frenchman sits 27 points shy of the top. Mercedes-EQ is top of the Teams’ running, ten points up on DS TECHEETAH.

