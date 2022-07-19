You are here

NRG Matters — Algeria resumes works on hydrocracker facility; Egypt to help ease European gas crisis; Infinity Group to acquire Lekela Power

Update NRG Matters — Algeria resumes works on hydrocracker facility; Egypt to help ease European gas crisis; Infinity Group to acquire Lekela Power
Algeria’s national oil and gas company has relaunched the construction of its hydrocracker facility. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Sonatrach, Algeria’s national oil and gas company, has relaunched the construction of its hydrocracker facility with an estimated budget of $3 billion, according to a MEED report.

Located in the country’s Skikda province, the facility will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction model.

“This project is in its early stages. Around 10 EPC contractors have prequalified for this project. This includes contractors from China, South Korea and Europe,” an industry source told MEED.

The report further added that technical bids are expected to be submitted by the end of August and the contract will be awarded by December.

Egypt to work toward easing European gas crisis

Egypt is ready to play whatever role it can do to ease the European gas crisis, said the country’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Bloomberg reported.

El-Sisi said that the country is ready to export all the natural gas that it can produce from the Eastern Mediterranean, which could help ease the crisis.

Infinity to become Africa’s largest renewable company

Egypt’s Infinity Group is all set to become Africa’s largest renewable company as the firm along with Africa Finance Corporation, proceed to acquire Lekela Power.

The undisclosed deal is expected to close this year, The National News reported.

Founded in 2015, Lekela Power is Africa’s largest independent power producer.

According to the report, the acquisition includes Lekela’s 1-gigawatt portfolio of operational wind power projects in Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.

It also includes a 1.8-gigawatt pipeline of projects in development across Africa.

Freeport LNG shutdown reduced US export capacity

A fire that resulted in the shutdown of Freeport LNG’s natural gas liquefaction plant on June 8 reduced US export capacity by an estimated 2.0 billion cubic feet per day, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Due to the shutdown, the US benchmark Henry Hub natural gas spot price fell by $1.27 per million British thermal units to $8.16/MMBtu on June 9.

Since then, the Henry Hub price continued to decline to end the month at $6.54/MMBtu.

“We expect the Henry Hub natural gas spot price will continue to decline from its June average of $7.70/MMBtu to an average of $5.97/MMBtu in the H2 2022,” said US EIA in the report.

Topics: energy gas Algeria Egypt

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha region has launched 28 environmental and water projects at a cost of more than SR572.7 million ($152.50 million).

Among them are seven projects to build dams and dig wells to secure drinking water, at a total cost of more than SR60 million, the Minister of Environment, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, said, at an inauguration ceremony.

The National Water Company has also implemented 15 projects to provide water services to beneficiaries in the region, at a cost of SR272 million, in addition to six projects to develop and expand sewage networks, with a value of SR238 million. 

These projects aim to meet the increasing demand for drinking water, sewage and other water services, Al-Fadley said. 

The Ministry of Environment is also currently working on the implementation of 21 water and sanitation projects, at a cost of more than SR798 million. 

There are also 13 projects for afforestation and protection of vegetation cover, and a further 188 projects planned with a value of SR6.6 billion.

 

 

Topics: Al-Baha

ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production

ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production
RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s POSCO Holdings to jointly explore the production of green hydrogen. 

The agreement will involve the joint development of green hydrogen and its derivatives which include green ammonia, a press release stated. 

The MoU also includes decarbonizing POSCO Group’s power generation, and its steel manufacturing processes, along with serving other Korean clients of POSCO Group, it added.

“The partnership with POSCO Holdings, a giant in their field, represents our firm commitment toward working with like-minded partners to support global decarbonization efforts, and the critical and timely achievement of net zero targets as per the timeframes set by the Paris Agreement,” said Paddy Padmanathan, vice chairman and CEO of ACWA Power. 

This deal will also help to meet POSCO Group’s ambitious targets to produce 500,000 tons of hydrogen globally by 2030, the press release further noted. 

Meanwhile, ACWA Power, in association with NEOM and Air Products, is developing a green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be completed in 2026. Once completed, the project will produce 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year for the purposes of decarbonizing industries. 

 

Topics: ACWA Power Posco PIF project Hydrogen

ADNOC and TotalEnergies sign gas and carbon capture partnership 

ADNOC and TotalEnergies sign gas and carbon capture partnership 
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has entered into a strategic partnership with French energy firm TotalEnergies to collaborate in areas of mutual interest including gas growth, carbon capture utilization and storage trading and product supply.

The agreement was signed in the presence of UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and French President, Emmanuel Macron, during the former’s visit to France.
It was signed by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC managing director and Group CEO, and Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“We look forward to working with TotalEnergies to unlock the opportunities presented by the agreement across the energy value chain to enable more secure, affordable and sustainable energy for our countries and the world,” said Al Jaber.
Pouyanné added: “Our partnership across the entire energy value chain allows our two companies to join forces to contribute to the energy supply of global markets, while reducing carbon emissions from our operations.”

Topics: ADNOC Oil France UAE

Saudi Arabia’s May oil exports fell 4.5% in biggest decline in last 15 months

Saudi Arabia’s May oil exports fell 4.5% in biggest decline in last 15 months
Saudi May crude oil exports fell by 332,000 barrels per day from the previous month to 7.05 million bpd, Joint Organisations Data Initiative, also known as JODI, said on its website on Tuesday.

Crude exports decreased by 4.5 percent from 7.382 million bpd in April.

The decrease is the biggest in the past 15 months.

Crude oil production grew by 97,000 bpd month-on-month to 10.538 million bpd in May. Production rose by 0.9 percent from 10.441 million bpd in April.  

Topics: oil exports

Oil to trade at over $100 a barrel this year, Iraq minister says 

Oil to trade at over $100 a barrel this year, Iraq minister says 
RIYADH: Iraq’s energy minister expects oil to trade at over $100 a barrel for the rest of the year, predicting its price will stay high for the next three to four years, according to Bloomberg. 

In an interview, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said this requires continued efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries producers’ group to manage supply and demand. 

“I would like OPEC to retain its tools to measure and control output and maintain the existing balance,” he said, adding that they will discuss that with their partners. 

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet again on the Aug. 3.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, oil has jumped over $100 a barrel, with Brent soaring to near $140 in March. 

Topics: Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail

