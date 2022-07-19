You are here

Macro Snapshot — Tunisia's food trade deficit doubles; Japan growth weakens as global economy stutters

Macro Snapshot — Tunisia’s food trade deficit doubles; Japan growth weakens as global economy stutters
People selling vegetables at the market on the medina of Sousse in Tunisia (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Macro Snapshot — Tunisia’s food trade deficit doubles; Japan growth weakens as global economy stutters

Macro Snapshot — Tunisia’s food trade deficit doubles; Japan growth weakens as global economy stutters
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The surging cost prices have doubled Tunisia’s food trade deficit in the first half of 2022, while the soaring inflation levels in Britain have caused the average annual UK food bill to rise. 

Japan's economy is expected to grow at a slower pace than prior predictions as exporters suffer from global conditions, and Australia's central bank indicated the intent to impose further monetary tightening in the economy.

Surging prices double Tunisia’s food trade deficit in first half

Tunisia’s food trade deficit doubled to 1.559 billion dinars ($496.99 million) due to the higher cost of imports of cereals and sugar in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the state Agricultural Observatory said on Tuesday.

The food trade deficit was 806 million dinars in the first half last year.

Tunisia’s total trade deficit widened by 56 percent to $3.66 billion in the first half of 2022, the state Institute of Statistics said this month.

Average annual UK food bill set to rise 454 pounds as inflation soars

UK grocery inflation hit 9.9 percent in the four weeks to July 10, adding £454 pounds ($543.7) to Britons’ annual bills amid a worsening cost of living crisis, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said the inflation rate was the second highest it has seen since it started tracking supermarket prices in this way in 2008.

“We’re likely to surpass the previous high come August,” warned Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight.

Japan Q3, FY22 growth seen weaker as global economy stutters

Japan’s economy is likely to grow at a slower pace than previously thought throughout the rest of the fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed, as growing risks of a global economic slowdown and supply woes torment Japanese exporters.

Manufacturers in the world’s third-largest economy are susceptible to the gloomier growth outlook in major trading partners such as the USand China that are stoking recession and stagflation fears worldwide. 

Analysts, however, still projected Japan’s growth to stay positive throughout the fiscal year until next March, the poll showed, thanks to an expected recovery of consumption, which accounts for over half of the country’s gross domestic product.

Australia central bank says rates still too low to contain inflation

Australia’s central bank sees a need for more policy tightening as, even after recent hikes, interest rates are still too low to constrain inflation expectations amid a strong labor market.

Minutes of its July policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia Board discussed the neutral rate — one that is neither expansionary nor contractionary — and decided the current rate of 1.35 percent was “well below” that.

“The level of interest rates was still very low for an economy with a tight labor market and facing a period of higher inflation,” the minutes showed.

The central bank raised rates by 50 basis points at the meeting, the third hike in as many months.

Palestine’s fashion startup Modesta secures six-figure seed funding to reach Saudi and Bahrain customers

Palestine’s fashion startup Modesta secures six-figure seed funding to reach Saudi and Bahrain customers
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine’s fashion startup Modesta secures six-figure seed funding to reach Saudi and Bahrain customers

Palestine’s fashion startup Modesta secures six-figure seed funding to reach Saudi and Bahrain customers
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestine-based modest fashion startup, Modesta, secures a six-figure investment in its seed funding round led by venture capital firm 500 Startups.

The company will use its funding to expand and reach customers in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as well as grow its technology and vendor-base, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, Modesta offers an e-commerce fashion platform for women to reach a diverse range of modest choices.

 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has signed an agreement with London’s Ennismore and Al-Rajhi Capital to establish a SR1.5 billion ($400 million) investment fund in the hospitality sector. 

Through the partnership, the fund aims to advance lifestyle hotels and enhance tourist destinations within the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

“This partnership marks an important milestone towards fulfilling the targets of the National Tourism Strategy to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global tourist destination by leveraging the promising opportunities the Saudi tourism sector presents,” CEO of TDF Qusai Al Fakhri said. 

Under the agreement, the parties will identify locations and provide financing options for projects throughout Saudi Arabia. 

TDF will invest in the newly established investment fund, while Ennismore will lead on developing and operating these projects under the umbrella of its lifestyle brands. Al Rajhi Capital will manage the investment fund and attract investments.

Earlier in October 2021, TDF and Ennismore signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the fund as announced during the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative.

Halliburton foresees years of oil drilling demand after profits jump

Halliburton foresees years of oil drilling demand after profits jump
Updated 24 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Halliburton foresees years of oil drilling demand after profits jump

Halliburton foresees years of oil drilling demand after profits jump
Updated 24 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. has posted a nearly 41 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, as it predicted multiple years of growth in demand for drilling.

Driven by high oil prices, the increase was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down assets in Russia in response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Halliburton and other oilfield companies have benefited as oil prices have held above $100 a barrel, up 53 percent from the same quarter last year, and around 6 percent higher in the second quarter this year versus the first.

The oil market has been bolstered by western sanctions on Russia, the second-largest crude exporter in the world, following its invasion of Ukraine begun on Feb. 24, which it terms a “special military operation.”

Halliburton reported earnings of 49 cents per share versus analysts’ estimates of 45 cents, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s adjusted net income stood at $442 million, or 49 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $314 million, or 35 cents per share, in the previous quarter.

Its shares were up 1 percent at $29.16 in pre-market trading on Tuesday. They are up 26 percent year-to-date.

In North America, “pricing gains across all product service lines supported significant sequential margin expansion,” during the quarter, CEO Jeff Miller said in a statement. 

He also forecast international demand for oilfield services would “experience multiple years of growth.”

In a conference call with Reuters, he further noted that post-pandemic economic expansion, energy security requirements and population expansion will continue to drive oil demand. 

He added that spare capacity of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is now at historical lows, and the risk to Russia's supply remains high. 

Miller further noted that customer spending remains on track to increase by mid-teens this year, with the Middle East and Latin America expected to grow the most. 

The North America rig count rose to 750 rigs at the end of the second quarter, compared with around 475 at the same period last year, Baker Hughes data showed.

Net income fell to $109 million from $263 million, mainly due to the pre-tax charge from exiting Russia.

(With input from Reuters) 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 
Updated 35 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $21m to local farmers 
Updated 35 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR79 million ($21 million) to 135 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 46,300 tons, the payment constitutes the sixth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total quantity received from farmers to date amounted to 364,556 tons for a number of 1,424 farmers.

 

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA

Renewable energy generation costs cheaper than coal in 2021: IRENA
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The cost of renewable power generation in 2021 was less than the cheapest coal-fired option within the Group of 20 major and emerging economies, as the world continues its journey toward a sustainable future, according to an International Renewable Energy Agency report. 

The report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2021, suggested that the cost of electricity from onshore wind and offshore wind fell by 15 percent and 13 percent respectively in 2021. 

The report added that the expense of electricity generation using photovoltaics was also reduced by 13 percent last year. 

“Renewables represent a vital pillar in the global effort to reduce and ultimately phase out fossil fuels, increasing national resilience in the face of fossil fuel price volatility,” said Francesco La Camera, director general of IRENA. 

He added, “High coal and fossil gas prices in 2021 and 2022 have further undermined the competitiveness of fossil fuels, making solar and wind even more attractive.” 

Considering the current price of fossil fuels, the 163 gigawatts of renewable power added last year could save $55 billion globally from energy generation costs in 2022, the report noted. 

IRENA also added that high fossil fuel and gas prices will make traditional power generation uneconomic in the future. 

"Between January and May 2022 in Europe, solar and wind generation, alone, avoided fossil fuel imports of at least $50 billion," the authors said in the report.

