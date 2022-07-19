You are here

Egypt targets $485bn GDP in its economic, social development plan, minister says

RIYADH: Egypt’s gross domestic product for the fiscal year 2022/23 is estimated to reach 9.2 trillion Egyptian pounds ($485 billion).

The Minister of Planning and Economic Development said this constitutes a growth rate of 16.1 percent in this year's economic and social development plan from a year ago when GDP amounted to around 7.94 trillion Egyptian pounds.

Hala Al-Saeed said the plan to boost investment with funds amounting to 1.4 trillion Egyptian pounds in the current fiscal year, up by 16.7 percent from a year ago. 

Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule

MOSCOW: Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters.

The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union, was halted for ten days of annual maintenance on July 11.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, that the European Commision did not expect the pipeline to restart after the maintenance.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters the pipeline was expected to resume operation on time, but at less than its capacity of some 160 million cubic meters (mcm) per day.

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom, cut gas exports through the route to 40 percent capacity last month, citing delays in the return of a turbine Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada.

“They (Gazprom) will return to the levels seen before July 11,” one of the sources said of the gas volumes expected via Nord Stream 1 from Thursday.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation, that Canada had sent the turbine to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed.

One of the sources said the turbine was unlikely to be re-installed by July 21. Gazprom and Nord Stream 1 had not replied to requests for comments on Tuesday.

Saudi venture capital investments up 244% to a record high of $548m

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s venture capital investments grew 244 percent in H1 2022 with a record high of $584 million funding deployed — surpassing the total amount in 2021.

According to a report by venture data platform, MAGNiTT, the Kingdom saw 79 deals in H1 2022, an increase of 36 percent compared to H1 2021.

It also indicated that 88 investors participated in funding deployed by Saudi startups, up by 126 percent in the first half of 2022 over H1 2021 as 42 percent of investors were from outside the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia ranked the second largest venture capital market in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of total transactions and funding.

In terms of industries, fintech had the highest number of transactions with 17 deals, followed by logistics which had 12 deals, and e-commerce with eight deals, in H1 2022.

Macro Snapshot — Tunisia's food trade deficit doubles; Japan growth weakens as global economy stutters

CAIRO: The surging cost prices have doubled Tunisia’s food trade deficit in the first half of 2022, while the soaring inflation levels in Britain have caused the average annual UK food bill to rise. 

Japan's economy is expected to grow at a slower pace than prior predictions as exporters suffer from global conditions, and Australia's central bank indicated the intent to impose further monetary tightening in the economy.

Surging prices double Tunisia’s food trade deficit in first half

Tunisia’s food trade deficit doubled to 1.559 billion dinars ($496.99 million) due to the higher cost of imports of cereals and sugar in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the state Agricultural Observatory said on Tuesday.

The food trade deficit was 806 million dinars in the first half last year.

Tunisia’s total trade deficit widened by 56 percent to $3.66 billion in the first half of 2022, the state Institute of Statistics said this month.

Average annual UK food bill set to rise 454 pounds as inflation soars

UK grocery inflation hit 9.9 percent in the four weeks to July 10, adding £454 pounds ($543.7) to Britons’ annual bills amid a worsening cost of living crisis, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said the inflation rate was the second highest it has seen since it started tracking supermarket prices in this way in 2008.

“We’re likely to surpass the previous high come August,” warned Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight.

Japan Q3, FY22 growth seen weaker as global economy stutters

Japan’s economy is likely to grow at a slower pace than previously thought throughout the rest of the fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed, as growing risks of a global economic slowdown and supply woes torment Japanese exporters.

Manufacturers in the world’s third-largest economy are susceptible to the gloomier growth outlook in major trading partners such as the USand China that are stoking recession and stagflation fears worldwide. 

Analysts, however, still projected Japan’s growth to stay positive throughout the fiscal year until next March, the poll showed, thanks to an expected recovery of consumption, which accounts for over half of the country’s gross domestic product.

Australia central bank says rates still too low to contain inflation

Australia’s central bank sees a need for more policy tightening as, even after recent hikes, interest rates are still too low to constrain inflation expectations amid a strong labor market.

Minutes of its July policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia Board discussed the neutral rate — one that is neither expansionary nor contractionary — and decided the current rate of 1.35 percent was “well below” that.

“The level of interest rates was still very low for an economy with a tight labor market and facing a period of higher inflation,” the minutes showed.

The central bank raised rates by 50 basis points at the meeting, the third hike in as many months.

Palestine's fashion startup Modesta secures six-figure seed funding to reach Saudi and Bahrain customers

RIYADH: Palestine-based modest fashion startup, Modesta, secures a six-figure investment in its seed funding round led by venture capital firm 500 Startups.

The company will use its funding to expand and reach customers in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as well as grow its technology and vendor-base, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, Modesta offers an e-commerce fashion platform for women to reach a diverse range of modest choices.

 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has signed an agreement with London’s Ennismore and Al-Rajhi Capital to establish a SR1.5 billion ($400 million) investment fund in the hospitality sector. 

Through the partnership, the fund aims to advance lifestyle hotels and enhance tourist destinations within the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

“This partnership marks an important milestone towards fulfilling the targets of the National Tourism Strategy to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global tourist destination by leveraging the promising opportunities the Saudi tourism sector presents,” CEO of TDF Qusai Al Fakhri said. 

Under the agreement, the parties will identify locations and provide financing options for projects throughout Saudi Arabia. 

TDF will invest in the newly established investment fund, while Ennismore will lead on developing and operating these projects under the umbrella of its lifestyle brands. Al Rajhi Capital will manage the investment fund and attract investments.

Earlier in October 2021, TDF and Ennismore signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the fund as announced during the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative.

