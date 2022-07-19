Saudi Aramco awards project management contracts to Worley for Jafurah gas field

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has awarded two project management service contracts to Australia’s Worley for its unconventional gas program in North and South Arabia and Jafurah.

With an option for an extension for a further two years, the term of both contracts is three years, according to a statement.

The North Sydney-based engineering services company plans to carry out their work from Al-Khobar and Houston offices.

Under the contracts, the firm will provide front-end engineering design, detailed design support, project management services and construction management services.

“Being part of a project that not only looks towards sustainability but also contributes to boosting the regional economy demonstrates Worley’s commitment to developing future growth in the location,” said Eissa Aqeeli, Senior Vice President and Location Director, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.