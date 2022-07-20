You are here

  • Home
  • DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  

DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  

DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  
DGDA is responsible for preserving Saudi’s first capital and historic place Diriyah, and its UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q9cw

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  

DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed an agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. for the handling and processing of all waste within the authority's jurisdiction.

DGDA, which is responsible for preserving Saudi’s first capital and historic place Diriyah, and its UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, will work with SIRC to develop citywide waste management methods that adhere to international best practices, according to a press release.

The agreement also covers cooperation on research, investment opportunities, deployment of solutions, operations, and management in the future.

Topics: Saudi Projects Diriyah

Related

The Diriyah authority has implemented eight unique opportunities for employee training and development.
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah highlights people development commitment with training opportunities
The historic town was established to cater for groups of travelers passing through Al-Yamamah region. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah’s historic role in annual Hajj pilgrimage

Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA

Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA
(Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA

Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Paris: Global demand for electricity is slowing sharply this year due to sluggish economic growth and runaway energy prices and the trend will likely continue next year, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

“Electricity demand growth is slowing significantly in 2022,” the IEA wrote in its new Electricity Market Report.

“After global electricity demand grew by a strong six percent in 2021, propelled by rapid economic recovery as Covid-19 lockdowns eased, we expect growth to slow to 2.4 percent in 2022 — about the same as the average from 2015 to 2019,” it said.

“This reflects slower global economic growth, higher energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and renewed public health restrictions, particularly in China.”

The electricity sector’s carbon emissions were set to decline slightly this year, the report found.

“After having risen to an all-time high in 2021, CO2 emissions from the global electricity sector are set to decline in 2022, albeit by less than one percent,” it said.

The agency said renewable sources of energy were growing faster than demand and replacing fossil fuels.

“Strong capacity additions are helping global renewable power generation toward growth of more than 10 percent in 2022,” the report said.

Nevertheless, due to high gas prices and supply constraints, coal is replacing gas for power generation in markets with spare coal plant capacity, the IEA observed.

“In Europe, governments delayed coal plant phase-outs and lifted restrictions to increase the availability of coal generation, thereby reducing gas consumption to improve security of supply.”

The IEA said that wholesale electricity prices were skyrocketing in many countries.

“In the first half of 2022, gas prices in Europe rose fourfold and coal more than threefold from the same period in 2021, resulting in wholesale electricity prices more than tripling in many markets.”

It said its price index for major global electricity wholesale markets had “reached levels that were twice the first-half average from 2016 to 2021.”

The IEA said that Europe was gearing up to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuel imports by accelerating its clean energy transition.

“The implementation of the European Commission’s ‘REPowerEU’ plan would greatly accelerate deployment of renewables in the coming years, doubling their share in EU gross final energy consumption from 2020 to 2030 and significantly reducing fossil fuel use.”

Looking ahead to next year, the IEA said that the main uncertainties affecting its 2023 forecasts for electricity demand and generation mix would remain fossil fuel prices and economic growth.

“As of mid-2022, we expect global electricity demand growth in 2023 to remain on a similar path as this year. Strong renewables growth of eight percent and recovering nuclear generation could displace some gas and coal power, resulting in the electricity sector’s CO2 emissions declining by one percent,” the IEA said.

Topics: electricity Power

Related

Saudi Electricity sells entire stake of its subsidiary to the government
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity sells entire stake of its subsidiary to the government
IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance
Business & Economy
IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; Russian gas, coal imports rise; Soybean imports from Brazil fall

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; Russian gas, coal imports rise; Soybean imports from Brazil fall
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; Russian gas, coal imports rise; Soybean imports from Brazil fall

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; Russian gas, coal imports rise; Soybean imports from Brazil fall
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Mainland China stocks tracked global peers higher on Wednesday, while an official pledge to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout also helped lift market sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.77 percent to 3,304.72 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.34 percent at 4,283.8 points.

The financial sector sub-index edged up 0.17 percent, the consumer staples sector climbed 0.32 percent, and the health care sub-index finished higher by 0.95 percent.

China boosts Russian gas imports: Gazprom

China has been increasing Russian gas imports via the Power of Siberia pipeline, while supplies reached a new daily record high on July 19, Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

It also said that the company is supplying gas to China above its daily contractual obligations. The company did not provide any figures.

China’s imports of Russian coal rise 22 percent due to cheaper cargoes

China’s coal imports from Russia rose 22 percent in June from a month ago, despite a decline in its total coal purchases, as traders were drawn to discounted cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The world’s biggest consumer of the fossil fuel brought in 6.12 million tons of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

That compares with 5.01 million tons in May and 5.24 million tons in June 2021.

China has been increasing coal imports from Russia since March, when global coal prices soared to record highs but Russian cargoes were traded at steep discounts, as western allies weaned themselves away from doing business with Moscow after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Soybean imports from Brazil fall in June

China’s soybean imports from Brazil in June fell, while shipments from the US increased, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes.

China, the world’s top soybean buyer, imported 7.24 million tons of the oilseed from Brazil in June, down from 10.48 million tons a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Total imports last month dropped 23 percent from a year before, to 8.25 million tons, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed earlier.

Shipments from the US in June came in at 773,114 tons, up from 54,806 tons in the same month last year, according to customs data.

Chinese buyers turned to US soybeans for better profits during the peak Brazilian soybean export season, as bad weather pushed up prices of the oilseed in the South American country.

For the first six months of the year, China brought in 27.71 million tons of Brazilian beans, up from 26.13 million tons in the same period of 2021.

Imports from the US for January to June came in at 17.54 million tons, down from 21.57 million tons the previous year.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus Russia gas coal

Related

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month, Saudi volumes tumble — data
Business & Economy
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month, Saudi volumes tumble — data
China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — EU to hold trade dialogues with Asian giant; US wants to end dependence on China’s minerals

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Updated 20 July 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Updated 20 July 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 7.19 percent to $23,422.80 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,563.71 rising by 3.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto platforms eye Italy

Crypto.com and Trade Republic have become cryptocurrency operators in Italy, following in the footsteps of rivals Binance and Coinbase, Reuters reported.

Italian authorities created a registry in February with brokerage regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori to list cryptocurrency operators with a stable presence in the country that meet certain requirements to protect savers.

Among OAM’s responsibilities is overseeing financial agents and credit brokers in Italy and enforcing anti-money laundering laws.

Co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based Crypto.com Kris Marszalek said: “We are excited to receive this registration in Italy and view it as a major step forward for Crypto.com.”

“We are committed to building lasting growth in the region and will continue working with regulators,” he said.

Following its entry into the Greek market, Crypto.com now has its sights set on the Italian market.

German investment platform Trade Republic recently launched crypto services in Spain as well.

It also offers shares, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds, all cleared by Italy’s market regulator Consob.

With input from Reuters.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum

Related

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Update Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs

UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset

UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset
Updated 20 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset

UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset
Updated 20 July 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the government of Sharjah's long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. 

The change was prompted by an expectation of further significant deterioration in Sharjah’s fiscal strength over the next few years and the lack of a credible fiscal adjustment plan.

According to the statement, this represents weaker governance, especially in relation to fiscal policy.

Moody’s also changed its outlook to stable to negative, because it believes the risks are balanced at the Ba1 level, the statement said.

Ratings for Sharjah Sukuk Limited and Sharjah Sukuk Programme Limited have also been downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3.

Microsoft launches mixed reality headsets in the UAE 

Microsoft launched their HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset in the UAE on Wednesday, which offers immersive mixed reality experiences, according to a statement.

In the statement, Microsoft said their mixed reality platform blends the physical and digital world, from augmented reality to virtual reality, transforming productivity and optimizing operations beyond two-dimensional screens.

Dubai records 25 percent growth in new business licenses in H1

Around 45,653 new business licenses were issued in Dubai in the first half of 2022, an increase of 25 percent from 36,647 licenses issued in the first half of the previous year.

During H1 of 2022, 55 percent of new business licenses were issued to professionals and 45 percent to commercial businesses, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office. 

There were 31,604 new licenses issued in Bur Dubai followed by 14,022 in Deira and 27 in Hatta.

Topics: UAE in-focus Moody’s Investor Service Sharjah Microsoft

Related

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 

Moody’s expects Saudi economy to grow an average of 3.9% for next four years

Moody’s expects Saudi economy to grow an average of 3.9% for next four years
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Moody’s expects Saudi economy to grow an average of 3.9% for next four years

Moody’s expects Saudi economy to grow an average of 3.9% for next four years
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is forecast to grow at an average rate of 3.9 percent between 2022 to 2026, according to credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

In its annual credit analysis, Moody’s affirmed Saudi Arabia’s rating at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by its robust government balance sheet, underpinned by moderate debt levels and substantial fiscal reserve buffers. 

The report noted the large stock of proven hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs combined with a regulated financial system is also supporting the Kingdom’s sovereign credit profile. 

Some of the challenges faced by Saudi Arabia include its high economic and fiscal exposure to declines in global oil demand and prices, longer-term risks stemming from the global carbon transition and challenges posed by elevated unemployment, the report further added.

Topics: Moody’s Investor Service

Related

Saudi Arabia strengthens position as largest Arab economy: Report
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia strengthens position as largest Arab economy: Report

Latest updates

DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  
DGDA signs contract to manage waste in historic Diriyah and UNESCO sites  
Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA
Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA
China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; Russian gas, coal imports rise; Soybean imports from Brazil fall
China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; Russian gas, coal imports rise; Soybean imports from Brazil fall
Somali Londoner mistaken for murderer brother denied full UK settlement
Somali Londoner mistaken for murderer brother denied full UK settlement
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.