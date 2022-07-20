You are here

Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher fan at UK's diplomatic helm

Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher fan at UK’s diplomatic helm
British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss reacts near the houses of Parliament, in London, on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher fan at UK’s diplomatic helm

Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher fan at UK’s diplomatic helm
  Britain's foreign secretary is one of the two final contenders to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister
  If Truss wins, she would become Britain's third female prime minister
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Fans of Liz Truss think she is the new Iron Lady.
Britain’s foreign secretary is one of the two final contenders to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
Some 180,000 party members will be asked to choose either Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, with the winner set to be announced Sept. 5.
If Truss wins, she would become Britain’s third female prime minister. She has forged her image in homage to the first, Margaret Thatcher.
Truss has posed in a British Army tank in Eastern Europe, evoking an image of Thatcher during the Cold War. In a televised leadership debate this week, Britain’s top diplomat sported a pussy-bow blouse eerily similar to one the late prime minister used to wear.
Truss, 46, is a favorite among many Conservatives, who revere Thatcher above all other leaders. Critics say it’s an empty homage and believe Truss lacks the gravitas to lead the country amid economic turbulence and a European war.
As foreign secretary, Truss has been front and center in Britain’s support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of its neighbor. She also has figured prominently in the UK’s feud with the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements.
Her pugnacious approach — along with her promises to slash taxes and boost defense spending — have made her the favorite of the party’s strongly euroskeptic right wing.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Truss said she was “the only person who can deliver the change we need on the economy — in line with true Conservative principles — and the only person capable of stepping up and leading the response to Ukraine and the increased security threat that the free world faces.”
But opponents criticize her as a dogmatist and a wooden public speaker, and note that she has not always been a true-blue Tory.
Born in Oxford in 1975, Truss is the daughter of a math professor and a nurse who took her on anti-nuclear and anti-Thatcher protests as a child, where she recalled shouting: “Maggie, Maggie, Maggie — out, out out!”
Truss attended a public high school in Leeds, northern England, and then studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, where she briefly belonged to the centrist Liberal Democrats and called for the abolition of the monarchy.
She worked as an economist for energy giant Shell and telecommunications firm Cable and Wireless, and for a right-of-center think tank while becoming involved in Conservative politics and espousing free-market Thatcherite views. She ran unsuccessfully for Parliament twice before being elected to represent the eastern England seat of Southwest Norfolk in 2010.
Truss is married to Hugh O’Leary, with whom she has two teenage daughters.
In Britain’s 2016 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, Truss backed the losing “remain” side. But she has served in Johnson’s staunchly pro-Brexit government as trade secretary and then foreign secretary, and has won the support of the Conservative Party’s most fervent Brexiteers.
Her record as foreign secretary has drawn mixed reviews. Many praise her firm response to the invasion of Ukraine, and she secured the release of two British nationals jailed in Iran where her predecessors had failed. But EU leaders and officials hoping she would bring a softer tone to the UK’s relations with the bloc have been disappointed.
Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, says the fact that euroskeptics adore Truss, while suspecting Sunak of pro-EU views — despite that fact that he backed “leave” in the referendum — shows the importance of image over substance in politics.
“His image doesn’t fit that of a Brexiteer whereas hers does,” Bale said. “There’s a kind of presumption that if you’re a bit of a smoothie chops who moves easily in international circles you must be a remainer, and if you’re someone who tells it like it is to Johnny Foreigner then you’re obviously a (true) Brexiteer.”

Topics: Britain British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Conservative Party

India's top court orders bail release of leading fact-checker

India’s top court orders bail release of leading fact-checker
Updated 6 sec ago

India’s top court orders bail release of leading fact-checker

India’s top court orders bail release of leading fact-checker
  Mohammed Zubair was arrested after a Twitter user lodged a complaint over a 2018 post
  Journalists in India have faced heightened pressure from the state in recent years
Updated 6 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday the release on bail of a detained journalist who was one of the first to highlight controversial comments on Islam by an official from the country’s ruling party.

Mohammed Zubair, one of the co-founders of fact-checking website Alt News, drew attention to controversial comments made by Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the Prophet Muhammad, which last month created a diplomatic row for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

He was arrested by New Delhi police on June 27 on charges of posting pictures on social media “against a particular religious community.” The arrest followed a complaint by a Twitter user over Zubair’s post from 2018, in which he commented on the renaming of a hotel after a Hindu deity.

Days later, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh accused Zubair of using an “offensive term — hatemongers” to describe three Hindu religious leaders who were seen in videos inciting violence against Muslims. Despite a court in Delhi granting him bail in the original case, in which he was arrested, the journalist remained in custody over the other charges filed by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The Supreme Court said it did not find any “justification to keep him in continued detention and subject him to an endless round of proceedings in various courts.”

“Having found that he has been subjected to a fairly sustained probe by Delhi Police we see no reason to prevent his liberty further,” the court’s order read.

In response to a demand by the Uttar Pradesh administration to bar Zubair from “putting out tweets,” the court ruled it “will not place any such order.”

“How can you tell a journalist he cannot write?” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said in the decision. “If he does something that violates the law, then he is answerable to law. But how can we take anticipatory action against a citizen when he is raising his voice? Every citizen is answerable for what he does in public or private.”

Zubair’s arrest stirred outrage among Indian journalists, civil rights activists, and the international community. The German government asked India to give “necessary space” to “democratic values like freedom of expression and freedom of the press.”

But while the court ordered the journalist’s release, his detention will “have a chilling effect on others in the media,” Sanjay Kapoor, secretary-general of the Editors Guild of India, told Arab News.

“It’s a travesty of our times that relief for seemingly innocuous issues that are perceived by an ecosystem as an act of opposition to the government is only available at the level of (the) Supreme Court.”

Journalists in India have been increasingly targeted for their work in recent years. Some have been arrested under stringent criminal charges over posts on social media. The Twitter accounts of some of them have also been suspended on government orders.

The country’s position on the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, has been consistently declining since Modi’s party took power in 2014.

As of 2022, it has fallen to 150 out of 180 countries.

Topics: India media

'More than 500 died' from heatwave in Spain: PM

’More than 500 died’ from heatwave in Spain: PM
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
AFP

’More than 500 died’ from heatwave in Spain: PM

’More than 500 died’ from heatwave in Spain: PM
  The institute has stressed that these figures are a statistical estimate and not a record of official deaths
  "During this heatwave, more than 500 people died because of such high temperatures, according to the statistics," Sanchez said
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that “more than 500 people” died during a 10-day heatwave in Spain, one of the most intense ever recorded in the country.
Sanchez cited figures released Monday from the Carlos III Health Institute which estimates the number of heat-related deaths based on the number of excess deaths when compared to the average in previous years.
The institute has stressed that these figures are a statistical estimate and not a record of official deaths.
“During this heatwave, more than 500 people died because of such high temperatures, according to the statistics,” Sanchez said.
“I ask citizens to exercise extreme caution,” he said, noting that the “climate emergency is a reality.”
Spain was gripped by a heatwave affecting much of Western Europe which pushed temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions last week, sparking dozens of wildfires.
The blazes forced the evacuation of thousands of people and claimed at least two lives — that of a firefighter and a shepherd who got caught up in the flames in northwest Spain.
The July 9-18 heatwave was one of the most intense ever recorded in Spain, meteorological agency AEMET said Wednesday.
“At a minimum, it is the third most intense heatwave in terms of its geographic extension and duration” since modern records began in 1975, AEMET spokeswoman Beatriz Hervella said.
Only two other heatwaves lasted longer — one in July 2015 that lasted 26 days and another in August 2003 that went on for 16 days, she added.

Topics: Spain Madrid heatwave

Edwards loses Democratic primary contest to AIPAC-funded rival

Edwards loses Democratic primary contest to AIPAC-funded rival
Updated 20 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

Edwards loses Democratic primary contest to AIPAC-funded rival

Edwards loses Democratic primary contest to AIPAC-funded rival
  Glenn Ivey received over $6m in pro-Israel political action committee money
  Donna Edwards had abstained from one-sided pro-Israel votes in US Congress
Updated 20 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Former Congresswoman Donna F. Edwards lost her bid to return in Maryland’s Democratic primary on Tuesday to Glenn Ivey, who received more than $6 million in pro-Israel political action committee money for his campaign.

Edwards supports the two-state solution and abstained from one-sided pro-Israel votes while in Congress, making her a target for pro-Israel supporters.

She became the first black woman to represent the Maryland 4th District in 2008, but left to make an unsuccessful bid for the Maryland US Senate in 2017.

More than $6 million were used to pay for attack ads against Edwards that came from the America Israel Political Action Committee through a super PAC called the United Democracy Project.

That money was in addition to the estimated $1.1 million that Ivey raised. Edwards only raised about $1 million.

She received about $720,000 from J Street, a Jewish-American organization that describes itself as pro-Israel and pro-peace.

Despite relying on the AIPAC money to push his campaign to victory, during his victory speech Ivey did not mention it or reference Israel.

The AIPAC funding is among the largest amounts dumped into an attack campaign in US history.

Preliminary vote totals show Ivey winning with 51 percent of the vote. Edwards received 35 percent, and a third candidate, Angela Angel, received about 6 percent.

In American elections, independent PACs such as AIPAC and the UDP can raise funds in support of any candidate.

Edwards had the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who cited the need for more women in Congress during campaign ads.

Debra Shushan, policy director at J Street, accused AIPAC of raising the money from wealthy Republicans who hope to take over Democratic seats.

“We’re in an existential climate crisis and @AIPAC is spending millions of dollars from Republican billionaires to defeat climate champions @DonnaFEdwards #MD04 & @AndyLevin #MI11,” Shushan tweeted.

“They’re not only threatening our democracy by supporting insurrectionists, but our planet, as well.”

Levin is facing attacks funded by AIPAC money against his re-election bid in Michigan’s 11th District Democratic primary on Aug. 2 and in support of his more pro-Israel rival, Congresswoman Haley Stevens. Levin is also backed by J Street.

Topics: Donna F. Edwards Glenn Ivey America Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) Nancy Pelosi US Congress

Anger sweeps Sri Lanka after parliament votes in Ranil Wickremesinghe as president

Anger sweeps Sri Lanka after parliament votes in Ranil Wickremesinghe as president
Demonstrators take part in a procession in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 19, 2022. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022

Anger sweeps Sri Lanka after parliament votes in Ranil Wickremesinghe as president

Anger sweeps Sri Lanka after parliament votes in Ranil Wickremesinghe as president
  Parliament chose Wickremesinghe to complete ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term
  Demonstrators say they will intensify their protests
Updated 20 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: A wave of anger swept Sri Lanka on Wednesday after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has promised to step down, won a vote in parliament to be the country’s next president until 2024.
MPs voted to choose a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the ousted president who fled the country on July 13 to escape a popular uprising over the role his family — Sri Lanka’s most influential political dynasty — played in the country’s worst-ever economic meltdown.
Protests flared in Colombo in March and have spread across the country since people have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities, such as fuel, food and medicines, as the country’s foreign currency reserves have run out, leaving it unable to pay for imports.
When Rajapaksa left, he made his ally Wickremesinghe acting president, a decision that triggered more protests.
Wednesday’s vote was held to choose a new president to complete Rajapaksa’s term, which expires in 2024.
The 225-member parliament gave 134 votes to Wickremesinghe and 82 to the other main candidate, ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, who was supported by the opposition. A third candidate, Anura Dissanayaka, leader of the Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, received only three votes.
“I have been in the legislature for 43 years, and I know the problems faced by the country as well as by the people,” Wickremesinghe said in parliament after the election.
“Let us be united to take the country forward for the betterment of the nation. Let us chalk out a new road map to develop the country and the participation of all parties and rescue the people.”
Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister in May, after Rajapaksa’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, was forced to resign when anti-government demonstrations turned deadly. He also took on the role of finance minister, becoming the public face of the country’s economic woes.
A seasoned lawmaker, Wickremesinghe has been prime minister six times but has never completed his term. He announced on July 9 that he was willing to step down and allow an all-party government to take over after thousands of protesters descended on the capital Colombo in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.
As Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as president on Thursday, protesters said they would continue to demonstrate, as they gathered in front of the Presidential Secretariat despite a state of emergency being in place since last week.
Namal Jayaweera, leader of the protest movement, told Arab News at the demonstration site that people are “angry and disappointed over this election, and they feel that their representatives in the parliament have let them down.”
“His election as president is as good as one of the Rajapaksa coming to power which means all our efforts are in vain,” Jayaweera said. “We will intensify our protests undaunted in the coming days to remove him from office.”
Senaka Perera, a prominent lawyer representing the protesters, told Arab News they were not going to accept the result of the parliament vote as Wickremesinghe’s appointment was “against the wishes of the public.”
“Wickremesinghe will continue to follow the orders of the Rajapaksa family,” Perera said.
“Ranil Wickremesinghe has been brought in by the Rajapaksa regime. Therefore, our peaceful protests will go on against Ranil Wickremesinghe and the corrupt system.”

Topics: Sri Lanka protest

EU lifts sanctions on Syrian airline Cham Wings

EU lifts sanctions on Syrian airline Cham Wings
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

EU lifts sanctions on Syrian airline Cham Wings

EU lifts sanctions on Syrian airline Cham Wings
  EU imposed the sanctions in December, accusing the airlines of smuggling migrants to the borders of Europe
Updated 20 July 2022
Reuters

DAMASCUS: The European Union has lifted sanctions on Syrian airline Cham Wings, representatives for the EU and the airline said on Wednesday, after the privately owned company was blacklisted over accusations it was helping smuggle migrants into the bloc.

The EU imposed the sanctions in December, accusing it of flying people to Belarus so they could then illegally cross the EU's external borders in what flared up into a migration and humanitarian crisis

The airline had already been blacklisted by the United States, who said the Syrian government had used the airline to transport militants, weapons, and other equipment during the conflict raging in the country since 2011.

The EU decision to remove it from the sanctions list was signed on July 18 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement by an EU spokesperson.

"The Council took the decision to delist Cham Wings, as it considered that the restrictive measures brought the desired effect with regards to this entity. According to information presented to the Council, Cham Wings ceased its involvement in the activities for which it was listed," the spokesperson said.

The airline, which currently operates with three aircraft to destinations mostly in the Middle East, welcomed the de-listing.

Its business development and public relations director Osama Satea said on Wednesday the airline had objected to the EU's original blacklisting and said the reversal was "a glimmer of hope".

It showed Cham Wings was "entirely innocent", but would not immediately lead to flights to Europe, Satea told Reuters.

"This will allow us to request permission to operate in some airports. It'll be better and easier after our name was struck off the (sanctions) list," he said.

 

Topics: EU sanctions European Union #syria #airlines

