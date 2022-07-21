You are here

UK government introduces legal reforms to protect journalists and free speech

British Deputy PM Dominic Raab, seen outside Downing Street in London on July 19, 2022, is proposing that courts be granted new powers to protect journalists from being muzzled by the rich. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

  • Courts will have the power to decide whether a case has been brought by a wealthy claimant in an attempt to silence criticism or discourage investigations and should be thrown out immediately
  • Such cases, dubbed Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, are expensive to defend, designed to intimidate and have been employed by Russian oligarchs to target the media
LONDON: The UK government announced on Wednesday a proposal that would grant courts in England and Wales the authority to dismiss cases involving so-called Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation.

These SLAPPs are intimidatory and expensive early-stage legal actions initiated by wealthy claimants against reporters and publishers in an attempt to stifle free speech.

The proposals, which were set out by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, include “a new mechanism to allow courts to throw out baseless claims quicker, and a cap on costs to prevent the mega-rich, such as Russian oligarchs, from using expensive litigation as a weapon to silence their critics.”

Courts would be granted new powers designed to protect free speech by employing a three-stage test that would firstly assess whether the case involves journalistic activity that is in the public interest; for example an investigation into financial misconduct by a company or individual. It would then examine whether there is evidence of abuse of process, and finally consider whether the case has any realistic prospect of success.

Anyone targeted by a suspected SLAPP would be able to apply to the court to consider it for early dismissal.

The plans to crack down on SLAPPs were announced in March after the UK government was accused of not doing enough to protect journalists and media organizations from Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, who have repeatedly used expensive litigation in UK courts to silence criticisms and discourage investigations into their affairs.

“We won’t let those bankrolling Putin exploit the UK’s legal jurisdiction to muzzle their critics,” Raab said. “So today I’m announcing reforms to uphold freedom of speech, end the abuse of our justice system, and defend those who bravely shine a light on corruption.”

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said the reforms represent “a significant step in tackling the deployment of SLAPPs and other forms of ‘lawfare’ designed to stymie journalistic investigations.

“Abuse of the law by the sly and mighty, who deeply resent the legitimate work of the media in calling them to account, is a scourge which must be eradicated.”

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, also welcomed the proposals and said a mechanism that will “allow the courts to throw out meritless cases more quickly and a cap on costs are essential protections that should deter the wealthy from using the threat of expensive litigation to silence their critics, and should allow journalists and others the ability to fulfill their roles as the public’s watchdog without bullying or intimidation.”  

Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces

Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces
Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces

  • Arafa was taken by Israeli authorities at his home in Hebron in the occupied West Bank for unspecified reasons
  • He was known to have rported extensively on the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the detention of Palestinian journalist Amer Abu Arafa by the Israeli Defense Forces and called for his immediate release.

Abu Arafa, a correspondent for the London-based Quds Press News Agency, was arrested at his home in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank shortly before dawn on Tuesday.

While reasons for his arrest were not immediately known, Abu Arafa recently carried out an investigation into Israeli policies toward Palestinians in Jerusalem, and reported extensively on the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Instead of taking steps toward accountability and respecting press freedom, Israeli authorities have doubled down on repression by tossing another Palestinian journalist into detention,”  Justin Shilad, CPJ’s senior Middle East and North Africa researcher, said.

“Israeli authorities should release Amer Abu Arafa immediately and stop silencing Palestinian journalists.”

The Palestinian Authority-owned WAFA news agency also criticised Abu Arafa’s arrest, saying it “was part of a larger campaign of Israeli raids in the West Bank.”

This is not the first time Abu Arafa has been arrested by Israeli authorities. In 2011, he was detained for almost two years without charge after reporting on Israeli forces’ arrest of 120 Hamas members. 

In 2017, Abu Arafa was one of five journalists arrested by Palestinian security forces for allegedly “leaking sensitive information to hostile parties.”

According to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, Palestine ranks 170 out of 180 countries in terms of how freely its media can operate, down from 132 the previous year. 

The conflicts in Jerusalem in May 2021 and the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip during which two journalists were killed make Palestine one of the most dangerous countries for reporters.

Abu Arafa’s arrest follows the assassination of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh last May. 

The US-Palestinian journalist was fatally shot while reporting on an Israeli offensive in the city of Jenin. A US forensic investigation recently sparked controversy when it cleared Israeli forces of intentional wrongdoing.

Saudi Arabia and UAE among Gulf states entering trade and tourism ranking

Saudi Arabia and UAE among Gulf states entering trade and tourism ranking
Saudi Arabia and UAE among Gulf states entering trade and tourism ranking

  • In Asia, Saudi Arabia moved one spot up to 12 while the UAE  dropped five positions to 13
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among the Gulf countries entering an international trade and tourism ranking.  

Bloom Consulting, a branding firm specializing in region, country, and city, released its trade and tourism country rankings for 2022-23.

The trade ranking revealed that the UK was No. 1 despite Brexit, pushing the US down to the second spot.

India continued its upward journey to rank third. France and Germany were in fourth and fifth place.

“This year’s country brand rankings illustrate that purposeful, focused actions lead to impactful, long-term results,” Jose Filipe Torres, CEO and nation and place branding global director at Bloom Consulting, told Arab News.

In Asia, Saudi Arabia moved one spot up to 12 while the UAE  dropped five positions to 13.

Other Gulf countries in the ranking were Jordan at 22, Oman at 25, Qatar at 27, Bahrain at 29, and Kuwait at 36.

Torres said that Saudi Arabia was continuing to implement its Vision 2030 framework aimed at diversifying its economy and reducing its dependence on oil.

Oman’s improvement in the rankings was indicative of the “impact of policymaking on a country’s performance,” he said, referring to the country’s launch of commercial company and foreign capital investment laws.

The tourism ranking saw Spain take the lead for the first time, overtaking the US. 

Despite suffering the worst effects of the pandemic, Spain and Italy were this year’s leaders, pushing the US down to the third spot. Europe dominates the top five countries, with Germany coming in fourth and pushing the UK down to five.

Gulf countries had a significant presence within Asia in the ranking. Saudi Arabia ranked 17, Qatar was 18, Jordan was 19, the UAE was 21, Oman was 22, and Bahrain was 24.

Bahrain climbed four places on the list, mostly due to the tourism strategy it launched in 2015, which was reviewed and updated in 2021, Torres said.

The UAE’s ranking was expected to improve in the next edition. 

“As the host of Expo 2020, the UAE benefited from global press coverage and international visitor arrivals in the COVID-19 recovery period. Combined with the return of travel, this is likely to bring good news for the country in the next edition of the ranking,” he added.

EU likely to bolster Apple probe with new evidence, no new charges

Apple found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs after Spotify had complained about its practices.
Apple found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs after Spotify had complained about its practices.
EU likely to bolster Apple probe with new evidence, no new charges

  • The European Commission last year told the iPhone maker that its App Store rules distorts competition in the music streaming market.
BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are set to beef up an investigation into Apple, triggered by Spotify, with new evidence but not new charges, in the hope of speeding up the case, people familiar with the matter said.
The European Commission last year told the iPhone maker that its App Store rules, which require developers to use its own in-app payment system and also prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options, distorts competition in the music streaming market.
Apple found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs after Spotify had complained that the US tech company unfairly restricted rivals to its own music streaming service Apple Music on iPhones.
The EU competition enforcer set out its charges in a so-called statement of objections or charge sheet.
The watchdog subsequently considered sending a supplementary statement of objections, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this year.
Such documents usually lay out new charges or changes to the original charges.
The Commission is now expected to send a letter of facts to Apple instead, other people familiar with the matter said, adding that there was no final decision yet.
A letter of fact typically contains new evidence reinforcing the original charges against companies which can then counter with a written submission.
The Commission declined to comment.
Apple, which risks a fine as much as 10 percent of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules, did not respond to emailed requests and phone calls for comment.
The company was hit with another EU antitrust charge in May related to its mobile payment system Apple Pay.
The alleged practices in both cases will be illegal under new EU tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act that will come into force next year with penalties as high as 10 percent of a company’s global turnover.

Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing

Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing
Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing

  • The lawsuit alleges Google abused its dominant position by charging up to 30 percent commission on popular apps on its Play Store
LONDON: Google faces a London trial over an estimated 920-milion-pound ($1.1 billion) damages claim after a court authorized a lawsuit that alleges the Alphabet-owned tech giant overcharged 19.5 million customers for app store purchases.
The class action, which was certified by the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Monday, alleges Google abused its dominant position by charging up to 30 percent commission on popular apps on its Play Store, including Roblox, Candy Crush Saga and Tinder since October 2015.
A detailed judgment has yet to be published, a spokesperson for the claimant group said on Tuesday.
Google did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Regulators, rivals and consumer champions are trying to curb Big Tech, filing lawsuits across the globe against the likes of Google and rival Apple over alleged anti-competitive behavior. The European Union alone has fined Google more than 8 billion euros ($8.2 billion) in recent years over anti-trust practices.
The latest British case against Google, which is not expected to come to trial before 2024, is brought by Liz Coll, a former digital policy manager at the non-profit Citizens Advice service. She is being advised by law firm Hausfeld.
Coll alleges in the lawsuit that the Play Store commission is unlawful and unjustifiable, breaching European and British competition laws, and that Google is abusing its dominant position at the expense of British Android smartphone and tablet users.
Google generated $11.2 billion in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, a court filing unsealed last year showed.

Google yet to register for Indonesia’s new licensing rules

Google yet to register for Indonesia's new licensing rules
Google yet to register for Indonesia’s new licensing rules

  • Registration is required under rules released in late 2020 that would give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to disclose data
JAKARTA: Alphabet Inc’s Google was among the last remaining tech platforms yet to comply with Indonesia’s new licensing rules late on Wednesday, hours from a deadline to sign up and avoid having its services blocked in the country.
Registration is required under rules released in late 2020 that would give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to disclose data of certain users and take down content deemed unlawful or that “disturbs public order” within four hours if urgent, and 24 hours if not.
With a young, tech-savvy population of 270 million, Indonesia is a top-10 market in terms of user numbers for a host of social media companies.
“We are aware of the regulation’s requirements, and are in the process of taking appropriate action toward compliance,” a Google representative said, without elaborating.
The communications ministry has said firms that do not register before midnight Wednesday will be reprimanded, fined, and then blocked — a decision that will be reversed once they sign up.
While the ministry did not say when the block would take effect, it is unlikely to be immediate.
Twitter was among the latest companies to be added to a communications ministry list of foreign providers that have signed up.
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon the company said it had “taken appropriate steps to comply.”
Meta Platforms Inc’s units Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp registered on Tuesday, while Spotify, Netflix , and ByteDance’s TikTok have also signed up, the records showed.
The government says the new rules aim to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, and that online content is used in a “positive and productive” way.
But it can also compel companies to reveal communications and personal data of specific users if requested by law enforcement or government agencies.
Two sources at large Internet platforms said they remain concerned about the data and content implications of the regulation and the risk of government overreach.
The Alliance of Independent Journalists in Indonesia said some provisions were open to abuse.
“The consequence could be that news or content that reveals rights violations ...or investigative reports could be considered unsettling...by certain parties, or even by the government or law enforcement,” the alliance said on Twitter.

