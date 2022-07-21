You are here

  Turkey says it 'never asks permission' for Syria campaigns

Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns

Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns
The offensive would be the fifth since 2016. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The comments from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came two days after a summit in Tehran at which both Russia and Iran urged against Turkey’s proposed new campaign in northern Syria
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey warned on Thursday that it did not need anyone’s permission to conduct a new military offensive against suspected Kurdish militants in Syria.
The comments from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came two days after a summit in Tehran at which both Russia and Iran urged against Turkey’s proposed new campaign in northern Syria.
“We exchanged ideas, but we never asked and we never seek permission for our military operations,” Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.
“We won’t ask anyone for permission in the fight against terrorism. It can happen one night, suddenly,” he said, referring to the start of a new military push.
The comments echo months of warnings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Turkey imminently launching a new ground campaign in Syria.
The offensive would be the fifth since 2016.
Most of the past campaigns have targeted Kurdish militants that Ankara links to a group that has been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Both Russia and Iran have either troops or militias in areas mentioned as possible targets of Turkey’s new offensive.
Tehran and Moscow supported the Syrian government during the country’s conflict while Ankara backed the rebels.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had earlier told Erdogan that a new Turkish offensive would be “detrimental” to the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the summit that Moscow and Ankara still had disagreements about Syria.
Washington has also urged NATO member Turkey to exercise restraint.
Kurdish militias played a central role in the US-led campaign against Daesh in Syria.

Arab News

  • Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani suing over pieces he says are ‘work of a modern forger’
  • He is seeking a full return of the £4.2m he paid to art dealer John Eskenazi
Arab News

LONDON: A cousin of the ruler of Qatar has launched a lawsuit against a major art dealer in London following a million-dollar purchase of statues that was allegedly “too good to be true.”

Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani launched a lawsuit against John Eskenazi after a deal worth £4.2 million ($5 million) in which the Qatari believes he was sold fake pieces.

He believes that Eskenazi sold seven fakes, including a carved head of the god Dionysus and a $2.2 million statue of the Hindu goddess Hari Hara, The Times reported.

The sheikh’s lawyers have told a British High Court judge that he paid “top dollar” for the statues after he was led to believe that they were up to 2,000 years old, having been hidden away for centuries in caves.

But Sheikh Hamad demanded that Eskenazi return them and cancel the deal after the Qatari believed they were not genuine. Eskenazi denies any wrongdoing.

Inspections of the artworks after purchases by the sheikh’s team raised suspicions when they found modern material, including plastic pieces, lodged inside one of the statues.

His team of experts said the preservation was beyond what would be expected for the age the works were said to be.

The sheikh says the pieces are “the work of a modern forger,” and Eskenazi knew the most expensive piece was a fake.

The sheikh is demanding a full return of the £4.2 million payment. Using his own expert, Eskenazi is countersuing to prove the validity of the works.

Arab News

  • Decade-long dig reveals temple used for worship of water goddess Anahita
Arab News

LONDON: An archaeological breakthrough in Iraqi Kurdistan has led researchers to discover the ruins of what could be the lost ancient city of Natounia, Sky News has reported.

The city once served as a major urban center of the Parthian Empire, which sprawled across Mesopotamia about 2,000 years ago.

But no direct evidence of the city has been found, with its existence only hinted at on several ancient coins.

Following a decade of study, researchers from the Directorate of Antiquities in Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, together with Dr. Michael Brown of Germany’s Heidelberg University, say that the established fortification site of Rabana-Merquly could house the ruins of Natounia.

The research, published in the journal “Antiquity,” details how excavation work conducted between 2009 and 2022 at the Rabana-Merquly fortress revealed well-preserved buildings hidden underground.

Researchers discovered a temple-like building that appears to have been used for water worship, suggesting a link with the ancient Iranian goddess Anahita.

The worship of Anahita was associated with fertility, healing and good health, according to classical accounts of the region.

The full name of Natounia, Natounissarokerta, contains the name of its ruler, Natounissar, the founder of the Adiabene royal dynasty. It also includes the Parthian word for fortification.

And as a result, that title “could apply to Rabana-Merquly,” Brown said.

He added that inscriptions at the entrance to the fortress could depict Natounissar or a relative, because of similar imagery discovered about 230 km away elsewhere in another Parthian site.

Brown said: “The considerable effort that must have gone into planning, building and maintaining a fortress of this size points to governmental activities.”

AP

  • Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s state TV said Thursday the country’s foreign ministry recalled its ambassador from Sweden after an Iranian citizen was sentenced to life by a Swedish court for committing war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
The report quoted ministry spokesman Naser Kanani as saying the ambassador took the action for some “consultation” over the life sentence for Hamid Noury earlier this month.
The Stockholm District Court said that Noury took part in severe atrocities in July and August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.
The court said 61-year-old Noury participated “in the executions of many political prisoners” in Iran that summer.
Throughout the trial, Noury denied wrongdoing and Iran called the court a “show” based on political motives.
The development comes at a tense time for ties between Stockholm and Tehran. A number of Europeans were detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist, two French citizens, a Polish scientist and others.
The detentions aroused concerns that Iran hoped to leverage the prisoners as bargaining chips to pressure the United States and European nations to grant the sanctions relief it received under its tattered 2015 nuclear accord.
Noury was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm on a tourist trip.
In a separate development, Iran summoned Argentine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran because of the travel ban that Buenos Aires imposed on five Iranian flight crew members after their plane landed in an airport of the south American nation in June.
Prosecutors in Argentina said they launched investigations to figure out whether the crew members — 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians — have any ties to international terrorism or other illicit activity.
Iran denies the charge and consider the travel ban a violation of rights of the crew.

AFP

  • It took emergency services almost two weeks to recover the bodies of those killed in the disaster
  • Tragedy sparked a series of demonstrations across the country against authorities accused of corruption and incompetence
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran has issued indictments against 20 people after the deadly collapse of a building that triggered widespread anti-corruption protests, the judiciary said on Thursday.
The 10-storey Metropol building that was under construction in the city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province collapsed on May 23, leading to death of 43 people.
It took emergency services almost two weeks to recover the bodies of those killed in the disaster, one of Iran’s deadliest in years.
The tragedy sparked a series of demonstrations across the country against authorities accused of corruption and incompetence.
At the time, the provincial judiciary said it had arrested 13 people, including Abadan’s mayor and two former mayors in connection with the case.
“Considering the importance of the matter ... the case has been carefully evaluated and indictments have been issued against 20 people,” said the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.
“All the defendants in this case are currently in custody with applicable warrants,” it said, without identifying them or specifying what charges they faced.
The judiciary also confirmed the death of the building’s owner, who many had wanted to be held responsible for the collapse.
Iranian media outlets had earlier reported that he was among those who died in the disaster.

Ephrem Kossaify

  • The UN’s disarmament chief said Damascus continues to refuse to cooperate and answer questions related to its alleged use of chemical weapons against its own people
  • Russia’s envoy accused the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of being unprofessional and guilty of “longstanding bias” against the Syrian regime
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The Syrian regime is still failing to comply with a Security Council resolution ordering the destruction of its chemical weapon stockpiles, the UN said on Wednesday.

Damascus also continues to withhold information related to its alleged use of chemical weapons against its own people, has failed to give a consistent explanation for the presence of traces of chemical warfare nerve agents at the sites of several attacks, and refuses to grant an entry visa to a key member of a UN assessment team, said Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN’s under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs.

She was delivering her 105th briefing to the Security Council on the implementation of Resolution 2118, which was unanimously adopted in September 2013 following a UN investigation that confirmed the use of chemical weapons against civilians in a Damascus suburb the previous month. Images of people, including children, suffocating after breathing in the nerve agent caused outrage worldwide.

The resolution called on the Syrian regime to destroy its stockpiles of chemical weapons by mid-2014 and set out punitive measures in the event of non-compliance. It also banned Syria from using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling or retaining chemical weapons, or transferring them to other states or non-state actors.

In October 2013, Syria submitted to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons a formal initial declaration about its chemical weapons program, including a plan for the destruction of its stockpiles.

Nine years later, Nakamitsu said, the declaration and responses to 20 outstanding issues with it remain riddled with gaps and inconsistencies and still cannot be considered accurate.

One of those issues concerns a facility Syrian authorities said has never been used to produce chemical weapons. However, information and evidence gathered by the OPCW since 2014 indicates that the production or weaponization of chemical warfare nerve agents did indeed take place there.

Nakamitsu once again called on the Syrian government to disclose the types and quantities of chemical agents produced or weaponized at the site. It has not responded to repeated demands for this information.

Another issue, Nakamitsu said, is the Syrian government’s “unauthorized movement” of two chlorine cylinders found at the scene of a chemical weapon attack in the city of Douma in April 2018. The regime has said the cylinders were destroyed as a result of the purported attack, but Nakamitsu again urged Damascus to disclose the whereabouts of the cylinders “with the necessary urgency.”

She added that full cooperation with the OPCW is required to resolve the outstanding issues, and lamented the regime’s refusal to grant an entry visa to a prominent member of the Declaration Assessment Team, which has stalled the 25th round of consultations in Damascus between the team and the Syrian government.

“I urge the government of the Syrian Arab Republic (to) facilitate arrangements for the deployment of the DAT (by) allowing immediate and unfettered access for all personnel designated by the OPCW Secretariat as soon as possible,” she said.

Dimitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, described Nakamitsu’s remarks as part of a “pattern” designed to create the impression that Syrian authorities are not being cooperative.

He said the regime is in full compliance with its obligations to the OPCW. The envoy accused the organization of “longstanding bias against Damascus,” and its fact-finding mission of spreading misinformation and shaping its reports “to fit the narrative of Damascus guilt.” He also rejected “any report” it produces as “an illegitimate product of an illegitimate body.”

Polyanskiy accused western countries of politicizing the OPCW and undermining its ability to “confront real threats,” including “evidence of terrorist groups in the Middle East having access to chemical warfare agents,” saying: “(Daesh) has a full-fledged chemical program but no measure to counter it is ever heard about.”

The UAE’s Shahd Matar reiterated her country’s “explicit rejection and condemnation of the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances, by anyone and in any place, where its use constitutes a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention and intentional law.”

She told members of the Security Council that “engaging in constructive dialogue is essential to assess the status of the outstanding issues and make progress in this file, which requires the concerned authorities to find a consensual solution.”

Matar stressed the need to completely eradicate chemical weapons and prevent any party from obtaining or using them, “whether in Syria or outside it,” warning of the danger that such weapons could fall into the hands of terrorist groups that seek to acquire them for “dangerous ends.”

She also called the council to strengthen its efforts to combat Daesh and “prevent it from regrouping and acquiring chemical weapons,” as the terrorist group attempts to develop its combat capability.

