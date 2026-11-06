RIYADH: Thunderstorms, potentially heavy rainfall and flash floods are forecast across most regions of Saudi Arabia through Tuesday, prompting Civil Defense authorities to urge residents to exercise caution and avoid valleys and flood-prone areas.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense called on the public to remain in safe locations, avoid areas where floodwaters collect and refrain from swimming in wadis and other flooded areas. It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions through media outlets and social media platforms.

The warning, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Nov. 5, was based on forecasts from the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), which expected thunderstorms across much of the Kingdom from Friday through Tuesday.

Makkah Region is forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall that could trigger flash floods, hail and strong downdraft winds capable of stirring up dust and sand.

Rafha governorate in Northern Borders region received moderate rain accompanied by hail showers on Wednesday. (SPA)

Similar conditions are expected in Riyadh region, particularly Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Shaqra, Thadiq, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma’ah, Rumah and Marat.

Riyadh city, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Rayn, Dhurma, Al-Hariq and Al-Kharj are expected to receive lighter to moderate rainfall.

The NCM also forecast moderate to heavy rain across Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders and Eastern regions, with the possibility of flash floods, hail and dust-stirring downdrafts.

Friday forecast and regional conditions

In its forecast for Friday, the NCM said thunderstorms accompanied by hail and winds stirring up dust and sand were expected in parts of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Al-Jouf and Northern Borders regions.

Similar conditions were forecast in parts of Tabuk and the northern areas of the Eastern Province, while fog formation was also possible in parts of the affected regions.

The latest forecasts follow several days of rainfall in different parts of the Kingdom.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms fell across parts of Al-Baha Region on Thursday. (SPA)

Al-Baha region received light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday, with water flowing through valleys and streams in several governorates and surrounding areas, according to an SPA report.

Rafha governorate in the Northern Borders region also experienced moderate rainfall accompanied by hail on Wednesday, while light rain fell in parts of AlUla governorate and its affiliated centers in Madinah region on Tuesday.

November among the Kingdom’s wettest months

The latest rainfall outlook comes during a period when precipitation typically increases across several parts of Saudi Arabia.

November is part of the Kingdom’s wetter final quarter of the year, when seasonal weather systems can bring thunderstorms, heavy downpours and localized flooding, particularly across the southwestern highlands and western regions.

The NCM’s October-December 2026 climate outlook had indicated that rainfall in October was likely to be above seasonal averages in most regions, including Asir, while temperatures were expected to remain higher than usual.

Previous meteorological advisories have also highlighted the potential for intense thunderstorms, flash floods, hail and strong winds during this period, particularly in Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah and Madinah.

While the rainfall replenishes water resources and benefits vegetation and agriculture in several areas, intense downpours can cause dangerous runoff through valleys and low-lying areas, particularly where watercourses are normally dry.

Civil Defense has repeatedly warned residents and visitors against entering wadis during rainfall or attempting to cross flooded roads, as rapidly rising water levels and strong currents can pose serious risks even when rainfall is occurring some distance away.

Authorities urged the public to monitor official weather updates and comply with safety instructions as the latest spell of unsettled weather continues across the Kingdom.