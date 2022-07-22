You are here

Exclusive SAMI and BAE Systems announcement to boost Saudi defense industry ‘soon’: CEO
SAMI aims at localizing 50 percent of total military spending by 2030, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 (File)
Updated 22 July 2022
Sarah Gubb

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries’ CEO has hinted his firm and BAE Systems will soon make announcements aimed at boosting the “indigenous capability” of Saudi Arabia's defense industry.

Speaking to Arab News from the Farnborough Air Show held in the UK, Walid Abukhaled said that solving the Kingdom's supply chain challenge is key to boosting the military sector.

He warned that SAMI could not do “everything ourselves” when it comes to developing the Kingdom’s defense industry, and later this year the company would set out the “services and support required” by the firm.

SAMI aims at localizing 50 percent of total military spending by 2030, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Referring to talks between SAMI and BAE Systems, Abukhaled said: “There is nothing that we can announce yet, but we're hoping soon we will be able to both announce some positive news that will demonstrate and show that SAMI is the national defense champion, and they are working very hard to build indigenous capability in the Kingdom.”

Abukhaled pointed to BAE Systems' 50 years of experience in operating in Saudi Arabia, adding: “They acknowledged that the changing environment in the Kingdom required them also to adapt to the new requirements and to be key strategic partners in the Kingdom.”

As well as outside companies, Abukhaled emphasized the important role of the General Authority for Military Industries, also known as GAMI, in building up strong Saudi supply chains.

When it comes to helping small and medium enterprises becoming more involved, he said:“We're planning to have an industry day for all our suppliers toward quarter three of this year.”

During the Farnborough Airshow, which took place from July 18-22, SAMI also announced the establishment of a company called SAMI Composite LLC. to produce and manufacture composite parts that will go into both military and commercial aircraft.

The facility is expected to start operations by the third or fourth quarter of 2023, Abukhaled revealed.

A joint venture has been launched in Jeddah, a machine has been installed, and Saudi technicians returned from specialist training abroad on how to produce metallic precision parts that go into aircrafts.

Abukhaled told Arab News there was also a “specific key project with Lockheed Martin, and that was related to SAMI Composite.”

He added that in nearly five years, SAMI has signed 13 global joint ventures with the top defense companies globally, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Airbus and others.

“Those joint ventures will be enablers for us,” said the official, adding: “We will establish capability in the Kingdom, we will grow together, we will work with our partners to support the Saudi supply chain, and really to grow and insert capability in the kingdom.”

SAMI’s focus is to deliver a plus and high quality service to customers to meet their demands and overcome the challenges, Abukhaled said.

“When we start to build this capability, then we would look outside of the Kingdom. However, now if there are opportunities that come from abroad to ally, nation and friendly countries, and its own projects that we're already executing in the Kingdom, we absolutely will come in with our partners to export outside,” he added.

Other deals signed by SAMI at the airshow included an agreement with Singapore's ST Engineering to produce “cutting-edge defense systems”, and an agreement with Airbus Helicopters Arabia to assist with the provision of rotorcraft support to Saudi Armed Forces.

 

Topics: Farnborough Airshow Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

BENGALURU: European shares were set to notch their best week in two months on Friday as concerns over an energy supply crunch eased, bringing some calm to investors worried about a big rise in interest rates and a political crisis in Italy, according to Reuters.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 percent on the day after struggling for direction in the prior session following an aggressive 50-basis point rate hike, the first increase by the European Central Bank in 11 years.

While Russian gas flows to Europe resumed after a scheduled maintenance outage, market participants fretted as euro zone business activity unexpectedly shrank in July, due to a speedy downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of service sector growth.

Gains on Friday were led by sectors that are more resilient to uncertainty such as utilities, food and beverages and real estate stocks.

Cyclical stocks such as banks, automakers and miners lost between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent., while rising oil prices lifted heavy-weigh energy stocks 0.7 percent.

“We retain a cautious view on European stocks as the ECB treads a fine line between fighting inflation and avoiding recession,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“The abandonment of forward guidance will likely spur rate volatility ahead of the next ECB meetings, as investors are left to speculate about the size of future hikes.”

After a volatile session following the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday, Italian shares rose 0.5 percent as the country prepared for a snap national election on Sept. 25.

For the week, major European bourses were set to end higher, with the STOXX 600 up almost 3 percent. But fears of rising borrowing costs sparking a recession, a weak euro and the Ukraine war have pushed the index down more than 12 percent for the year.

In earnings reports, Danske Bank fell 2.7 percent as it axed dividends, while Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler slipped 4.2 percent after cutting 2022 revenue guidance.

Aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro rose 6 percent after proposing an extra dividend and offering share buybacks.

Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley topped the STOXX 600 as it raised full-year profitability outlook.
 

Topics: Markets European shares

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON: A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the US, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages, according to Reuters.

President Joe Biden’s administration has not blacklisted Russian agricultural commodities, including fertilizers, in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion. Still, many Western banks and traders have steered clear of Russian supplies for fear of running afoul of rapidly changing rules.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of fertilizer, key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high. Farmers have scaled back fertilizer use due to high prices, and cut the amount of land they plan to cultivate.

Washington sanctioned Russian crude, refined products, coal and liquefied natural gas, and imposed an April 22 deadline to wind down imports.

The Liberia-flagged tanker Johnny Ranger was scheduled to arrive in New Orleans on Monday carrying about 39,000 tons of urea ammonium nitrate solution, a fertilizer produced by combining urea, nitric acid and ammonia, the sources and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The vessel loaded last month at St. Petersburg, according to Eikon data.

Details on the seller and buyer were not immediately available. The US Treasury Department and the US Customs and Border Protection agency declined to comment.

A State Department spokesperson said the US has never sanctioned food or agricultural goods from Russia. “Unlike the Russian government, we have no interest in weaponizing food to create humanitarian crises at the expense of vulnerable populations.”

US non-food sanctions will remain in place until Russian President Vladimir Putin stops the war in Ukraine, the person added.

In 2021, the US imported $262.6 million worth of urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia, according to the Commerce Department.

This week, the US International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia in an effort to ease fertilizer shortages and price increases. 

Topics: fertilizer Russia Ukraine

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed in Asia trading on Friday, rebounding from previous declines amid supply tightness and geopolitical tensions, even though weakened demand in the US has cast a shadow on the market this week, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose $1.61, or 1.6 percent, to $105.47 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.43, or 1.5 percent, to $97.78 a barrel.

“Things are still negative on the economic front, but we are still in a structural shortfall for prompt oil and that means physical buyers will be there to support dips knowing the uncertainty of what lies ahead on the geopolitical front,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Innes said investors had next week’s US Federal Reserve decision on interest rates firmly on their minds. Fed officials have indicated that the central bank would likely raise rates by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting.

“While 75 is in the cards, guidance will be important and any softening in the rate hike outlook would be great for global growth,” Innes added.

While signs of softening US demand weighed on oil prices and sent benchmark contracts sliding around 3 percent in the previous session, tight global supplies continued to keep the market buoyed.

“Despite the sharp decline in oil prices, the outlook for the supply issue remains problematic. Until proven evidence for softened demands comes into sight, the (Ukraine) war-intensified supply shortage will keep the oil prices staying strong,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

WTI has been pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that US gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8 percent from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.

In contrast, signs of strong demand in Asia propped up the Brent benchmark, putting it on course for its first weekly gain in six weeks.

Demand in India for gasoline and distillate fuels rose to record highs in June, despite higher prices, with total refined product consumption running at 18 percent more than a year ago and Indian refineries operating near their busiest levels ever, RBC analysts said.

“This signals much more than a strong recovery from COVID-plagued years,” RBC analyst Michael Tran said in a note. (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Topics: oil prices

Saudi finance companies’ total assets rise 26% to $17.8bn in 2021: SAMA

Saudi finance companies’ total assets rise 26% to $17.8bn in 2021: SAMA
Updated 21 July 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi finance companies’ total assets rise 26% to $17.8bn in 2021: SAMA

Saudi finance companies’ total assets rise 26% to $17.8bn in 2021: SAMA
  • Looking at net profits breakdown by type of finance company, the non-real-estate ones have recorded SR1.4 billion while real estate finance companies received a net profit of SR0.4 billion in 2021
Updated 21 July 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s finance companies have demonstrated outstanding performance as their total assets reached SR67 billion ($17.85 billion) in 2021, a 26 percent increase from 2020, according to a report by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Aggregate capital surged 37 percent to SR19.6 billion in 2021 from SR14.3 billion in 2020.

Net profits also skyrocketed by 114 percent in 2021, achieving SR1.9 billion, the report stated.

The credit portfolio stood at SR68.1 billion at the end of 2021, a 26 percent rise from its value in 2020.

New financing provided during 2021 amounted to SR25.4 billion, a 47 percent increase from 2020.

Shareholder’s equity increased 30 percent to SR25.5 billion in 2021 compared to SR19.6 billion in 2020, the report added.

Looking at net profits breakdown by type of finance company, the non-real-estate ones have recorded SR1.4 billion while real estate finance companies received a net profit of SR0.4 billion in 2021.

Moreover, the share of non-real-estate finance companies in the total credit portfolio was 62 percent versus 38 percent for real estate finance ones.

The breakdown of credit portfolio by customer segment is 75 percent for retail customers, 22 percent for micro, small and medium enterprises, and 3 percent for corporates.

In the case of credit portfolio as per primary sectors, residential real estate made up 32 percent, followed by auto-finance loans at 27 percent and personal credit at 21 percent.

Evaluating the credit portfolio breakdown by economic activity, the top three sectors with the highest shares were trade at 21 percent, construction at 20 percent, services at 14 percent, and transportation and telecommunications at 9 percent.

Another 22 percent of loan facilities went into other services not mentioned in detail.

As for nonperforming loans, their share in the total lending portfolio of real estate finance companies stood at 4.9 percent in 2021, while the figure for non-real-estate finance companies was double that at 10.1 percent. The aggregate share of such loans for all finance companies stood at 8.6 percent in 2021.

With regards to nonperforming loans by type of activity financed, the loans provided to finance equipment recorded the highest share in total lending provided for that particular activity at 28.9 percent, followed by auto finance at 12 percent, other activity and commercial real estate at 8 percent each, consumer finance at 7 percent.

The share of nonperforming loans provided for residential real estate stood at 4.1 percent and credit card loans at 1.4 percent, respectively.

As for the breakdown of nonperforming loans by customer type, the share of such loans was the highest in the corporate segment at 21 percent, followed by MSME at 10.8 percent and retail at 6.8 percent.

Topics: Saudi Finance Company SAMA

