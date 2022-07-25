You are here

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi approved for Dubai operation
Taiwan’s financial watchdog warns against using credit cards for crypto transaction. (Shutterstock)
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi approved for Dubai operation
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 2.26 percent to $21,890.45 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,522.03 falling by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Taiwan’s financial watchdog warns against using credit cards for crypto transaction

The Taiwanese Financial Supervisory Commission has told banks and credit card issuers to prohibit the use of credit cards to pay for cryptocurrencies, according to a report published on UDN’s website, Bitcoin.com reported.

In addition, the financial regulator describes virtual assets as highly speculative, extremely volatile, and a source of money laundering risks, due to the latest crypto market downturn.

The FSC issued the call in a letter to the Bankers Association of Taiwan earlier in July, according to industry sources.

The authority initially did not deny the news nor comment on it, the article added. The company confirmed to Forkast that it had asked credit card agencies not to include crypto service providers on their merchant lists.

The commission mandated card acquirers comply with the new rules within three months and insisted credit cards should be used for consumption rather than investment and speculation.

In addition, the FSC reminded people about a prior requirement that bans the use of credit cards when paying for stock, futures, and option transactions.

Despite the adoption of updated anti-money laundering rules for service providers last summer, Taiwan’s crypto sector remains largely unregulated. A central bank digital currency project has yet to be finalized in the country, Bitcoin.com concluded.

Huobi receives provisional approval from VARA

Asian cryptocurrency-exchange Huobi has announced that it received provisional approval to operate in Dubai from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. As a result of this approval, Huobi’s UAE-based entity can now offer a full range of virtual asset exchange products and services, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, a crypto exchange stated it will target what it calls professional investors. Spot and over-the-counter trading services will be available to “a limited subset of pre-qualified investors and financial service providers.”

Huobi also suggested that getting the provisional license would pave the way for establishing the exchange’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Dubai Police launches second NFT collection during GITEX 2022

Almost 23 million people have registered interest in getting Dubai Police's first collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, which was issued by the Dubai Police General Command during the second quarter of this year.

The Dubai Police received more than 7,000 direct messages from participants through its social media platforms, Khalid Al-Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police said. 

“All participants were contacted to confirm digital wallet addresses, and those who met the requirements were shortlisted in a raffle draw, of which 150 individuals won and received Dubai Police digital assets for free,” Al-Razooqi added.

Al-Razooqi revealed the second edition of Dubai Police digital assets will be launched during GITEX 2022. 

The collection includes 150 free digital assets that symbolise the Force’s innovation, security and communication values, he said.

Topics: CRYPTO Taiwan credi card VAMA payment

TASI drops as oil prices continue to fluctuate: Closing bell

TASI drops as oil prices continue to fluctuate: Closing bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI drops as oil prices continue to fluctuate: Closing bell

TASI drops as oil prices continue to fluctuate: Closing bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index finished lower on Monday, slipping back following oil price instability that sent investors scrambling ahead of a possible rate hike.

As of the cloning bell, TASI shed 0.84 percent to reach 11,874, while the parallel market Nomu ended flat at 21,038.

This was led by 0.26 decline in Saudi oil giant Aramco, and a 2.13 percent drop in Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022.

Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, was down 1.29  percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 1.02 percent.

Saudi Ceramic Co. slipped 3.79 percent, following a 33 percent drop in first-half profit to SR89 million ($24 million).

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. dropped 1.85 percent, despite reporting a 17 percent increase in profit during the first half of 2022.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. continued its downward trend, down 8.01 percent, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. led the gainers, up 7.44 percent.

Brent crude reached $104.41 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $96.13 a barrel, as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi shares

Makkah Construction & Development back to profit as revenue soars 260%

Makkah Construction & Development back to profit as revenue soars 260%
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah Construction & Development back to profit as revenue soars 260%

Makkah Construction & Development back to profit as revenue soars 260%
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Makkah Construction and Development Co. has turned into profits of SR86 million ($23 million) in the first half of 2022, from SR14 million losses in the same period last year.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 44 percent profit drop to for the first half of 2022, weighed down by higher costs.

The firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., posted profits of SR571 million ($152 million), compared to SR1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In a filing to the Saudi Exchange, Yansab said the decrease in net profit is attributable to a rise in inputs’ average cost, despite higher sales quantity.

Revenues surged from SR3.7 billion to SR4.03 billion on the year, recording a 9 percent leap.

Topics: Tadawul

Egypt’s B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 

Egypt’s B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 
Updated 47 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 

Egypt's B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 
Updated 47 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based B2B trade market platform Cartona has raised $12 million through a series A funding round led by global venture capital firm, Silicon Badia.

The platform connects retailers and sellers by digitizing the trade market and creating an online marketplace enabled by technology.

The company is planning to use its funding to boost expansion across Egypt, as well as strengthen its technology and offerings.

“The market context for Cartona is hugely attractive, and we are just getting started. Egypt has hundreds of thousands of mom-and-pop stores who are core to our business model,” Mahmoud Talaat, CEO and co-founder of Cartona, said in a statement.

Founded in 2019, Cartona has over 60,000 users working with 200 fast-moving consumer goods companies as the sector in Egypt is growing annually by 8 percent.

 

Topics: trading Egypt Series A funding expansion

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank has launched the Joint Operations Center for banks to follow up and monitor cases of financial fraud, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Inaugurated by the central bank's governor, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak, the center seeks to improve the customer experience and tackle confirmed cases of financial fraud that Saudi bank customers may be exposed to. 

This comes as part of the institution's continuous support for the stability of the banking sector, Al-Mubarak added. 

Additionally, the bank — also known as SAMA — announced the completion of connectivity to the Saudi Business Center utilizing its Tanfeeth program. 

The solution aims at optimizing system connectivity and integration between Saudi government entities and banks operating in Saudi Arabia, according to SAMA’s statement. 

In coordination with government entities, the Tanfeeth program seeks to promote operational efficiency by overcoming procedural hurdles.

Topics: SAMA saudi central bank Banks suadi

