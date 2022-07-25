RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 2.26 percent to $21,890.45 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,522.03 falling by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Taiwan’s financial watchdog warns against using credit cards for crypto transaction

The Taiwanese Financial Supervisory Commission has told banks and credit card issuers to prohibit the use of credit cards to pay for cryptocurrencies, according to a report published on UDN’s website, Bitcoin.com reported.

In addition, the financial regulator describes virtual assets as highly speculative, extremely volatile, and a source of money laundering risks, due to the latest crypto market downturn.

The FSC issued the call in a letter to the Bankers Association of Taiwan earlier in July, according to industry sources.

The authority initially did not deny the news nor comment on it, the article added. The company confirmed to Forkast that it had asked credit card agencies not to include crypto service providers on their merchant lists.

The commission mandated card acquirers comply with the new rules within three months and insisted credit cards should be used for consumption rather than investment and speculation.

In addition, the FSC reminded people about a prior requirement that bans the use of credit cards when paying for stock, futures, and option transactions.

Despite the adoption of updated anti-money laundering rules for service providers last summer, Taiwan’s crypto sector remains largely unregulated. A central bank digital currency project has yet to be finalized in the country, Bitcoin.com concluded.

Huobi receives provisional approval from VARA

Asian cryptocurrency-exchange Huobi has announced that it received provisional approval to operate in Dubai from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. As a result of this approval, Huobi’s UAE-based entity can now offer a full range of virtual asset exchange products and services, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, a crypto exchange stated it will target what it calls professional investors. Spot and over-the-counter trading services will be available to “a limited subset of pre-qualified investors and financial service providers.”

Huobi also suggested that getting the provisional license would pave the way for establishing the exchange’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Dubai Police launches second NFT collection during GITEX 2022

Almost 23 million people have registered interest in getting Dubai Police's first collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, which was issued by the Dubai Police General Command during the second quarter of this year.

The Dubai Police received more than 7,000 direct messages from participants through its social media platforms, Khalid Al-Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police said.

“All participants were contacted to confirm digital wallet addresses, and those who met the requirements were shortlisted in a raffle draw, of which 150 individuals won and received Dubai Police digital assets for free,” Al-Razooqi added.

Al-Razooqi revealed the second edition of Dubai Police digital assets will be launched during GITEX 2022.

The collection includes 150 free digital assets that symbolise the Force’s innovation, security and communication values, he said.