John Legend and Chrissy Teigen visit ‘majestic pyramids’ in Egypt

“We went to see the majestic pyramids today. Beautiful!” Legend posted on Instagram, while his wife took to Instagram Stories on Sunday with an image of their young son at the beach, writing “I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful. Some of the prettiest ocean I've ever seen.”
Legend shared a carousel of snaps featuring the family riding on camels, shots of the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, as well as Legend on horseback.
Moroccan photographer M’hammad Kilito shortlisted for prestigious Leica Oskar Barnack Award
‘Before it’s Gone’ project focuses on the degradation of oases
Ancestral intangible heritage of the nomad culture also needs protection, says artist
Updated 25 July 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Documentary photographer M’hammad Kilito has been shortlisted for the 42nd edition of the prestigious Leica Oskar Barnack Award.
Born in Lviv, Ukraine, Kilito grew up in Rabat, Morocco, where he is now based. In his work, he seeks to explore narratives pertinent to the understanding of cultural identity, climate change and the sociology of the workforce.
The 41-year-old photographer was shortlisted for “Before It’s Gone,” an ongoing multidisciplinary art project that highlights the degradation of oases in Morocco.
“This is one of the most prestigious awards one can receive as a photographer,” Kilito told Arab News. “Just being a finalist is a real honor and a great privilege. Showcasing the project in an exhibition and in the Leica catalogue will allow it to reach a wider audience and raise awareness about the reality of oases and their inhabitants in the face of the effects of climate change,” he added.
Due to the impact of climate change and rising temperatures, the frequency of droughts has increased in Morocco, negatively impacting the country’s oases that are located in arid and semi-arid regions and considered an ecological defense against desertification as well as a crucial refuge for biodiversity.
“I realized that desertification, recurrent droughts and fires, changes in agricultural practices, overexploitation of natural resources, rural exodus and the sharp drop in the water table are all imminent threats to the existence of oases,” he said in his artist statement for the award. He decided to work on the project, he said, to “highlight these multiple concerns rarely covered by the media and largely unknown to the general public.”
Through his powerful, haunting and evocative photographs, Kilito hopes to draw attention to the disappearance of oases due to climate change, alert public opinion, policy makers and concerned organizations. Additionally, he hopes to raise awareness on the need to protect the ancestral intangible heritage of the nomadic culture in Morocco that exists in these oases.
Kilito will present images from the project at an upcoming show at Gown Contemporary in Geneva, Switzerland, and hopes to also produce a book from the series.
“At the same time, I am looking to explore in a comparative way the conditions of other countries that have oases,” he told Arab News. “The first opportunities I have are currently concentrated in the Gulf countries. In the coming months, I will go to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to better understand the specificity and the organization of various oasis spaces and local communities. My research also aims to better understand different approaches, best practices, and programs applied to the valorization, conservation, and sustainable development of oases.”
The award is named after Oskar Barnack (1879–1936), the designer of the first Leica camera.
The 12 shortlisted photographers include America’s Lynsey Addario, Indonesia’s Irene Barlian, Italy’s Alessandro Cinque, Germany’s DOCKS Collective, Germany’s Valentin Goppel, Canada’s Kiana Hayeri, Germany’s Nanna Heitmann, Belgium’s Léonard Pongo, Mexico’s Victoria Razo, Colombia’s Felipe Romero Beltrán, and Brazil’s Rafael Vilela.
Around 60 photography experts from 34 countries, including curators, gallery managers, art directors, picture editors and photographers submitted their entries for the LOBA 2022 main category.
These were then judged by a panel of five, including Alessia Glaviano, head of Global PhotoVogue and director of the Photo Vogue Festival in Italy; Natalia Jimenez-Stuard, photo editor at The Washington Post; Swiss photographer Dominic Nahr and recipient of the 2009 Leica Oskar Barnack Newcomer Award; Azu Nwagbogu, founder and director of African Artists’ Foundation and LagosPhoto Festival in Nigeria and Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, art director and chief representative of Leica Galleries International.
The winner of the LOBA receives $40,000 and Leica camera equipment valued at $10,000. Both the winning and shortlisted photographs will become part of a large touring exhibition, which will open in Wetzlar, Germany, in October 2022.
LONDON: Britain said Monday it had reluctantly agreed to take Ukraine’s place as hosts of next year’s Eurovision song contest after organizers said there was no prospect of the event going ahead in the war-torn country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said it was his “strong wish” for Ukraine, this year’s winner, to host the 2023 edition and found it “deeply regrettable” that was no longer possible, with the BBC stepping in to host.
Exploring Saudi Arabia: Rijal Alma village is the jewel in Asir region’s crown
The village of Rijal Alma’ stands out among the most prominent landmarks of Asir
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Asir region is distinguished by its distinctive location and natural and cultural diversity, making it one of Saudi Arabia’s most beautiful tourist destinations.
Its historical landmarks make it a treasure trove of ancient human heritage.
The Asir region’s scenery of mountains, plains and beaches, as well as recreational destinations, are ideal for family trips.
Among the most prominent landmarks of Asir, which is embraced by its green mountains, stands the village of Rijal Alma,’ that despite the passage of hundreds of years still retains its dazzling beauty.
Its stone palaces were built and embellished with white quartz stone and artistic inscriptions, which make it one of the most prominent Saudi archaeological sites nominated for registration on the UNESCO heritage list.
The heritage palace was converted into a museum, preserving the village’s historical artifacts.
Shamsan Castle and Al-Abu Farraj Palace are among the many notable palaces in the village.
Visitors can explore the village by taking the cable car from Al-Soudah to Rijal Alma’, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Visitors can then take the tourist bus to the village headquarters and dine in its restaurants while admiring the green valleys of Asir.
The historic village of Tabb, which contains the palaces of the Al-Mutahami family, and the village of Habla are also accessible by cable car.
Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
Art critic Jalal Al-Talib discussed constructive criticism in context of arts and culture
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Jax Arts Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture in Diriyah, wrapped up its program with a seminar titled “The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The seminar was hosted by art critic Jalal Al-Talib at the Diriyah Biennial Foundation, where the festival was held.
Al-Talib discussed constructive criticism in the context of the arts and culture. He said the work of a critic is not limited to evaluating paintings or art work, but also includes criticizing all types of art institutions, such as cultural societies and literary clubs.
The Jax Arts Festival, which ran for 10 days and featured a variety of immersive art, concluded this weekend.
Mahershala Ali-starring ‘Blade’ gets release date as Marvel announces new slate
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP
SAN DIEGO: Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new “Avengers” films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming “Black Panther” sequel and announced that “Blade,” starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, will be released on Nov. 3, 2023.
The record-breaking Marvel movies have dominated Hollywood and global box offices in recent years, with 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at more than $2.79 billion.
“I wonder if you guys wouldn’t mind looking ahead a little bit?” studio president Kevin Feige asked the wildly cheering hall of die-hard superhero fans toward the end of a raucous hour-plus presentation at a San Diego convention center.
“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” will hit theaters in 2025, he then announced.
The films will aim to follow in the footsteps of “Avengers: Endgame,” which built unprecedented hype by rounding off storylines presented in all the preceding Marvel films.
The two new “Avengers” titles will conclude the next “saga” of more than a dozen inter-connected films and television shows in the “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Feige.
“That will complete the second saga of the MCU, which of course is ‘The Multiverse Saga,’“ he said.
The Marvel franchise in recent films and shows has explored the “multiverse” concept popularized by superhero comic books, in which infinite universes -- and infinite versions of each hero and villain -- exist in parallel realities.
The Marvel presentation capped off the biggest day at Comic-Con, and drew the week’s loudest and most frenzied cheers in the 6,000 capacity Hall H, where many had camped in line for days to gain access.
It ended with the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a sequel to the first comic book film to win a best picture Oscar nomination, set to premiere November 11.
Returning director Ryan Coogler, taking to the San Diego stage with a colorful troupe of African drummers and dancers, paid an emotional tribute to the first film’s star, the “late, great Chadwick Boseman.”
Boseman died from cancer in 2020, and his role is not being taken over by another actor in the new film.
“I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now,” said Coogler.
“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever.”
Coogler then presented new characters in the franchise being played by Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.
Coel, who won an Emmy for “I May Destroy You,” praised the unique “energy” of the first “Black Panther” film, which was widely seen as a breakthrough for Black representation in mainstream Hollywood movies.
“I think it’s got something to do with a Black superhero, padded out a clan of Black superheroes and what that kind of does for Black people,” she said.
Other Marvel films announced Saturday by Disney at the world’s most famous pop culture gathering included “Thunderbolts” and “Fantastic Four,” both due in 2024.
Feige also set out dates for “Blade” — in theaters November 2023 — and the newly titled “Captain America: New World Order” coming May 2024.
Bill Murray and Olivia Colman join the ranks of Hollywood A-listers flocking to the Marvel franchise, appearing in first-look footage from movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” respectively.
Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, and Lupita Nyong’o also appeared on stage Saturday along with Jonathan Majors, whose “Kang the Conqueror” character appears poised to become a major new supervillain for the franchise.