Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman

Exclusive Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman
The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, has recorded 17 initial share sales in 2022 (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 July 2022
Fahad Abujadayel
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi initial public offerings are on course for a record year, as the number of listings in the first half of 2022 has already surpassed those of last year, according to the chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

“Undoubtedly, the number of IPOs we have for listing and offering is the largest that it has been,” Mohammed Elkuwaiz told Arab News.

Speaking at a fintech event in Riyadh on July 26, Elkuwaiz added: “We already exceeded the number of IPOs we had last year, and we think the number will likely get even bigger.”

The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, has recorded 17 initial share sales, generating proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion in the first half of the year.

This number is up from 15 offerings, raising almost $5 billion during the whole of 2021.

Tadawul dominated the Gulf Cooperation Council in IPOs last year, with utility provider ACWA Power marking the region’s largest share sale after its float generated as much as $1.21 billion.

This year’s biggest IPOs were pharma chain operator Nahdi Medical Co., Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co., and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.

Nahdi topped the list with a $1.36 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market, followed by Elm with $819 million in proceeds. Aldawaa raised almost $500 million.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he expects NEOM to sell shares to the public in 2024, adding nearly SR1 trillion ($266 billion) to the market.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling The Line’s designs, the city in NEOM, the Crown Prince added that all companies owned by the PIF would be listed on the stock market in the future, which will help it become one of the top three largest stock markets on the planet.

Fintech push

The enthusiasm in the stock markets has also widened the scope of financial technologies. 

It is only since 2018 that deals in the fintech sector have taken off, and today it is one of the first in the venture capital investments space in terms of the number of deals.

“Despite the increase in the number of fintech companies, which reached 82 companies at the end of 2021, the pace of growth is less than what we see in other countries,” said Elkuwaiz, while adding that the Kingdom ranks 36 out of 63 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Index.

Saudi Arabia is poised to match pace with other countries thanks to the authorities’ financial reforms and initiatives.

“We launched a fintech strategy lately that aspires to reach four times the number of companies that exist today by 2030 and to generate four times more jobs than currently,” added Elkuwaiz.

The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by 13 times by 2030.

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees deals on energy, economy and technology

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees deals on energy, economy and technology
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees deals on energy, economy and technology

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees deals on energy, economy and technology
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Ministers from Saudi Arabia and Greece came together with leading private sector officials to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at a special Forum on Wednesday.

The meeting included discussions on communications, transport, logistics and energy, in addition to a signing ceremony for a number of memorandum of understanding between the two sides.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum will strengthen bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

“For everything that we do to advance our relations are about this — whether in the form of a fiber optic data cable, electricity, culture, shipping or people to people contacts. We are truly at a historical inflection point in our bilateral economic relations,” said Al-Falih in a tweet.

During the investment forum, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Greece to extend a submarine cable to help the Kingdom become a “major player” in the digital economy, Saudi Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Sawaha told Al-Sharq.

“We seek for Saudi Arabia to be a magnet for cloud computing and building a new economy based on artificial intelligence,” Al-Sawaha said.

He added: “Today, we started from the stage of building the local leadership, then the digital regional leadership, and we will be the global leadership in 2030.”

During the forum, Bahri, the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia signed two memorandum of understanding to strengthen the maritime sector.

A strategic partnership was announced between the Saudi and Greek private sectors on the sidelines of the Crown Prince's visit to build a data cable project linking the East to the West.

This cable will ensure the smooth digital supply of data worldwide at a time when the data traffic is growing by more than 30 percent, SPA said.

This comes through the leadership of the Saudi Telecom Co. on the submarine cable project in partnership with the Greek Telecom Co., the General Energy Co. of Greece and the Cyprus Telecom Co.

STC Group announced that its subsidiary Middle East and North Africa Hub will cooperate with the Greek telecom firm TSSA to build a data corridor that extends from the Kingdom to Europe through a modern, high-capacity network of terrestrial optical fibers under the sea and will connect Europe with Asia.

 

The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East, the continents of Africa and Asia. 

Along with 21 investment agreements, Saudi Arabia and Greece also signed a deal to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cybersecurity, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri Line, a subsidiary of Saudi shipping firm Bahri Logistics, has signed a contract with American Caterpillar to offer direct services from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and India, to Jakarta, Indonesia.

As part of the one-year contract, the company will offer a direct service to the US from the Southeast Asian city, it said in a statement.

Caterpillar will be able to load its heavy vehicle shipments from Chennai, India to Jakarta on every Bahri Line vessel.

“With the launch of the new direct liner service to Jakarta through a strategic partnership with Caterpillar, we have made a great leap in our efforts to expand Bahri Line’s liner network and market presence” President of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom said.

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 
Updated 43 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 
Updated 43 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its profit jump 265 percent to SR72.4 million ($19 million) during the first half of 2022. 

The glass manufacturer’s net profit in the first six months of this year has jumped from SR19.8 million during the same period in 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

The current period’s rise is attributed to the increase in revenue and gross margin of the glass containers business activity, as well as the higher profit of associated companies operating in the float glass. 

 

Saudi digital banking users highly vulnerable to phishing scams, survey shows 

Saudi digital banking users highly vulnerable to phishing scams, survey shows 
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi digital banking users highly vulnerable to phishing scams, survey shows 

Saudi digital banking users highly vulnerable to phishing scams, survey shows 
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The majority of users in Saudi Arabia face phishing scams when using online banking or mobile wallet services, according to the Kaspersky Digital Payment survey.

It showed that 57 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabia faced pushing scams, while 46 percent have personally encountered fake websites, and 58 percent experienced scams via texts or calls.

“Whether we talk about the proliferation of phishing scams or mobile malware, it is important to establish some basic cybersecurity standards,” said Emad Haffar, head of technical experts, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky. 

He said advanced security solutions, which are able to filter out most of the generic attack vectors, supplemented with other preventive measures, such as good cybersecurity awareness and regular password changes, can help to keep financial transactions secure. 

Lately, the Saudi Central Bank has been accelerating its efforts in fighting fraud and scams in the financial sector. 

Last Monday, SAMA launched the Joint Operations Center for banks to follow up and monitor cases of financial fraud, as part of its efforts to support the stability of the banking sector. 

 

World's richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook

World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook

World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Walton family, renowned as the world’s richest family, saw their wealth slide $11.4 billion on Tuesday after Walmart slashed its earnings outlook for the second time this year.

The sudden loss in revenue happened when the shares in the Arkansas-based retailer, which is owned by the family, slid 7.6 percent in New York trading, after Walmart announced that its revenue is expected to decline 13 percent this year. 

In May, Walmart had predicted that its earnings per share will slide 1 percent this year, while in February, the retailer predicted a slight uptick in revenue, according to a Bloomberg report. 

Walmart revised its earnings outlook based on looming inflation, which is making customers reluctant to buy. 

It was not just Walmart’s share price that tumbled on Tuesday. Shares in Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. fell 14 percent on Tuesday, after its CEO Tobi Lutke predicted a gloomy economic outlook after the pandemic.

