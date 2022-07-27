Saudi retail sector sees strong recovery as pandemic restrictions ease: JLL report 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s retail sector has seen an increase in space and a strong recovery in domestic demand during the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions have eased, a report by the real estate management firm JLL showed.
With an addition of 55,000 square meters of gross leasable area, Riyadh’s total retail stock stood at 3.3 million sq. m., whereas Jeddah’s retail space increased by 16,000 sq. m. to 1.7 million sq. m., according to a statement.
The figure for Makkah rose by 17,500 sq. m. to 1.4 million sq. m. in the first half of the year, it added.
“For the first time in two years after the easing of pandemic restrictions, Saudi Arabia is allowing over one million pilgrims to perform Hajj this month,” Khawar Khan. head of research, MENA and Turkey at JLL, said.
“Not only is this expected to provide a boost to Makkah’s retail sector, but it should also help the Kingdom to meet its target of tripling foreign visitors to 12 million this year,” he added.
During the first five months of 2022, Makkah’s hospitality sector saw its occupancy rate increase almost three-fold, hitting 60 percent, up from 21 percent in the same period of 2021.
This is attributed to the easing of restrictions and changes to visa rules that led to a sharp increase in the number of pilgrims visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah, especially during the month of Ramadan.
Indicating growth in private non-oil activity for the year to date, Saudi Arabia's Purchasing Managers’ Index reading in June was higher than May, with a PMI of 57 and 55.7, respectively.
Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; Market exchanges and artists face criminal penalties
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.08 percent to $21,117.68 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.
Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,435.78 rising by 0.90 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
Crypto exchange Kraken suspected of violating sanctions
Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by the US government for potentially violating US sanctions by allowing Iranian and other users to buy and sell digital tokens, the New York Times reported, citing Reuters.
The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has been investigating Kraken since 2019 and will likely penalize the company, according to the report.
An official from the Treasury has refused to comment, and Kraken said it doesn’t comment on specific discussions with regulators.
Kraken is the latest cryptocurrency company to be targeted by regulators, as the rapidly growing industry is scrutinized by authorities.
NFT-related money laundering threatens Latvian artist
Ilya Borisov, a Latvian artist, and developer, faces charges of laundering 32 million dirhams ($8.8 million) through digital collectibles, investigators claim, according to a Bitcoin.com article. The artist said he is determined to seek justice in court and denies any wrongdoing.
Borisov launched a website under the ‘Art — Crime’ title, revealing how his Latvian accounts were frozen without his knowledge. He was notified of the criminal case only in May after it was initiated in February.
According to the website, the Latvian sold 3,557 non-fungible tokens to earn the money.
Borisov claimed he was not trying to avoid taxation and even sought clarification from the revenue service. His income tax payment in 2021 alone was around 8 million dirhams, Bitcoin.com added.
While Borisov faces charges of money laundering, he may face 12 years in prison if convicted.
According to the article, he said that the allegations had profoundly affected him morally.
Furthermore, the Russian-born artist fears that the judge's decision in his case might be influenced by Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine.
Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece signed an agreement to deepen ties in the area of green hydrogen and clean energy on the sidelines of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum.
The Crown Prince will also discuss helping the European country establish an electrical interconnection network.
Calling the relationship between both the countries “historical,” the Crown Prince said there are further opportunities that can be finalized during his two-day visit, including linking the electricity grid to south-west Europe, through Greece, to provide the continent with cheaper renewable energy.
“Also, we are working (on)...hydrogen and how to turn Greece as a hub for Europe to hydrogen. That’s a game changer for both of us. Also, we are working (on)...linking the telecommunication grid,” the Crown Prince said in a statement issued by the Greek prime minister's office.
The Crown Prince said he has a lot on the agenda for the talks, citing investment, trade, economic, political, and security issues. He promised he had not come “empty-handed” and his plans would be a “game changer for both countries and also for the whole region.”
He also mentioned a “big item that we cannot announce today” as he talked up the relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece.
The memorandum signed between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolaos Georgios Dendias, sets a framework for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, electrical interconnection, exporting electricity to Greece and Europe, clean hydrogen and its transfer to Europe, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agreement will also look at working together in the areas of energy efficiency and the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, while adopting the circular economy approach to carbon and technologies to reduce the effects of climate change.
Both countries will also explore the scope of capturing carbon, reusing, transporting and storing the gas, as well as capturing carbon directly from the air.
The two also signed an agreement to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cyber security, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.
The Crown Prince and the Greek Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of the agreement to establish the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council.
Saudi-Greek Investment Forum
The Saudi-Greek Investment Forum, which started on Wednesday with the participation of ministers, officials and leaders of the private sector from both sides, discussed ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation in various sectors and fields.
The forum’s activities included dialogue sessions to discuss a number of topics, including communications, transport, logistics and energy, in addition to a signing ceremony for a number of memorandum of understanding between the two sides in various fields.
Connecting East to West
A strategic partnership was announced between the Saudi and Greek private sectors on the sidelines of the Crown Prince's visit to build a data cable project linking the East to the West.
This cable will ensure the smooth digital supply of data worldwide at a time when the data traffic is growing by more than 30 percent, SPA said.
This comes through the leadership of the Saudi Telecom Co. on the submarine cable project in partnership with the Greek Telecom Co., the General Energy Co. of Greece and the Cyprus Telecom Co.
STC Group announced that its subsidiary MENA Hub will cooperate with the Greek telecom firm TSSA to build a data corridor that extends from the Kingdom to Europe through a modern, high-capacity network of terrestrial optical fibers under the sea and will connect Europe with Asia.
The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East, the continents of Africa and Asia.
Once completed, the project will also contribute to accelerating the growth of the global digital economy, which is estimated to reach $15 trillion, reported SPA. The project will also contribute to supporting new industries and emerging markets based on innovative business models.
Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman
Fahad Abujadayel Salma Wael
RIYADH: Saudi initial public offerings are on course for a record year, as the number of listings in the first half of 2022 has already surpassed those of last year, according to the chairman of the Capital Market Authority.
“Undoubtedly, the number of IPOs we have for listing and offering is the largest that it has been,” Mohammed Elkuwaiz told Arab News.
Speaking at a fintech event in Riyadh on July 26, Elkuwaiz added: “We already exceeded the number of IPOs we had last year, and we think the number will likely get even bigger.”
The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, has recorded 17 initial share sales, generating proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion in the first half of the year.
This number is up from 15 offerings, raising almost $5 billion during the whole of 2021.
Tadawul dominated the Gulf Cooperation Council in IPOs last year, with utility provider ACWA Power marking the region’s largest share sale after its float generated as much as $1.21 billion.
This year’s biggest IPOs were pharma chain operator Nahdi Medical Co., Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co., and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.
Nahdi topped the list with a $1.36 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market, followed by Elm with $819 million in proceeds. Aldawaa raised almost $500 million.
On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he expects NEOM to sell shares to the public in 2024, adding nearly SR1 trillion ($266 billion) to the market.
Speaking to reporters after unveiling The Line’s designs, the city in NEOM, the Crown Prince added that all companies owned by the PIF would be listed on the stock market in the future, which will help it become one of the top three largest stock markets on the planet.
Fintech push
The enthusiasm in the stock markets has also widened the scope of financial technologies.
It is only since 2018 that deals in the fintech sector have taken off, and today it is one of the first in the venture capital investments space in terms of the number of deals.
“Despite the increase in the number of fintech companies, which reached 82 companies at the end of 2021, the pace of growth is less than what we see in other countries,” said Elkuwaiz, while adding that the Kingdom ranks 36 out of 63 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Index.
Saudi Arabia is poised to match pace with other countries thanks to the authorities’ financial reforms and initiatives.
“We launched a fintech strategy lately that aspires to reach four times the number of companies that exist today by 2030 and to generate four times more jobs than currently,” added Elkuwaiz.
The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by 13 times by 2030.
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi stocks edged up on Tuesday, following two straight days of losses, as investor sentiment improved on the back of optimistic earnings results.
TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 1.2 percent lower at 20,791.
Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait all advanced in line with Saudi Arabia, with the Omani bourse leading the gainers as it added 2.8 percent. However, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange was down 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 surged 1 percent.
Oil prices slightly rose on Wednesday, with Brent crude reaching $104.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate trading at $95.64 a barrel by 9:25 a.m. Saudi time.
Stock news
Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, recorded a 59 percent jump in profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) during the first half of 2022
Alinma Bank posted a 29 percent profit hike to SR1.7 billion for the first half of 2022
Bank Albilad reported a 24 percent leap in profit for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion
Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services have entered into a joint venture agreement to establish an equally owned unit for clinical laboratory testing and bio-information services
BinDawood Holding Co. received approval from its board to acquire an 80.5 percent stake in Ykone, a subsidiary of French TF1 Group
SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board approved acquiring two income-generating assets worth SR700 million, located in Riyadh and Jeddah
Yanbu Cement Co. posted a 25 percent decline in profit to SR87 million for the first half of 2022
Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 60 percent to SR100 million
Calendar
July 28, 2022
End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription
August 14, 2022
Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022