JEDDAH: Many Yemeni citizens have expressed joy and gratitude following King Salman’s directive to correct the status of Yemenis living illegally in Saudi Arabia.

The decision came in response to a request from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad Al-Alimi, prompting widespread praise among Yemenis across the Kingdom.

For many Yemenis living in Saudi Arabia without regular residency status, the announcement brought more than relief — it offered the possibility of greater stability for themselves and their families.

Mutaher Alazmi, a Yemeni businessman in Jeddah, told Arab News that the directive was a positive step which demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the Yemeni people in difficult circumstances.

He said: “Believe me, this is the moment thousands of Yemenis have been waiting for. This is truly a generous gesture from the king toward the people of Yemen; one that comes as no surprise. We highly appreciate the Kingdom’s support for Yemenis at all levels.”

Haider Al-Sanea, a Yemeni resident who has lived in Riyadh for 35 years, also welcomed the decision, saying it would provide relief to many Yemenis who have faced difficulties regularizing their status.

He said: “We value the king’s directive to regularize the status of Yemenis residing in the Kingdom without regular residency status.

“King Salman has consistently supported the Yemeni people in overcoming their difficulties. The Kingdom’s leadership has stood by Yemen over the years, and this latest initiative is a continuation of that support.”

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Muallim, head of the Yemeni Scholars Association, said the decision came at an important time and represented another example of the Kingdom’s longstanding support for Yemenis.

“The decision to regularize the status of Yemenis came at the right time and represents a continuation of the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni people,” he said.

“This is not the first decision of its kind, nor is it the first instance of support or assistance extended to Yemenis. The Kingdom has demonstrated countless acts of support.

“We thank the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for this initiative.”

Mohammed Abdulrahman, a Yemeni national who works as a salesman for a private company in Jeddah, said the announcement had brought relief, particularly to relatives who had struggled to afford the costs of regularizing their status.

He told Arab News: “Once I heard the news I was so happy because many of my relatives are living here without regular residency status because of financial difficulties.

“This is great news for them, and I hope they can now start the process of correcting their status.

“This royal directive shows that the Kingdom cares about its Yemeni brothers. Thanks to everyone — the king, the royal family and the people of the Kingdom.”

The Yemeni government also praised Saudi Arabia’s decision to regularize the status of its nationals living illegally in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A statement by the Yemeni Council of Ministers, carried by the Yemen News Agency, expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the initiative, describing it as a reflection of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian approach and the deep brotherly and historic ties between the two countries.

The statement said the initiative extended Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Yemen, demonstrating a strategic partnership that goes beyond political and economic support to uphold the dignity of the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni government renewed its appreciation for the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people, saying Saudi Arabia’s support was a key pillar in protecting Yemen and restoring its security and stability.

Al-Alimi expressed his “sincere thanks and appreciation” to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the directives to regularize the status of Yemenis living in Saudi Arabia without legal residency.

In a post on X, Al-Alimi said the directives reflected Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Yemen and its people, easing their suffering and helping them achieve their aspirations for security, stability and peace.

Yemen’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Salem Saleh bin Braik thanked the Saudi leadership for its care and attention toward the Yemeni people. He said King Salman’s directives were an extension of Saudi Arabia’s longstanding fraternal and humanitarian support for Yemen and its people.

He added: “These directives reflect the depth of the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, and embody the continued concern and support Yemen receives from the Kingdom’s leadership, particularly amid the exceptional circumstances facing the Yemeni people.”

The ambassador called on members of the Yemeni community to benefit from the initiative and comply with any official instructions and regulations issued.

He said the Embassy of Yemen in Riyadh would continue coordinating with the relevant authorities and inform citizens of all procedures and consular services related to the initiative as soon as they were received.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Monday the status of all Yemeni nationals residing irregularly in the Kingdom would be officially regularized.

The ministry is carrying out the initiative in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Saudi Data and AI Authority, as part of the Kingdom’s continued fraternal and humanitarian support for the Yemeni people.

The Ministry of Interior said holding a valid Yemeni passport was an essential prerequisite for regularizing legal status. It added that the start date and applicable regulations would be announced through the official accounts of the General Directorate of Passports and other relevant authorities.

According to the General Authority for Statistics’ 2025 report, more than 1.8 million Yemenis live in the Kingdom.