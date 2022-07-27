Joint center for Ukraine grain exports opens in Istanbul

You are here

The center would monitor the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and oversee their inspection for banned weapons on the way into and out of the Black Sea. (AFP)
  • Center will be staffed by officials from the two warring parties and delegates from Turkey and the UN
  • One-third of the world’s wheat supply comes from Russia and Ukraine
ISTANBUL: Turkey on Wednesday formally opened a joint coordination center for Ukrainian grain exports under a UN-backed deal aimed at resuming shipments for the first time since Russia’s February invasion of its neighbor.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled the center at a ceremony held five days after Moscow and Kyiv put their names on a deal designed to deliver wheat and other grain across the Black Sea from three designated Ukrainian ports.
The center will be staffed by civilian and military officials from the two warring parties and delegates from Turkey and the UN.
Their primary assignment involves monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and overseeing their inspection for banned weapons on the way into and out of the Black Sea.
“The staff working at this center are aware that the eyes of the world are upon them,” Akar told reporters in his opening address.
“It is our hope that the center will make greatest contribution possible to humanitarian needs and peace.”
The blockage of deliveries from two of the world’s biggest grain exporters has contributed to a spike in prices that has made food imports prohibitively expensive for some of the world’s poorest countries.
UN estimates say nearly 50 million people began to face “acute hunger” around the world as a direct consequence of the war.
Wheat prices fell sharply hours after the grain deal was signed.
But a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa on Saturday put the agreement under renewed doubt.
Akar said that one-third of the world’s wheat supply came from Russia and Ukraine.

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss
  • Two Pakistani passenger jets flying at high altitude over Iran came within 1,000 feet of each other on Sunday
TEHRAN: Iran is investigating a claim of a near-miss in its airspace between two Pakistani passenger jets due to human error by air traffic controllers, state media said on Wednesday.
The report comes a day after Pakistan International Airlines said two of its planes flying at high altitude over Iran came within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of each other on Sunday.
The Pakistani flag carrier said Iranian air traffic controllers had cleared Peshawar-bound PIA flight PK-268 to descend to 20,000 feet from 36,000, leading to the close call with PIA flight PK-211 which was at 35,000 feet and en route to Dubai.
The Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran said an investigation had been launched into the near-miss.
“Appropriate measures have been taken to obtain documents of the country’s control center, and we requested reports from the pilots of the planes for further investigation,” said CAO deputy head Hassan Khoshkhoo.
“Normally, after receiving all the documents, the issue is reviewed... and the final result is announced,” he told state broadcaster IRIB.
PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said a cockpit “collision avoidance system helped the two pilots to correct the course and avoid a collision after the planes came close to each other.”
“We will write to the Iranian authorities to investigate the incident as the ATC (air traffic control) should not have cleared the Peshawar-bound flight to descend,” he added.
Khoshkhoo said the planes had been equipped with the system that “gives the necessary warnings from a long distance,” adding that “such incidents have also happened in other countries.”
Sanctions-hit Iran has suffered several air disasters in recent years, with officials complaining of difficulties in acquiring spare parts to keep its aging fleets in the air.
In January 2020, a Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by Iran’s armed forces shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
The Iranian civil aviation authority has said that poor tuning of an anti-aircraft unit’s radar was the main “human error” behind the tragedy.

Iranian actress Nazanin Bahrami arrested after signing anti-sexual violence statement

Iranian actress Nazanin Bahrami arrested after signing anti-sexual violence statement
  • About 800 women sign petition condemning harassment in nation’s film industry
LONDON: Iranian actress Nazanin Bahrami has been arrested in Tehran by undercover police after signing a mass statement against sexual violence, her family have reportedly claimed.

About 800 women signed the statement, which condemned sexual harassment within the Iranian film industry, The Independent reported.

Bahrami’s family say that she was arrested while returning from work, and that her whereabouts are unknown. An official statement has yet to be released on her case. 

“The irony in Iran is that although the entire system is purportedly protective of women in the words of the officials, many Iranian women in various industries have been facing sexual abuse by people connected to the regime,” Masih Alinejad, an Iranian US journalist and women’s rights activist, told The Independent.

The arrest comes amid growing pressure from authorities in Iran to make the hijab compulsory, with many women who fail to comply with the dress code being labeled “bad-hijab.”

Reports claim that transport workers, government staff, and banks have been ordered by morality police to avoid serving “bad-hijab” women.

“These women are often intimidated into silence. Some like Reyhaneh Jabari have even been executed. Reyhaneh, an interior designer, was raped by an Iranian official,” Alinejad said.

“When she resisted her rapist, she ended up being executed. In Iran, laws are geared to punish Iranian women seeking justice against sexual assault.”

In 2014, Jabari was executed aged 26 for allegedly killing an intelligence officer who she said was trying to rape her.

US envoy, Egyptian officials discuss water security, Ethiopian dam

US envoy, Egyptian officials discuss water security, Ethiopian dam
The two discussed the GERD, regional challenges across the Middle East and Africa. (File/AFP)
  • Envoy says US is ‘actively engaged in supporting a diplomatic way forward’ in GERD talks
  • Egypt, Sudan demand agreement on filling, operation of dam, which they fear will decrease their share of Nile waters
CAIRO: In order to advance a diplomatic solution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer met with senior Egyptian government officials.

Hammer convened with the interagency team in charge of the GERD talks with Ethiopia and Sudan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held talks at the Egyptian Parliament with Karim Darwish, chair of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee.

The two discussed the GERD, regional challenges across the Middle East and Africa, and the strategic partnership between the US and Egypt.

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Cairo, Hammer said: “I came to Cairo on my first official trip to the region to hear from our Egyptian partners on the critical issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and to better understand Egypt’s water needs.”

He added: “We are actively engaged in supporting a diplomatic way forward under the African Union’s auspices that arrives at an agreement that provides for the long-term needs of every citizen along the Nile.”  

The US Embassy said: “Hammer’s visit helped promote our continued dialogue and ongoing partnership with Egypt.”

The GERD has raised tensions between Ethiopia on one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other.

The latter two countries are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of Nile waters.

Meanwhile, US Chargé d’Affaires in Cairo Nicole Shampaine delivered an invitation from the White House to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the US-Africa Leaders Summit on Dec. 13-15, according to the US Embassy.

Egypt’s participation in the summit would assist the region and strengthen US-Egypt and US-Africa ties, the embassy said.

Turkey says Sweden has not yet extradited suspects despite NATO accord

Turkey says Sweden has not yet extradited suspects despite NATO accord
The three countries signed an accord to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for counter-terrorism promises. (File/AFP)
  • Sweden, Turkey, and Finland signed an accord to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for counter-terrorism promises
ANKARA: Sweden has not yet extradited suspects Turkey seeks over terrorism-related charges despite signing an accord to lift Ankara’s veto to its NATO membership last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey which accused the Nordic countries of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists.
The three countries signed an accord to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for counter-terrorism promises, but Turkey has said it will block their membership bids if the pledges are not kept. It has sought the extradition of 73 people from Sweden, as well as a dozen others from Finland.

EU puts forward new draft text to revive Iran nuclear deal

EU puts forward new draft text to revive Iran nuclear deal
  • Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed that Borrell had put forth a new proposal
  • Adds that Iran will also share its own ideas, both in substance & form, to conclude the negotiations
The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday he has proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying there is no room left for further major compromises.

“I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA,” the European Union’s Josep Borrell wrote in an essay in the Financial Times. He was referring to the 2015 deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“After 15 months of intense, constructive negotiations in Vienna and countless interactions with the JCPOA participants and the US, I have concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted,” he added.
Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator, confirmed Borrell had put forth a new proposal, adding on Twitter, “We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance & form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared.”
US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Washington was reviewing the “draft understanding” Borrell shared with Iran and other parties to the 2015 deal and would respond directly to the EU.
Borrell did not provide details about his proposal, but he suggested — as many Western officials have before — that time was running out to restore the deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
“It is now time for swift political decisions to conclude the Vienna negotiations on the basis of my proposed text and to immediately return to a fully implemented JCPOA,” he wrote. “If the deal is rejected, we risk a dangerous nuclear crisis, set against the prospect of increased isolation for Iran and its people.”
Under the nuclear pact, Tehran limited its uranium enrichment program, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, though Iran says it seeks only civilian atomic energy, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, spurring Tehran to begin breaching the nuclear limits in the pact about a year later. 

