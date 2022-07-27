You are here

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

RIYADH: Bahri Line, a subsidiary of Saudi shipping firm Bahri Logistics, has signed a contract with American Caterpillar to offer direct services from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and India, to Jakarta, Indonesia.

As part of the one-year contract, the company will offer a direct service to the US from the Southeast Asian city, it said in a statement.

Caterpillar will be able to load its heavy vehicle shipments from Chennai, India to Jakarta on every Bahri Line vessel.

“With the launch of the new direct liner service to Jakarta through a strategic partnership with Caterpillar, we have made a great leap in our efforts to expand Bahri Line’s liner network and market presence” President of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its profit jump 265 percent to SR72.4 million ($19 million) during the first half of 2022. 

The glass manufacturer’s net profit in the first six months of this year has jumped from SR19.8 million during the same period in 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

The current period’s rise is attributed to the increase in revenue and gross margin of the glass containers business activity, as well as the higher profit of associated companies operating in the float glass. 

 

Topics: Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries Zoujaj

RIYADH: The majority of users in Saudi Arabia face phishing scams when using online banking or mobile wallet services, according to the Kaspersky Digital Payment survey.

It showed that 57 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabia faced pushing scams, while 46 percent have personally encountered fake websites, and 58 percent experienced scams via texts or calls.

“Whether we talk about the proliferation of phishing scams or mobile malware, it is important to establish some basic cybersecurity standards,” said Emad Haffar, head of technical experts, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky. 

He said advanced security solutions, which are able to filter out most of the generic attack vectors, supplemented with other preventive measures, such as good cybersecurity awareness and regular password changes, can help to keep financial transactions secure. 

Lately, the Saudi Central Bank has been accelerating its efforts in fighting fraud and scams in the financial sector. 

Last Monday, SAMA launched the Joint Operations Center for banks to follow up and monitor cases of financial fraud, as part of its efforts to support the stability of the banking sector. 

 

Topics: Saudi baking Digital online cyber security

RIYADH: The Walton family, renowned as the world’s richest family, saw their wealth slide $11.4 billion on Tuesday after Walmart slashed its earnings outlook for the second time this year.

The sudden loss in revenue happened when the shares in the Arkansas-based retailer, which is owned by the family, slid 7.6 percent in New York trading, after Walmart announced that its revenue is expected to decline 13 percent this year. 

In May, Walmart had predicted that its earnings per share will slide 1 percent this year, while in February, the retailer predicted a slight uptick in revenue, according to a Bloomberg report. 

Walmart revised its earnings outlook based on looming inflation, which is making customers reluctant to buy. 

It was not just Walmart’s share price that tumbled on Tuesday. Shares in Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. fell 14 percent on Tuesday, after its CEO Tobi Lutke predicted a gloomy economic outlook after the pandemic.

Topics: Walmart

RIYADH: China’s central bank continued injecting liquidity in small doses into the banking system in the run-up to the month-end.

The People’s Bank of China ploughed 2 billion yuan ($295.76 million) through seven-day reverse repos on Wednesday, the tiniest daily cash injection since January 2021.

With 3 billion yuan worth of such a liquidity tool maturing on Wednesday, the PBOC drained 1 billion yuan on a net basis on the day.

China’s industrial profits rebound in June 

China’s industrial profits in June grew 0.8 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from a 6.5 percent decline in May, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Buoyed by easing pandemic curbs and government stimulus, June’s data shows industrial firms are gradually coming back from painful supply chain disruptions in the second quarter.

As the pandemic was effectively controlled and the industrial chain further recovered, industrial firms’ efficiency improved markedly, NBS Senior Statistician Zhu Hong said in a statement.

China’s economy braked sharply in the April-June quarter, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread lockdowns that hit domestic consumption and business confidence.

Industrial firms saw their combined profits rise 1 percent to 4.27 trillion yuan from January to June from the same period a year earlier. That matched the 1.0 percent growth pace in the first five months, the data showed.

Liabilities at industrial firms jumped 10.5 percent at the end-June, also remaining the same as the 10.5 percent growth as of end-May.

In June, China’s industrial output grew 3.9 percent from a year earlier, while factory-gate inflation hit a 15-month low as the country continues to buck the global trend of accelerating prices. 

China Q2 smartphone sales fall

Chinese smartphone sales in April-June fell 14.2 percent on year and volumes hit a decade low, Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday, as China struggles to recover from the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and the industry braces for more uncertainty.

Quarterly sales volumes were 12.6 percent lower than those seen in the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic hit China and sales were the worst since the fourth quarter of 2012, when the iPhone 5 was introduced, according to Counterpoint.

The research firm does not give unit sales estimates.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Bank economy

Riyadh: The Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu has finalized its deal with the $50 million-valued Mitchell Rapper Arabia Co. to supply land for manufacturing of synthetic rubber components in Yanbu.

This was one of 13 contracts signed during US President Joe Biden’s visits to the Kingdom, disclosed Steven Luttenschlager, Mitchell Rapper Arabia’s chairman and CEO.

The factory is to start operating by 2024; whereafter, it will engineer and supply rubber products such as tires, belts, hoses, and other materials to different industries, he added.

Additionally, the project is expected to add up to 250 jobs in management, engineering, and technology, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

 Lebanon secures $150m loans for wheat imports

The Lebanese parliament has signed a $150 million loan deal with The World Bank to secure its wheat imports for the next six to nine months.

This decision came after three years of bread shortages in Lebanon caused by economic turmoil, and more recently the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Previously, 80 percent of Lebanon’s wheat supply was imported from Ukraine, and 15 percent from Russia, according to MEED.

The country expects that Ukrainian wheat imports will resume back to normal levels.

“Ukraine will allocate a specific line of shipment for Lebanon so we can get all the wheat we need on a weekly basis,” said Economy Minister Amin Salam.

Adnoc grants $2bn Hail & Ghasha to subsidiary

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has selected its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling for the development of two contracts in the $2 billion Hail and Ghasha offshore sour gas field project.

The project’s finances are broken down into two, where $1.3 billion will be invested in drilling services and fluids, and the remaining $711 million in the provision of four island drilling units, reported MEED.

“The Hail and Ghasha development project is part of the Ghasha concession which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development and a key component of ADNOC’s integrated gas master plan,” ADNOC stated. 

Topics: MENA project tracker

