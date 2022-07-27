You are here

  • Home
  • Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike
The Central Bank of Kuwait, raised its key discount rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.5 percent. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/529km

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike
  • “The rates hikes by the GCC central banks continue to show commitment to the regional currency pegs to the USD,” said Malik
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Most Gulf central banks lifted their main interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, moving with the US Federal Reserve as their currencies are pegged to the dollar.
The Central Bank of Kuwait, the only one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that ties its currency to a basket rather than just the dollar, raised its key discount rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.5 percent.
The central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain all raised their key rates by 75 bps to 3 percent, 3.75 percent, 3 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.
“The rates hikes by the GCC central banks continue to show commitment to the regional currency pegs to the USD,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, adding Kuwait’s currency basket gave it more monetary flexibility.
The Fed hike comes on top of a 75-basis-point hike last month — its biggest since 1994 — and smaller moves in May and March, as it battles a 1980s-level breakout of inflation.
The Saudi Central Bank returned to moving in parallel with the Fed after it raised rates by 50 bps last month, deviating from the Fed’s move as it faces lower inflation than the rest of the Gulf.
“Inflation in the region is lower than in the US and so the same magnitude of monetary tightening is not required in the region. This is especially true for the GCC countries that introduced a fuel price cap,” Malik said.
The central bank of the UAE, the only GCC country that does not have a fuel price cap, said this month it expected inflation at 5.6 percent for 2022.
The Central Bank of Oman, the remaining GCC country, is widely expected to follow with a similar move.
“Our forecasts are already assuming some headwinds to non-oil economic activity and credit demand in the GCC from the fast pace of interest rate hikes in this cycle, especially as they build cumulatively,” Malik said.
“However, we see key development plans continuing to underpin economic activity. ”

Topics: GCC Central bank of Kuwait Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Related

Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Business & Economy
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase
  • The report found that several Arab markets declined in performance as a result of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserves
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange recorded its highest rise in terms of market value and trading value at the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to the Arab Monetary Fund, Emirates News Agency reported.

The AMF reported Wednesday, in its quarterly bulletin on the performance of Arab stock markets, that the ADX gained $29.23 billion in market value, rising from $513.19 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to $542.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

It said the Dubai Financial Market’s market value increased by $24.45 billion, reaching $143.57 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2022, up from $119.12 billion in the first quarter.

According to the AMF, the market value of Arab financial markets listed in its database fell by 2.86 percent, or nearly $126.89 billion, reaching $4,311.93 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Most of the performance indicators of Arab stock exchanges had consistently declined, it noted.

The report added that several Arab markets declined in performance because of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and some international banks in the region, as well as inflationary pressures.

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Related

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Bahrain-based GFH starts trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Business & Economy
Bahrain-based GFH starts trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts
  • Strategic project strengthens Kuwait’s global position in the oil refining industry
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: The Clean Fuels Project is one of the largest and most significant projects in the history of the Kuwaiti oil sector as it will position Kuwait among major exporters of high-quality and eco-friendly products, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The project is part of Kuwait’s effort to become a regional economic attraction hub and represents a historic milestone that will strengthen Kuwait’s position as an influential and competitive state capable of meeting stringent conditions in various global markets, as well as its global position in the oil refining industry by expanding and upgrading the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries.

In addition to advanced conversion capabilities, the operational excellence, reliability, safety performance and energy efficiency of the two refineries have been greatly improved.

Their clean products meet US, European, and Asian standards, including Euro-4 and Euro-5.

The equipment and technology used in the execution of this massive project were developed by 199 companies from 23 countries.

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. Deputy CEO for Administrative and Commercial Affairs and Official Spokesman Ahed Al-Khurayif stated that due to global oil industry advancement and variables in different environmental requirements locally and globally, the company has carried out the CFP, which has helped revamp product specifications in line with the required global standards.

According to KUNA, the project reflects the company’s overall strategic vision to become one of the most competitive and advanced refining companies in the world and manifests the optimal use of the country’s oil resources as one of the Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s top strategic goals.

Al-Khurayif estimates that the CFP’s capex would be KD 4.68 billion (around $15.2 billion), citing the financing process as the largest in Kuwait’s oil industry history.

According to the company’s official, the KPC funded 30 percent of the project’s capex, while the remaining 70 percent was financed by foreign sources.

Because of the project’s massive size, it was divided into three major parts, each of which was carried out by a consortium of international companies, Al-Khurayif said.

Following the project’s successful completion, the refining capacity of the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries has increased to 454,000 and 346,000 barrels per day, respectively, according to the official. 

The 800,000-bpd quantity, combined with Al-Zour oil refinery’s expected 600,000-bpd production capacity, will bring the refined oil total to 1.4 million bpd, achieving the best value added and highest possible revenue from hydrocarbon resources, Al-Khurayif boasted.

One of the project’s primary goals is to increase the conversion capacity of the company’s refineries by converting heavy low-quality products into high-quality ones.

As a result of the products meeting Euro-4/Euro-5 standards, the environmental impact is greatly reduced due to the significantly lower content of SOx, NOx and other pollutants. 

Sulfur content in gasoline, for example, will be reduced from 500 ppm to 10 ppm, and in gasoil from 5,000 ppm to 10 ppm, he added.

Furthermore, the KNPC is now prepared to produce ship fuel oil containing 0.5 percent sulfur, in accordance with the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 requirements, he added.

Al-Khurayif stated that the CFP is one of the strategic projects that serve Kuwait’s Vision 2035 by providing job opportunities to Kuwaiti nationals.

Since its inception, the project has created approximately 800 jobs for Kuwaiti nationals while also developing their capabilities and skills, he said, adding that internal and external training courses were held for approximately 650 newly recruited employees. Nationals make up at least 30 percent of the workforce per contract.

Local spending was one of the project’s key aspects, Al-Khurayif said, with its contractors spending a total of KD 1.1 billion in the local market during all execution phases.

In terms of environmental significance, he said that the company’s products meet the most stringent global environmental specifications and that the project meets the needs of local power plants for clean low-sulfur fuel, thereby reducing environmental hazards. 

Topics: Oil refinery Kuwait

Related

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Business & Economy
Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 
Business & Economy
Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology

Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology
  • The meeting included discussions on communications, transport, logistics and energy
  • Saudi minister of investment: Saudi-Greek Investment Forum will strengthen bilateral economic relationship
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Ministers from Saudi Arabia and Greece came together with leading private sector officials to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at a special Forum on Wednesday.

The meeting included discussions on communications, transport, logistics and energy, in addition to a signing ceremony for a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, amounting to around SR14 billion ($3.7 billion).

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum will strengthen bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

“For everything that we do to advance our relations are about this — whether in the form of a fiber optic data cable, electricity, culture, shipping or people to people contacts. We are truly at a historical inflection point in our bilateral economic relations,” said Al-Falih in a tweet.

During the investment forum, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Greece to extend a submarine cable to help the Kingdom become a “major player” in the digital economy, Saudi Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Sawaha told Al-Sharq.

“We seek for Saudi Arabia to be a magnet for cloud computing and building a new economy based on artificial intelligence,” Al-Sawaha said.

He added: “Today, we started from the stage of building the local leadership, then the digital regional leadership, and we will be the global leadership in 2030.”

During the forum, Bahri, the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia signed two memorandum of understanding to strengthen the maritime sector.

A strategic partnership was announced between the Saudi and Greek private sectors on the sidelines of the Crown Prince's visit to build a data cable project linking the East to the West.

This cable will ensure the smooth digital supply of data worldwide at a time when the data traffic is growing by more than 30 percent, SPA said.

This comes through the leadership of the Saudi Telecom Co. on the submarine cable project in partnership with the Greek Telecom Co., the General Energy Co. of Greece and the Cyprus Telecom Co.

STC Group announced that its subsidiary Middle East and North Africa Hub will cooperate with the Greek telecom firm TSSA to build a data corridor that extends from the Kingdom to Europe through a modern, high-capacity network of terrestrial optical fibers under the sea and will connect Europe with Asia.

The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East, the continents of Africa and Asia. 

Along with 21 investment agreements, Saudi Arabia and Greece also signed a deal to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cybersecurity, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.

Topics: CP Greece France Saudi-Greek Investment Forum

Related

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Business & Economy
Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum photos
World
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri Line, a subsidiary of Saudi shipping firm Bahri Logistics, has signed a contract with American Caterpillar to offer direct services from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and India, to Jakarta, Indonesia.

As part of the one-year contract, the company will offer a direct service to the US from the Southeast Asian city, it said in a statement.

Caterpillar will be able to load its heavy vehicle shipments from Chennai, India to Jakarta on every Bahri Line vessel.

“With the launch of the new direct liner service to Jakarta through a strategic partnership with Caterpillar, we have made a great leap in our efforts to expand Bahri Line’s liner network and market presence” President of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom said.

Related

Saudi shipping firm Bahri’s $1bn sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times 
Business & Economy
Saudi shipping firm Bahri’s $1bn sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times 

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its profit jump 265 percent to SR72.4 million ($19 million) during the first half of 2022. 

The glass manufacturer’s net profit in the first six months of this year has jumped from SR19.8 million during the same period in 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

The current period’s rise is attributed to the increase in revenue and gross margin of the glass containers business activity, as well as the higher profit of associated companies operating in the float glass. 

 

Topics: Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries Zoujaj

Related

TASI edges up boosted by banking sector earnings: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI edges up boosted by banking sector earnings: Closing bell

Latest updates

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike
Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike
Drawings of children victimized by Iraqi, Syrian wars exhibited in Tokyo
Drawings of children victimized by Iraqi, Syrian wars exhibited in Tokyo
UAE to inspect damages of torrential rain, implement urgent measures
UAE to inspect damages of torrential rain, implement urgent measures
Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war
Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war
Tunisia approves new constitution in vote with low turnout
Tunisia approves new constitution in vote with low turnout

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.